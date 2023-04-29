99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals now 2-4 after beating St. Cloud Cathedral

Prep boys tennis report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar sweeps doubles in 6-1 victory

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Tom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 9:57 PM

WAITE PARK — The Willmar boys tennis team improved its record to 2-4 with the 6-1 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral Friday at Discovery Elementary School.

“It was good,” Willmar head coach Forrrest Rice said. “Our players are playing with a lot more accuracy and also playing smarter tennis. We’re not running all over the court, not trying to place shots.”

Cathedral fell to 0-6.

The closest match came at No. 2 singles. Willmar’s Ryan Newberg beat George Vedder 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2.

Willmar plays Sartell at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar.

Willmar 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Singles
(1) Mason Grove, C, def. Sam Loerzel 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Ryan Newberg, W, def. George Vedder 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2 … (3) Gabe LaRue, W, def. Jackson Hoover 6-2, 6-3 … (4) Jared Barrera, W, won by forfeit
Doubles
(1) Miguel Garcia/Nehemiah Van Horne, W, def. William Reisinger/Inigo Fernancez-Garcia 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 … (2) Josh Jensen/Mateo Engan, W, def. Ben St. Hilair/Eli Burnheim 6-3, 6-1 … (3) Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg, W, def. Paul Rademacher/Stephan Muneiser 6-1, 6-0

More boys tennis coverage:

Minnewaska 7, MACCRAY 0

Minnewaska swept every match in straight sets at Glenwood.

At No. 1 singles, Minnewaska’s Connor Quelle defeated MACCRAY’s Austin Sweep 6-1, 6-2. That was the closest match of the day.

Minnewaska hosts a triangular against East Grand Forks and New London-Spicer at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

MACCRAY plays Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clara City.

Singles
(1) Connor Quelle, Min, def Austin Sweep 6-1, 6-2 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, Min, def Juan Del Bosque 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, Min, def Matt Wadsworth 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Riley Thorfinnson, Min, def Willie Miller 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClaire, Min, def Josh Castaneda/Hugo Vargas 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, Min, def Dylan Hardebeck/Mike Cisneros 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Carson Beyer/Easton Palmer, Min, def Brent Rassat/Andy Osario 6-0, 6-1

Redwood Valley 7, YME 0

Redwood Valley swept Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls, but the Sting put up good fights at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.

At No. 1, the Cardinals’ Andrew Muetzel beat Ryan Syring 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2, Redwood Valley’s Cole Johnson defeated Karter Canatsey 6-2, 6-2. And at No. 1 doubles, the Cardinals’ Evan Cooper and Joe Lundeen beat the Sting’s Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer 6-3, 6-2.

“We had a heck of a battle,” YME head coach Jeff Lalim said. “We put up a pretty good battle, especially at No. 1 singles.”

YME is scheduled to play New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Monday at New London.

Singles
(1) Andrew Muetzel, RV, def. Ryan Syring 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 … (2) Cole Johnson, RV, def. Karter Canatsey 6-2, 6-2 … (3) Kanyon Hicks, RV, def. Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-0 … (4) Zack Lundeen, RV, def. Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Evan Cooper/Joe Lundeen, RV, def. Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-3, 6-2 … (2) Ben Jorgenson/Brianna Tucker, RV, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Kiki Goodthunder/Kaden Hicks, RV, def. Hlaing Aunz/Jayden Yackley 6-0, 6-1

