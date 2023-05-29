99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks

Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 2 CMCS edges No. 3 Dawson-Boyd 11-10 in 3A-North playoffs

Baseball roundup
Central Minnesota Christian School's Ethan Bulthuis watches his hit against Dawson-Boyd in a Section 3A-North matchup on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Prinsburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 1:29 PM

PRINSBURG — Facing an 8-1 deficit through four innings against No. 2 Central Minnesota Christian School, No. 3 Dawson-Boyd rattled off four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to square the game away at 9-9.

But as the Blackjacks responded, the Bluejays had answers of their own.

CMCS scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held D-B to one run in the seventh inning en route to an 11-10 victory Saturday in the Section 3A-North playoffs.

CMCS vs. DB, 052723.001.jpg
Dawson-Boyd's Blake Thompson throws a pitch against Central Minnesota Christian School in a Section 3A-North matchup on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Prinsburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“With the way we battled today, I know that we can grind anything out. We’re not scared of anybody,” CMCS head coach Jordon Daugherty said. “To give up the tying run and come back and score two, that’s just our team in a nutshell. They just don’t give up and they knew exactly what they had to do.”

Earlier in the day, CMCS defeated No. 7 Renville County West 11-5 and D-B beat No. 6 MACCRAY 2-1.

The Bluejays advance to play Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, the South’s top seed, in the Section 3A semifinals of the winners’ bracket at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milroy. D-B, in an elimination game, faces No. 5 Lakeview at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo.

“We’ll give it our best shot and compete,” Daugherty said. “That’s all I ask of my kids.”

CMCS vs. DB, 052723.003.jpg
Central Minnesota Christian School's Josh Nelson prepares to make a catch in foul territory against Dawson-Boyd in a Section 3A-North matchup on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Prinsburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

CMCS got out to a quick start, taking a 6-0 lead after the first inning. Josh Nelson opened up the scoring with a two-run RBI double to score Isaiah Swart and Ethan Bulthuis. To close out the top of the inning, Swart hit a two-run RBI single to score Wesley Fussy and Drew Duininck.

“That really got us going,” CMCS’ Ben Ryks said.

The Bluejays’ six-run first inning caused a pitching change for D-B. Nate Hansen exited the game after recording one out, making way for Blake Thompson.

Thompson went the rest of the way for the Blackjacks. He pitched 5-2/3 innings with five walks and four strikeouts, allowing eight hits, five runs and four earned runs.

“Blake kept his team in the ball game,” Daugherty said. “He deserved my MVP for sure. The way he gritted that out, it kept them in the game. … Dawson’s a tough team. They made us battle for it.”

CMCS vs. DB, 052723.004.jpg
Dawson-Boyd's Eli Olson makes a throw to second base against Central Minnesota Christian in a Section 3A-North matchup on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Prinsburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

With D-B runners on first and second, no outs and a 9-5 lead for CMCS in the top of the sixth inning, the Bluejays swapped Fussy for Kadin Dehmlow. But the Blackjacks tacked on four runs to tie the game. Aiden Swenson kick-started the rally with an RBI single to score Thompson.

CMCS’ Ryks reached home after an error on a D-B pick-off attempt at third base. Duininck later scored Peyton Meyer after the Blackjacks’ Kade Solem was unable to track the ball in right field.

The two runs proved to be enough to cement CMCS’ win as the Bluejays held D-B off the scoreboard after Thompson scored his third run of the game to make it 11-10 in the seventh inning.

