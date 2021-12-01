99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Collection: Prep state champions from west central Minnesota

This is a chronological list of prep athletes' individual and team state champions from west central Minnesota high schools.

NLS Prep Bowl 120322 001.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Gabe Rohman hoists the Class AAA state championship trophy after downing Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 at US Bank Stadium on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
December 01, 2021 11:17 AM

Editor's Note: This list was compiled by the Tribune sports staff and updated Feb. 13, 2023. Please forward any additions or corrections to Joe Brown at jbrown@wctrib.com .

2022

Football

Class AAA - NLS Wildcats

Wrestling

106 A - Trey Gunderson - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

132 A - Walker Bents - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

ADVERTISEMENT

160 AA - Jude Link - Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

195 A - Thomas Dineen - Benson

2021

Dance

Jazz A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd

Golf

A Girls - Lac qui Parle Valley
A Girls medalist - Sarah Halvorson - LQPV (tied)

Gymnastics

Balance Beam A - Libby McGeary - Benson/KMS

Track and Field

Boys High Jump A - Peyton Johnsrud - Minnewaska
Girls Discus A - Metaya Jergenson - Minnewaska

Wrestling

145 A - Blaine Fischer - BBE
182 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska
195 A - Thomas Dineen - Benson

ADVERTISEMENT

2020

Note: No spring sports due to COVID-19. No state tournaments in the fall.

Dance

Jazz A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd

Wrestling

106 A - Walker Bents - BBE
170 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska

2019

Baseball

A - BOLD

Boys Golf

A - Community Christian
A - Brett Reid - Community Christian

Dance

Jazz A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

Girls Golf

A - BOLD
A - Rachel Halvorson - Lac qui Parle Valley

Wrestling

145 AAA - Cael Carlson - Willmar
170 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska

ADVERTISEMENT

2018

Girls Golf

A - Lac qui Parle Valley
A - Rachel Halvorson - Lac qui Parle Valley

Wrestling

106 A - Will Magaard - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
132 AAA - Clay Carlson - Willmar
138 AAA- Cael Carlson - Willmar
160 A - Adam Jaeger - Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa

2017

Girls Golf

A - BOLD

Boys Track & Field

Wheelchair shot put Cat. 1 A - Cody Schlecht - CMCS

Girls Track & Field

800 run AA - Sophie Schmitz - Willmar

2016

Boys Track & Field

1,600 run A - Kurt TeBeest - Montevideo

Wrestling

132 A - Tom Stageberg - New London-Spicer
160 AAA - Colten Carlson - Willmar
220 A - Manuel Garcia - BOLD

2015

Wrestling

138 AA - Treyton Austvold - New London-Spicer
220 A - Manuel Garcia - BOLD

ADVERTISEMENT

2014

Boys Basketball

A - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Boys Golf

A - Dawson-Boyd

Dance

Jazz A - Yellow Medicine East

Girls Track & Field

Long jump A - Danielle Wubben - CMCS
Pole vault A - Josie Lilja - BOLD/BLHS

Wrestling

145A - Larry Bomstad - ACGC
152A - Logan Peterson - ACGC
220A - Lucas Damm - ACGC
113AA - Jakob Stageberg - NLS

2013

Baseball

A - BOLD

Dance

Jazz A - Yellow Medicine East

Girls Track & Field

4x800 relay A - Benson/KMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestling

145A - Larry Bomstad - ACGC
220A - Lucas Damm - ACGC

2012

Boys Basketball

A - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Girls Track & Field

Long Jump A - Danielle Wubben - CMCS

Wrestling

285A - Dominick Platow - Paynesville

2011

Football

A - Dawson-Boyd

Boys Track & Field

110 hurdles A - Cody Cannon - Morris Area
High Jump A - Aaron Wubben - CMCS

Girls Track & Field

Pole Vault A - Rachel Moser - Morris Area

Wrestling

189AAA - Nathanial Swoyer - Willmar
112A - Jacob Braaten - Minnewaska
152A - Alex Steffel - BOLD

ADVERTISEMENT

2010

Boys Basketball

AA - New London-Spicer

Boys Track & Field

A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
4x400 relay A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd (Bret Deyo, Ryan Swenson, Andrew Roiger, Matt Anderson)

Girls Golf

AA - Minnewaska
AA - Sarah Roering/Allie Ostrander - Minnewaska

Wrestling

152A - Ryan Thompson - Benson
189A - Joel Bauman - KMS
215A - Brandon Manderschied - Minnewaska
285A - Dustin Caspers - BOLD

