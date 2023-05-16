Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season

GRANITE FALLS — The Yellow Medicine East boys tennis team earned its first two team victories of the season in beating Luverne and PIpestone Monday at Granite Falls.

“Let’s hope we’re peaking at the right time,” YME head coach Jeff Lalim said. “We didn’t know what to expect because we’re so young.

“It’s always nice to win when you see yourself improving every day. This will help us in the future if these boys stay with it and keep getting better.”

Against Luverne, YME got wins from Ryan Syring, Karter Canatsey and Evan Christianson in singles and from its doubles teams of Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer and Hlaing Aug and Cyril Chase Pendleton.

Against Pipestone, YME swept the doubles and got a win at No. 1 singles from Syring.

YME has a makeup match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at MACCRAY.

YME 4, Pipestone 3

Singles

(1) Ryan Syring, YME, def. Lucas Zupp 6-1, 6-0 … (2) Makhi Winter, P, def. Karter Canatsey 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 … (3) Cody Norberg, P, def. Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-3 … (4) Chase Wilson, P, def. Evan Christianson 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer, YME, won by forfeit 2-0 2-0 … (2) Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr, YME, won by forfeit 2-0 2-0 … (3) Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendelton, YME, won by forfeit 2-0, 2-0

YME 5, Luverne 2

Singles

(1) Ryan Syring, YME, def. Ethan Nath 6-1, 6-4 … (2) Karter Canatsey, YME, def. Parker Carbonneau 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) … (3) Ross Bergman, L, def. Liam Hadfield 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Evan Christianson, YME, won by forfeit, 2-0, 2-0

Doubles

(1) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer, YME, def. Zander Carbonneau/Kaleb Hemme 6-3, 7-5 … (2) Eli Henrichs/Austin Sandbulte, L, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-3,6 -2 … (3) Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendleton, YME, won by forfeit, 2-0, 2-0