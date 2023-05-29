Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall

SPICER — With a chance to advance in the Section 3AA-North winners’ bracket, Montevideo threw out its unflappable star, Brady Snell.

Snell, a senior on the Thunder Hawks’ baseball team, has been a catalyst for a team that went 16-2 in the regular season and won the West Central Conference.

“He doesn’t let things get to him; he’s stoic and does a great job,” Montevideo head coach Tim Epema said of Snell.

NLS junior Luke Knudsen throws to first base to complete a double play during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against Montevideo on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Once he was able to lock up a 4-2 win over New London-Spicer on Saturday at the Green Lake DIamonds, the unflappable Snell roared as he came off the mound.

After giving up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Snell had a hand in every out in the bottom of the seventh. He snagged the ball on a Brayden Skindelien grounder that started a 1-6-3 double play. Then he struck out Aedan Andresen for the final out.

Now, Montevideo heads to Marshall in the winners’ bracket for the first time since 2009.

Montevideo junior second baseman Dan Gunlogson snags the ball during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against NLS on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“I always want the ball in my hand when the game counts,” said Snell, who struck out four and didn’t allow a walk in a complete-game victory.

The Thunder Hawks face Fairmont, the South’s top seed, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Legion Field. In the other game, the North’s top seed, Paynesville, takes on No. 2 Luverne at 5 p.m.

NLS faces Morris/Chokio-Alberta in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo.

NLS junior Grant Paffrath follows through on a swing during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against Montevideo on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Earlier on Saturday, both Montevideo and NLS advanced to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 win over seventh-seeded West Central Area. Montevideo beat sixth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9-0 in Game 2.

Both starting pitchers — Snell and NLS’ Carson McCain — worked quickly through the first three innings. The Thunder Hawks were the ones to strike first, thanks to the bat of designated hitter Luke Kuno.

Kuno, the No. 4 hitter in the lineup, put Montevideo on the board with an RBI single. Two batters later, he and courtesy runner Ben Gunlogson reached home on a Jackson Baldwin single. McCain was pulled after tossing 3-1/3 innings.

Montevideo senior Luke Kuno takes a swing at a pitch during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against NLS on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It really loosened us up,” Kuno said of his team building the lead. “With Brady on the mound, everyone was kind of loose and playing well.”

Kuno came up big again in the fifth with another RBI single. He finished with three of the Thunder Hawks’ six hits, going 3-for-4.

“Once he gets to two strikes, he’s done a great job this year cutting down on his swing and battling,” Epema said of Kuno. “He’ll fight off the tough pitches and finally when the pitcher gives in and puts one across the plate, he’s line-driving it somewhere.”

NLS junior Carson McCain lines up a pitch during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against Montevideo on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Wildcats started a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Luke Knutsen, Bennett Schultz and Chi Schneider had consecutive singles to lead off the frame, with Schneider driving in a run. Gavin Degner got a two-out RBI single to make it a 4-2 game. With Degner on second following a stolen base, another run seemed certain when Grant Paffrath drove the ball to left field. Waiting in the grass was outfielder Mason Jerve, who made a leaping grab to keep it a two-run game.

From there, Snell took care of the final three outs.

“I was hitting the zone with all four pitches and using the curveball and fastball, mainly,” Snell said. “The slider and changeup were working just as well. They were putting the ball in play but they were hitting into outs and I got some strikeouts as well.”

Said Kuno, “Everyone picked each other up (after the sixth). We had good team chemistry there; everybody works together well on this team.”

After losing out on the two seed to NLS, Montevideo was eager to prove itself against the Wildcats.

“They really felt they should have been ahead of these guys with (NLS) being 13-4 and us at 16-2,” Epema said. “They were like, OK, that’s all the more reason to beat ‘em.”

From left, Montevideo's Ethan Moravetz, Mason Jerve and Cooper Dack run towards the dugout after Jerve came up with an inning-ending catch in right field during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against NLS on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Section 3AA-North

Montevideo 4, NLS 3

Montevideo 000 310 0-4 6 2

NLS 000 002 0-2 6 1

Hitting - Montevideo: Cooper Dack 1-3 r bb, Griffin Epema 1-2 r bb-2, Luke Kuno 3-4 r rbi-2, Jackson Baldwin 1-4 rbi-2, Ben Gunlogson 0-0 r … NLS: Luke Knudsen 1-3 r, Bennett Schultz 1-3 r sb, Chi Schneider 1-3 rbi, Carson McCain 1-3, Gavin Degner 1-3 rbi sb, Grant Paffrath 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Montevideo: Snell (W) 7-6-2-2-0-4 … NLS: McCain (L) 3.1-4-3-3-1-1, Gabe Rohman 2.1-1-1-1-2-3, Brayden Skindelien 1.1-1-0-0-1-1