2009

Baseball

A - MACCRAY

Football

AAA - New London-Spicer

Girls Golf

AA - Emily Roering - Minnewaska

Boys Swim

50 freestyle A - Tim Walker - D-C/Litchfield
100 freestyle A - Tim Walker - D-C/Litchfield

Boys Track & Field

Long Jump A - Kruiz Lindblad - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV

Girls Track & Field

800 run A - Melissa Varpness - Montevideo
300 hurdles A - Kendra Mooberry - Benson/KMS

Wrestling

A - KMS
135AA - Ryan Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
135A - Jon Kerzman - Paynesville
145A - Ryan Thompson - Benson
160A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS
171A - Mitch Hagen - KMS
189A - Joel Bauman - KMS

2008

Boys Basketball

AA - New London-Spicer

Dance

High Kick A - Yellow Medicine East

Football

A - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Girls Cross Country

A - Linda Keller - Paynesville

Girls Golf

AA - Sarah Roering - Minnewaska

Boys Swim

200 free relay A - D-C/Litchfield (Daniel Felt, Tom Werner, Keeley McConkey, Tim Walker)

Girls Track & Field

800 run A - Melissa Varpness - Montevideo
1,600 run A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
3,200 run A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
4x800 relay A - Benson/KMS (Emma Peterson, Catheryn Rosemeier, Samantha Goff, Kendra Mooberry)
Long Jump A - Briana Wubben - CMCS
Shot Put A - Liberty Slinden - ACGC

Wrestling

112A - Ben Meyer - ACGC
152A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS

2007

Girls Cross Country

A - Linda Keller - Paynesville

Boys Track & Field

110 hurdles A - Daniel Fragodt - Benson/KMS
4x800 relay AA - Willmar (Mustafa Yusuf, Abdi Awale, Kaafi Adeys, Zac Coquyt) * then Class AA state meet record

Girls Track & Field

400 dash A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
1,600 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
3,200 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
300 hurdles A - Kendra Mooberry - Benson/KMS

Wrestling

A - ACGC
145A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS

2006

Boys Cross Country

AA - Willmar (5,000 meters)

Girls Cross Country

A - Nikki Swenson - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

Girls Track & Field

800 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
High Jump A - Natalie Devine - Litchfield

Wrestling

135AA - Beau Penk - Litchfield
103A - Jeremy Anderson - ACGC
189A - Matt Leither - ACGC

2005

Baseball

AA - Paynesville

Boys Cross Country

AA - Willmar (5,000 meters)

Dance

Jazz/Funk A - BOLD

Girls Track & Field

A - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
400 Dash A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
1,600 Run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Triple Jump A - Amanda Trost - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV

Wrestling

145A - Sean Glenz - Paynesville
152A - Scott Thompson - Benson

2004

Boys Track & Field

Pole Vault AA - Jon Morales - Willmar

Girls Track & Field

1,600 Run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Discus A - Kara Karlsgodt - ACGC
Long Jump AA - Beth Zimmer - Willmar

2003

Boys Basketball

AA - Litchfield

Dance

Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East

Girls Cross Country

A -Nikki Swenson - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

Boys Swim

50 freestyle A - Scott Hagemeyer - Willmar
100 freestyle A - Scott Hagemeyer - Willmar

Boys Track & Field

3,200 Run A - Greg Liebl - Montevideo

Wrestling

A - BOLD
AA - Litchfield
125AA - Tony Noyes - NLS
171AA - Jacob Bryce - Minnewaska
145A - Shawn Plumley - BOLD

2002

Boys Basketball

AA - Litchfield

Dance

Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East
High Kick Precision A - Montevideo

Girls Basketball

AA - New London-Spicer

Girls Cross Country

A - New London-Spicer

Boys Track & Field

110 hurdles A - Tanner Meist - NLS
Triple Jump A - Josh Trees - Paynesville

Girls Track & Field

3,200 run - Jen Hess - Paynesville

Volleyball

AA - Renville County West

Wrestling

189AA - Marty Engen - Paynesville
140A - Shawn Plumley - BOLD

2001

Dance

Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East

Gymnastics

Floor Exercise A - Beth Zimmer - Willmar

Football

A - Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Girls Cross Country

A - New London-Spicer

Boys Swim

50 free A - Mike Hagen - Montevideo/YME

Boys Track & Field

100 Dash A - Chris Esterling - Morris Area
200 Dash A - Chris Esterling - Morris Area
110 Hurdles A - Kent Anderson - ACGC
300 Hurdles A - Kent Anderson - ACGC

