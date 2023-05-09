Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell

SARTELL — Willmar gave host Sartell a tough battle at No. 3 doubles, where Miguel Garcia and Jared Barrera fell 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

“I’m pretty proud of them,” Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said.

Also at Sartell, the Cardinals fell to Fergus Falls 6-1.

Willmar’s point came at No. 2 singles, where Ryan Newberg defeated Nick Flugstad 6-4, 6-4.

“He had a little more focus today,” Rice said. “He was playing smarter tennis, making his opponent run all over the court. That’s something he’s been working on and it’s good to see him able to do that today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar plays Tuesday at Fergus Falls.

More boys tennis coverage:







Sartell 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Jack Michaud, S, def. Ryan Newberg 6-1, 6-2 … (2) Riley Hengel, S, def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Isaiah Williams, S, def. Sam Loerzel 6-4, 6-1 … (4) Eddie Durwachder, S, won by forfeit

Doubles

(1) Grant Clark/Zack Farley, S, def. Brandon Valladares/Aaron Marthaler 6-1, 6-2 … (2) Jaden Otto/Collin Otto, S, def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Carter Newberg 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Braydon Schneider/Collin Rankin, S, def. Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera 4-6, 6-1, 10-8

Fergus Falls 6, Willmar 1

Singles

(1) Reno Scheirer, FF, def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-3 … (2) Ryan Newberg, W, def. Nick Flugstad 6-4, 6-4 … (3) Jackson Lysne, FF, def. Carter Newberg 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Fergus Falls won by forfeit

Doubles

(1) Joey Johnson/Grant Ackerson, FF, def. Brandon Valladares/Aaron Marthaler 6-2, 6-0 … (2) Jason Leopold/Christian Reed, FF, def. Sam Loerzel/Nehemiah Van Horne 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Peyton Marquette/Aiden Sherm, FF, def. Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera 6-1, 6-4

NLS 5, Perham 2

NLS started off the Crookston triangular with a loss against Crookston and then bounced back to earn a win against Perham.

With the team score knotted at 3-3 and the No. 3 doubles match in a tiebreaker, Crookston’s Elliot Bartrum and Jack Everett came away with a 10-7 victory against Henry Vetsch and Jackson Barber to help the Pirates earn a 4-3 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Crookston’s Reggie Winjum, Jowell Gamez battled back from a 2-8 deficit to earn a 10-8 tiebreaking win at No. 2 singles.

“(The) match could have gone either way,” NLS head coach Chad Schmiesing said. “(I’m) proud of how our team competed against one of the top teams in the section.”

Gamez battled hard again in his No. 2 singles match, this time against Perham’s Mason Happel. He trailed 1-4 in each of the two sets before winning 7-6 with a 7-5 tiebreak in the first set and 6-4 in the second set.

NLS (10-4) plays St. John’s Prep at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Jack Birkeland, 6-4 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Mason Happel 7-6(7-5) 6-4 … (3) Brekkan Wokasch, P, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-1 6-1 … (4) Soren Anderson, P, def. Joe Brouwer, 6-3 6-1

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Micheal Anderson/Hudson Hackel, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Reid Wokasch/Maddax Happel, 6-7(7-9) 6-3 10-4 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Noah Brassel/Sam Brown, 6-0 6-0

Crookston 4, NLS 3

Singles

(1) Isaac Thomforde, C, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, 6-4 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Reggie Winjum, 2-6 6-1 10-8 … (3) Nathan Kelly, C, def. Josh Soto, 7-5 6-2 … (4) Sam Widseth, C, def. Joe Brouwer, 6-1 6-2

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Ethan Erdman/Tatum Lubinski, 6-4 6-3 … (2) Austin Okuly/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk, 6-3 6-3 … (3) Elliot Bartrum/Jack Everett, C, def. Henry Vetsch/Jackson Barber, 7-6(8-6) 2-6 10-7

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield 7, Fairmont 0

Litchfield cruised to the non-conference victory at Fairmont.

The Dragons’ toughest points came up at Nos. 2 and 4 singles. Both went three sets.

Lincoln Dille beat Dominic Lund-May 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 at No. 2.

At No. 3, Mathias Bruning defeated Sebastian Castro 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Jack Hagen 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Dominic Lund-May 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 … (3) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Noah Vetter 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Mathias Bruning, L, def. Sebastian Castro 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Braden Olson, L, def. Carter Quist/Olivia Ortega 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Gray Nelson/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Tyler Slama/Anthony Stegge 6-2, 6-3 … (3) Dawson Richardson/Alex Nelson, L, def. Simone Castro/Wylee Frederiksen 6-2, 6-2