Sports Prep

Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-2 at Osakis

Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar loses matches to Montevideo, Osakis

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:59 PM

OSAKIS — The Willmar boys tennis team dropped matches to Montevideo and Osakis on Tuesday.

Against Osakis, the Cardinals picked up points from No. 4 singles player Carter Newberg and the No. 3 doubles team of Miguel Garcia and Jared Barrera.

Newberg beat Trent Redteke 6-0, 6-0. Garcia and Barrera defeated Preston Steinert and Kellen George 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.

Garcia and Barrera also won their No. 3 doubles match against Montevideo, beating Nick Kluber and Jackson Viessman 6-2, 6-2. The Cardinals picked up their other win at No. 2 doubles, where Nehemiah Van Horne and Sam Loerzel defeated Connor Hagen and Kyle Canatsey 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Willmar now heads into the Section 8AA-South team tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Becker. The fifth-seeded Cardinals play No. 4 Sauk Rapids. The winner then faces top-seeded Becker afterward.

Montevideo 5, Willmar 2

Singles
(1) Tyson Quigley, M, def. Ryan Newberg 6-1, 6-0 … (2) Simon Fitzkappes, M, def. Gabe LaRue 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Gabe Lindeman, M, def. Carter Newberg 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Talan Brock, M, def. Josh Jensen 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
(1) Andrew Soden/Sam Ostendorf, M, def. Brandon Valladares/Aaron Marthaler 6-3, 6-1 … (2)  Nehemiah Van Horne/Sam Loerzel, W, def. Connor Hagen/Kyle Canatsey 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 … (3) Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera, W, def. Nick Kluber/Jackson Viessman 6-2, 6-2

Osakis 5, Willmar 2

Singles
(1) Isaac Maddock, O, def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Tyler Stier, O, def. Gabe LaRue 1-6, 6-4, 12-10 … (3) Bryce Moen, O, def. Sam Loerzel 6-1,6 -0 … (4) Carter Newberg, W, def. Trent Redteke 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranon, O, def. Brandon Valladares/Aaron Marthaler 6-3, 6-1 … (2) Micah Moore/Fischer Torgerson, O, def.Josh Jensen/Nehemiah Van Horne 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 … (3) Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera, W, def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George 5-7, 7-5, 10-8

More boys tennis coverage:

Becker 6, Litchfield 1

Alex Draeger earned a three-set victory for Litchfield’s lone point in the non-conference match with Becker at Litchfield.

Draeger, the Dragons’ No. 1 singles player, beat Zach Bengtson 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Becker has the top seed in South Sub-Section 8AA.

Litchfield next plays at 3 p.m. Thursday at Elk River.

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Zach Bengtson 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 … (2) Ryan Bengtson, B, def. Braden Olson 6-1, 6-3 … (3) Troy Nuest, B, def. Lincoln Dille 6-0, 6-1 … (4) Adler Herdina, B, def. Nathan Wuotila 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
(1) Landon Peterson/Eli Schneiderman, B, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Sawyer Brown/Nick Gruber, B, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Max Haugen/Garett Lane, B, def. Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning 6-2, 7-5

