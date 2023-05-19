Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats wrap up regular season with a 6-1 win

REDWOOD FALLS — The New London-Spicer boys tennis team got in its final tuneup before the Section 8A team tournament next week.

The Wildcats beat Redwood Valley 6-1 in a non-conference match to boost their regular-season record to 12-7.

“We got a good win in our regular-season finale,” NLS head coach Chad Schmiesing said. “Jack Barney moved over to singles and played very strong."

Barney beat Brianna Tucker 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

NLS also got wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles from Kenneth Schmiesing, Jowell Gamez and Joe Brouwer, respectively.

Redwood Valley’s point came at No. 1 doubles, where Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks defeated Ethan Spors and Josh Soto 6-4, 6-4.

Jackson Barber and Austin Okuly and Sam Gamez and Owen Lee won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.

For NLS, the Section 8A team playoffs begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Crookston. Seedings take place Friday. The Wildcats are in a section with East Grand Forks, Fergus Falls, Minnewaska, Osakis, Perham, Thief River Falls and Crookston.

Boys tennis

NLS 6, Redwood Valley 1

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Andrew Muetzel 6-3, 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Zach Lundeen 6-0, 6-4 … (3) Jack Barney, NLS, def. Brianna Tucker 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Yzykiel Rendon 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

(1) Cole Johnson/Kanyon Hicks, RV, def. Ethan Spors/Josh Soto 6-4, 6-4 … (2) Jackson Barber/Austin Okuly, NLS, def. Joe Davilla/Evan Cooper 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 … (3) Sam Gamez/Owen Lee, NLS, def. Sam Klabunde/Ben Jorgenson 6-0, 6-0

Elk River 7, Litchfield 0

Elk River, a Class AA power, swept Litchfield in a non-conference match at Elk River.

Litchfield now gears up for next week’s Section 2A playoffs. The Dragons are in a section with Blue Earth, Fairmont, Holy Family CAtholic, Rockford, Southwest Christian, St. James and St. Peter.

Singles

(1) Cullen Brown, ER, def. Alex Draeger 6-2, 6-3 … (2) Henry Boese, ER, def. Braden Olson 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Aaron Zoubek, ER, def. Lincoln Dille 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Carson Haack, ER, def. Nathan Wuotila 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Jack Gangl/Myles Thompson, ER, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Alex Kaelke/Isaac Sydow, ER, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson 6-3, 6-3 … (3) Carter Fellows/Brandon Hill, ER, def. Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning 6-0, 6-1

LQPV/D-B 5, Pipestone 2

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd swept the doubles by forfeit and got wins at No. 1 singles from Jackson Buer and No. 3 singles from Matthew Martinson at Pipestone.

Singles

(1) Jackson Buer, LQPV, def. Lucas Zupp 6-3, 6-0 … (2) Maklin Winter, P, def. Gavin Stuby 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Matthew Martinson, LQPV, def. Cody Norberg 6-3, 6-1 … (4) Chase Wilson, P, def. Gunnar Olson 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Luke Stock/Mitchell Myers, LQPV, won by forfeit 2-0 … (2) Broady Nelson/Brady Bothun, LQPV, won by forfeit 2-0 … (3) Tony Reese/Jeremiah Stevens, LQPV, won by forfeit 2-0

LQPV/D-B 6, Luverne 1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Daswson-Boyd earned tough victories at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles and Nos. 1 and 2 doubles at Luverne.

The closest match came at No. 2 singles. Gavin Stuby beat Luverne’s Parker Carboneau 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Singles

(1) Ethan Nath, Luv, def. Jackson Buer 7-5, 6-4 … (2) Gavin Stuby, LQPV, def. Parker Carboneau 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 … (3) Matt Martinson, LQPV, def. Ross Bergman 6-4, 6-4 … (4) Broady Nelson, LQPV, won by forfeit 2-0

Doubles

(1) Gunnar Olson/Luke Stock, LQPV, def. Kaleb Herune/Zander Carboneau 6-3, 6-4 … (2) Brody Bothun/Mitchell Myers, LQPV, def. Austin Sandbutte/Eli Henrichs 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Tony Reese/Jeremiah Stevens, LQPV, won by forfeit 2-0

MACCRAY 5, YME 2

MACCRAY got wins from three singles players and two of its doubles pairings against Yellow Medicine East at Clara City.

The Wolverines’ Daniel Seehusen defeated Ryan Syring at No. 1 singles 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).

YME’s two wins came from Karter Canatsey at No. 2 singles and its No. 1 doubles pairing of Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer.

MACCRAY next competes at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Section 3A-North play against a to be determined opponent. YME takes on Montevideo at 4 p.m. Monday in Section 3A-North play at Montevideo.

Singles

(1) Daniel Seehusen, M, def. Ryan Syring 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4) … (2) Karter Canatsey, YME, def. Austin Sweep 6-4, 6-3 … (3) Matt Wadsworth, M, def. Liam Hadfield 6-2, 6-1 … (4) Willie Miller, M, def. Evan Christianson 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer, YME, def. Andre Gates/Juan Del Bosque 6-4, 6-2 … (2) Josh Castaneda/Hugo Vargas, M, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Brent Rassat/Andy Osario, M, def. Cyril Chase-Pendleton/Hlaing Aung 6-4, 6-2