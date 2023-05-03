Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0

Sartell won the Central Lakes Conference boys tennis match in straight sets at Willmar on Tuesday.

Sartell is now 1-2 in the conference and 4-2 overall. Willmar drops to 0-4 in the CLC and 2-5 overall.

The Cardinals are host to a triangular on Thursday against the St. Cloud Crush and Sauk Rapids beginning at 2 p.m.

Sartell 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Zak Farley, S, def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Jack Michaud, S, def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Riley Hengel, S, def. Sam Loerzel 6-2, 6-2 … (4) Jaden Otto, S, def. Brandon Valladares 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Grant Clark/Collin Otto, S, def. Miguel Garcia/Nehemiah Van Horne 6-2, 6-3 … (2) Bailey Woods/Aidan Woods, S, def. Josh Jensen/Mateo Engan 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Cameron Mau/Dane Kenning, S, def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg 6-0, 6-1

Litchfield 5, SWC 2

Litchfield swept singles play en route to a Wright County Conference win over Southwest Christian at Litchfield High School.

Ranked sixth in Class A, the Dragons got singles wins from Alex Draeger, Braden Olson, Lincoln Dille and Nathan Wuotila. Ranked fifth in the individual rankings, Draeger beat the Stars’ Mateo Schneibel, 6-0, 6-1.

Litchfield heads to St. Cloud at 2 p.m. Friday for a triangular with the St. Cloud Crush and Alexandria.

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def Mateo Schneibel 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def Daniel Bozanich 6-3, 6-1 … (3) Nathan Wuotila, L, def Matthew Brands 6-3, 6-3 … (4) Lincoln Dille, L, def Brock Walmer 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L def Sean Johnson/Benny Strain 6-2, 6-3 … (2) Cameron Thomas/Evan Johnson, SWC, def Gray Nelson/Jordan Turner 6-2, 6-3 … (3) Austin Kimble/Justin Erickson, SWC, def Alex Nelson/Tommy Wittrock 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Minnewaska triangular

NLS 5, Minnewaska 2

New London-Spicer finished with a pair of wins over Minnewaska and East Grand Forks at Glenwood.

The Wildcats are now 8-3 overall.

At No. 1 singles for NLS, Kenneth Schmiesing won both of his matches. Jowell Gamez and Joe Brouwer also won both of their singles matches at No. 3 and No. 4.

As for NLS’ doubles, the No. 3 pairing of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber secured wins in both matches.

In NLS’ match against Minnewaska, the Lakers got wins from Noah Palmer at No. 3 singles and a win from their No. 1 doubles pairing of Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair.

Palmer also won his No. 3 singles match against East Grand Forks’ Nolan Meulebroeck and LeClair and Bleick also won their No. 1 doubles match against East Grand Forks’ pairing of Jeb Haaven-Farstad and Trey D’Heilly.

Minnewaska plays Fergus Falls and St. John’s Prep at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood. NLS plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at New London.

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Connor Quelle, 7-6(0) 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Tenzin Dahl, 3-6 6-2 6-4 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-4 6-0 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Tayte Wasilowski, 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, M, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Sports, 7-6(4) 7-5 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler John, 6-1 6-2 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Marshel Kopp/Landon Schiffler, 7-6(4) 7-6(5)

NLS 5, East Grand Forks 2

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Carson Knutson, 6-3 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Thomas McMahon, 6-2 6-2 … (3) Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-4 6-4 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Ryan McMahon, 6-1 7-6(2)

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Trey D’Heilly, 6-3 6-4 … (2) Tate Steenerson/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Dalton Casmey/Oliver Kalenze, 6-0 7-5

Minnewaska 5, East Grand Forks 2

Singles

(1) Carson Knutson, EGF, def. Connor Quelle, 6-2 7-5 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def. Thomas McMahon, 6-2 6-3 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Nolan Meulebroeck, 6-4 6-3 … (4) Tayte Wasilowski, M, def. Aaden Wavra, 2-6 6-2 10-7

Doubles

(1) Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick, M, def. Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Trey D’Heilly, 6-4 6-4 … (2) Tate Steenerson/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn … (3) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, def. Ryan McMahon/Austin Kovar