NLS freshman Brayden Skindelien throws across the diamond for an out during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against Montevideo on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Montevideo 9, ACGC 0

ACGC 000 000 0-0 6 4

Montevideo 044 001 x-9 9 0

Hitting - ACGC: Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 2-4, Tucker Johnson 2-3, Isaiah Renne 1-3, L Serbus 1-1 … Montevideo: Cooper Dack 2-4 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb, Griffin Epema 3-4 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Brady Snell 2-4 rbi, Mason Jerve 1-3 r sb, Dan Gunlogson 1-1 r-2 bb-2 sb-3, Ethan Moravetz 0-1 r-2 bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Drange-Leyendecker (L) 2.2-8-8-7-4-2, Keegan Kessler-Gross 3.1-1-1-0-1-2 … Montevideo: Dack (W) 3.1-3-0-0-1-5, Epema 3.2-3-0-0-1-3

NLS 13, WCA 0

WCA 000 00-0 1 5

NLS 243 4x-13 9 0

Hitting - WCA: C Nelson 1-2 … NLS: Aedan Andresen 0-3 r bb sb, Luke Knudsen 2-3 r-3 rbi-4 bb sb-3, Bennett Schultz 0-2 rbi-2 bb hbp sb-2, Chi Schneider 0-2 r rbi bb hbp, Carson McCain 2-2 rbi bb sb, Grant Paffrath 2-3 2b r, Cole Dolezal 1-1 bb, Riley Lessman 0-0 r bb, Brayden Skindelien 2-2 2b r-3 hbp sb-2, Gabe Rohman 0-0 r-2, Gavin Radabaugh 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - WCA: B Bye (L) 2-5-6-4-2-1, Nelson 2-4-7-7-5-2 … NLS: Konnor Rohloff (W) 4-1-0-0-0-3, Reid Holmquist 1-0-0-0-0-1

Paynesville 6, Morris/CA 3

Down 3-2 heading into the fifth inning, top-seeded Paynesville put up four runs to take the lead for good over fifth-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Paynesville.

Leading the Bulldogs’ efforts was senior Grayson Fuchs. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of runs. He also struck out nine and held the Tigers to four hits and four walks in a complete-game victory.

Riley Asmus was 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for Morris/CA.

Morris/CA 003 000 0-3 3 3

Paynesville 101 040 x-6 7 1

Hitting - Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 1-2 3b r rbi-2 bb sb, Andrew Marty 0-2 rbi, Ozzy Jerome 1-2 sb, Owen Anderson 1-2 r sb, Jackson Hallman 0-1 r bb … Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-3 2b-2 r-2 hbp, Max Athmann 2-4 r sb, Isaac Lieser 0-3 r bb, Austin Pauls 1-1 r rbi bb-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 0-2 rbi hbp, Josiah Utsch 1-3 3b r rbi-2 sb, Bryce VanderBeek 0-3 rbi, Esau Nelson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Drew Storck (L) 5.1-7-6-2-3-5, Dan Travis 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Paynesville: Fuchs (W) 7-3-3-2-4-9

Morris/CA 2, Minnewaska 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta pitcher Drew Huebner struck out 17 Minnewaska batters as the fifth-seeded Tigers shut out fourth-seeded Minnewaska at Paynesville.

Riley Asmus, Andrew Marty, Ozzy Jerome and Johnny Kleindl all had hits for Morris/CA.

PJ Johnson finished 2-for-3 for the Lakers. He also pitched all seven innings, striking out three in the loss.

Minnewaska closes out the season at 15-5.

Morris/CA 100 000 1-2 4 0

Minnewaska 000 000 0-0 4 4

Hitting - Morris/CA: Riley Asmus 1-3 2b r bb, Andrew Marty 1-3 rbi, Ozzy Jerome 1-3 2b, Johnny Kleindl 1-3 … Minnewaska: Jack Majerus 1-3, Dylan Alexander 1-3, PJ Johnson 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Drew Huebner (W) 6.2-4-0-0-2-17, Drew Storck 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Minnewaska: Johnson (L) 7-4-2-0-2-3