CMCS vs. DB, 052723.005.jpg
Dawson-Boyd's Nate Hansen throws the ball to first base against Central Minnesota Christian School in a Section 3A-North matchup on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Prinsburg.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Section 3A-North

CMCS 11, D-B 10

D-B         000   144   1-10     8   n/a
CMCS     601   112   x-11   12   5
Hitting - D-B: Blake Thompson 2-4 r-3 2b sb-2 bb, Kameron Sather 2-3 r-2 bb, Aiden Swenson 2-5 r-2 rbi-2, Nathan Hansen 0-2 r-2 bb-3 sb, Grayson Olson 2-5 r rbi 2b, Tygan Long 0-4 rbi, Kade Solem 0-2 bb-2, Elijah Olson 0-3 bb, Beau Johnson 0-3 bb, Ashton Swendra 0-0 r … CMCS: Isaiah Swart 2-2 r rbi-2 bb-2, Ethan Bulthuis 1-3 r bb, Josh Nelson 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Ben Ryks 3-4 r rbi sb, J Versteeg 0-0 r, Peyton Meyer 2-2 r-3 bb-2 sb Wesley Fussy 1-3 r bb, Drew Duininck 2-3 r-2 rbi bb 2b, Braelin Rime 0-3 rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Hansen (L) 0.1-6-7-7-3-0, Thompson 5.2-8-5-4-5-4 … CMCS: Nelson 4-6-5-4-3-5, Fussy (W) 1-0-2-2-4-1, Kadin Dehmlow 2-2-3-1-2-0

D-B 2, MACCRAY 1

Dawson-Boyd’s one run in the sixth inning pushed the Blackjacks past MACCRAY in the Section 3A-North playoffs at Prinsburg.

Beau Johnson went 3-for-3 with an RBI in D-B’s victory. Tygan Long was 2-for-3.

For MACCRAY, Xavier Noble hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and Wyatt Swenson batted 1-for-3 with a run.

MACCRAY   000   100   0-1   5   1
D-B               100   001   x-2   8   2
Hitting - MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 1-3, Wyatt Swenson 1-3 r, Xavier Noble 2-3 rbi, Joe Heidecker 1-2 bb, Emery Aker 0-2 bb … D-B: Blake Thompson 0-3 bb, Kameron Sather 1-3 r, Aiden Swenson 1-2 bb, Nate Hansen 1-3 rbi 2b, Grayson Olson 0-2 bb, Tygan Long 2-3, Beau Johnson 3-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Jase Dirksen (L) 6-8-2-1-3-2 … D-B: Long (W) 7-5-1-1-2-3

CMCS 11, RCW 5

CMCS posted a six-run fourth inning to get past Renville County West in the Section 3A-North playoffs at Prinsburg.

Josh Nelson and Drew Duininck were both 2-for-2 for the Bluejays.

Griffin Howard, Carter Rice and Trevor Peterson all recorded a pair of hits in RCW’s loss.

Ethan Bulthuis earned the win for CMCS. He pitched six innings with six strikeouts and three walks, allowing seven hits, four runs and two earned runs.

RCW       002   101   1-5       9   4
CMCS     300   611   x-11   10   1
Hitting - RCW: Griffin Howard 2-4 rbi 2b sb, Isaac Haen 1-2 r-2 sb-2, Carter Rice 2-4 rbi, Trevor Peterson 2-4 rbi-2, Jack Wertish 1-3 2b, Austin Rice 1-2 r bb 2b, Zachary Gustafson 0-2 r bb, Carson Allex 0-1 r bb … CMCS: Isaiah Swart 1-4 r rbi 2b, Ethan Bulthuis 1-4 r-2 rbi sb, Kadin Dehmlow 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2, Josh Nelson 2-2 r rbi bb 2b sb, Ben Ryks 1-3 r rbi bb. Wesley Fussy 1-4 r-2 rbi, Drew Duininck 2-2 r rbi bb 2b sb-2, Braelin Rime 1-2 r rbi bb 2b sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW: Howard (L) 3.1-4-7-5-2-3, C. Rice 0.1-2-2-2-0-0, Brenden Peterson 2.1-4-2-1-3-2 … CMCS: Bulthuis (W) 6-7-4-2-3-6, Fussy 1-2-1-1-0-0

YME 21, Lakeview 0

Top-seeded Yellow Medicine East took on No. 5 Lakeview in the Section 3A-North playoffs and cruised to a five-inning victory at Granite Falls.

