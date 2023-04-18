99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Worthington defeats the Yellow Medicine East Sting, 6-1

YME's one point came from its No. 1 doubles team of Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
April 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM

GRANITE FALLS — Worthington earned a 6-1 non-conference victory over Yellow Medicine East on Monday.

YME’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer defeated Dylan Dykstra and Caleb Barber 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

YME coach Jeff Lalim, who cleared the courts of snow Sunday, said that he measures the Sting’s success based on winning 20 games vs. Minnewaska in the opener last week and then winning 42 games Monday.

“In that respect, we made some improvement,” Lalim said.

YME is scheduled to host Osakis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Worthington 6, YME 1

Singles
(1) Ian Barber, W, def. Ryan Syring 6-3, 6-1 … (2) Evan Hansberger, W, Karter Canatsey 7-5, 6-1 … (3) Lance Gordon, W, Liam Hadfield 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 … (4) Bennett Oberloh, W, def. Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles
(1) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer, YME, def. Dylan Dykstra/Caleb Barber 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) … (2) Victory Bu/Diego Ramos, W, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-3, 6-4 … (3) Foenay Htoo/Nick Martinez, W, def. Hlaing Aung/Cyrll Chase-Pendleton 6-2, 6-1