Bryce Sneller pitched a complete game for YME. He struck out 13 and walked three, allowing two hits and zero runs.

Five players recorded at least two hits for the Sting. Braden Nelson led the way, went 2-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs.

Lakeview   000   00-0       2   2
YME           938   1x-21   13   0
Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 1-2 sb-2, Caine Herigon 1-1 bb, Jordan Fischer 0-1 bb, Justin Timm 0-1 bb … YME: Cody Dahlager 2-3 r-4 rbi-2 sb bb, Braden Nelson 3-4 r-3 rbi-5 2b-2, Bryce Sneller 0-2 rbi-2 bb, Noah Hildahl 0-1 r rbi-2 bb-2, Owen Cherveny 0-1 rbi, Jake Odegard 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b bb, Landon Anderson 2-3 r-3 bb 2b, Drew Almich 1-1 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb-3, Nahum Tarin 2-2 r-3 rbi bb, Andrew Flaten 1-2 r-2 rbi bb, Tarrick Rupp 0-0 r bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Herigon (L) 0.2-4-9-6-5-0, Braylon Breyfogle 2-8-11-11-6-1, Fiene 1.1-1-1-0-1-0 … YME: Sneller (W) 5-2-0-0-3-10

Lakeview 6, LQPV 0

Lakeview shut out Lac qui Parle Valley despite being out-hit to end the Eagles’ season at Granite Falls.

The pitching tandem of Taiven Isaackson and Jordan Fischer allowed five hits and five walks through seven innings.

Isaackson pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and three walks, allowing four hits. Fischer helped close out Lakeview’s win. He pitched one inning with two strikeouts and a pair of walks, allowing one hit.

Lakeview  002   040   0-6    4   2
LQPV         000   000   0-0   5   1
Hitting - Lakeview: Tucker Fiene 0-2 r bb-2, Hunter Magnuson 0-4 r, Jordan Fischer 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Caine Herigon 2-4 r rbi 2b, Taiven Isaackson 0-3 r bb, Justin Timm 1-2 rbi-3 bb 2b, Lincoln Vogle 0-2 bb, Braylon Breyfogle 0-1 r bb sb … LQPV: Dyllon Geiser 1-2 bb, Kaden M. 2-3 bb, Kaden M. 0-2 bb, TJ Mitchell 0-3 bb, Landon Weber 2-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lakeview: Isaackson (W) 6-4-0-0-3-8, Fischer 1-1-0-0-2-2 … LQPV: Geiser (L) 4.2-2-6-6-7-8, Brock Bjornjeld 2.1-2-0-0-0-2

YME 20, Canby 1

Yellow Medicine East, the top-seed in the Section 3A-North playoffs, scored nine runs in the first inning to defeat No. 8 Canby at Granite Falls.

Cody Dahlager earned the win for YME. He pitched 4-1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and zero walks, allowing three hits, one run and zero earned runs.

Bryce Sneller went 4-for-4 with three doubles, seven RBIs and two runs.

Canby   000   01-1       4   8
YME      964   1x-20   12   1
Hitting - Canby: Liam MacArthur 1-3 rbi, Jace Sigler 1-3, Colton Ruether 1-2 r 2b, Dyllon Christianson 1-1 … YME: Cody Dahlager 0-2 r-4 rbi bb-2 sb, Braden Nelson 0-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb sb, Bryce Sneller 4-4 r-2 rbi-7 2b-3, J. Peterson 0-0 rbi bb, Noah Hildahl 2-2 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Jake Odegard 1-4 r rbi-2, Landon Anderson 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Drew Almich 0-2 r bb, Adam Stengel 1-1 r 2b, Nahum Tarin 2-3 r-2 rbi 3b, Tarrick Rupp 1-1, Andrew Flaten 0-4 r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Canby: Ruether (L) 1.2-7-15-7-4-1, Evan Engesmoe 2.1-5-5-0-2-1 … YME: Dahlager (W) 4.1-3-1-0-0-12, Nicholas Moritz 0.2-1-0-0-0-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