Girls Track & Field

Pole Vault AA - Stacie Manuel - Willmar

Wrestling

130A - David Kerzman - Paynesville

2000

Boys Basketball

AA - Litchfield

Boys Cross Country

A -Greg Liebl - Montevideo (5,000 meters)

Boys Golf

A - Josh Sherlin - Minnewaska

Boys Tennis

A - Alex Carlson & Chris Patten (Doubles) - Litchfield

Dance

Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East

Girls Cross Country

A - New London-Spicer
A - Jen Hess - Paynesville

Boys Track & Field

100 Dash A - Brandon Smith - NLS
200 Dash A - Brandon Smith - NLS
1,600 Run A - Brett Edlund - Morris Area
3,200 Run A - Brett Edlund - Morris Area
4x200 Relay A - NLS (Brad Hagedorn, Cple Lundberg, Jamin Anderson, Brandon Smith)

Girls Track & Field

Pole Vault AA - Stacie Manuel - Willmar

Volleyball

A - Central Minnesota Christian

Wrestling

A - Paynesville
112AA - Mark Twardy - Litchfield
135AA - Aaron Erickson - Minnewaska
125A - David Kerzman - Paynesville
HwtA - Scott Revier - BOLD

1999

Dance

High Kick Precision A - Montevideo

Volleyball

A - Central Minnesota Christian

Wrestling

130A - Kyle Dillon - BOLD

1998

Boys Track & Field

A - Morris Area

Dance

High Kick Precision A - Montevideo

Volleyball

A - Central Minnesota Christian

Wrestling

103AA - Scott Shepersky - Litchfield

103A - Derek Zieske - BDRSH

1997

Boys Basketball

A - Hancock

Girls Basketball

A - Hancock
AA - New London-Spicer

1996

Boys Golf

A - Josh Fenton - Litchfield

Girls Tennis

A - Allison Kramer (Singles) - Litchfield

Wrestling

189A - Ryan Rettke - Morris Area/Hancock
HwtA - Lee Hiltner - Paynesville
145B - Justin Baker - KMS

1995

Dance

High Kick Precision A - Montevideo

Girls Cross Country

A - Nicole Kuznia - BOLD (4,000 meters)

Wrestling

130A - Ben Zimmer - ACGC
152A - Tim Kinsella - Litchfield

1994

Boys Cross Country

A - Andy Tate - Morris Area (5,000 meters)

Dance

A - Montevideo

Girls Cross Country

AA - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (4,000 meters)
A - Nicole Kuznia - BOLD (4,00 meters)

Wrestling

135AA - Nate Vilnow - Willmar
171A - Chad Kranz - Montevideo

1993

Boys Golf

AA - Jeff Barney - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

Boys Cross Country

A - Andy Tate - Morris Area (5,000 meters)

Dance

A - Montevideo

Girls Cross Country

A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)

Girls Tennis

A - T.J. Satterlee & Amber Benson (Doubles) - Litchfield

Wrestling

189A - Link Steffen - Granite Falls-Clarkfield
HwtA - Dieken Swalla - MACCRAY

1992

Boys Track & Field

A - Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Dance

A - Montevideo

Girls Cross Country

A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)

Wrestling

145A - Carl Carlson - Willmar
125A - Andy Reigstad - Willmar
119A - Bill Soine - Montevideo
140A- Brad Fenske - Paynesville
152A - Scott Hoeft - Paynesville
189A - Link Steffen - Granite Falls-Clarkfield
HwtA - Dieken Swalla - MACCRAY

1991

Football

B - BOLD

Girls Cross Country

AA - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)

Wrestling

A - Paynesville
140A - Greg Schwartz - Paynesville

1990

Boys Golf

AA - Aaron Jacobson - Willmar

Football

B - BOLD

Girls Cross Country

A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)

Wrestling

A - Paynesville
145AA - Chad Carlson - Willmar
135AA - Troy Haglund - Willmar
160A - Scott Wilts - KMS

1989

Boys Tennis

A - Litchfield
A - Drew Fernelius (Singles) New London-Spicer
A - Tom Fenton & Dave Huhner - Litchfield

Wrestling

140AA - Chad Carlson - Willmar
112A - Hansen - Madison
125A - Bogart - BBE

1988

Boys Tennis

A - Erik Nelson (Singles) New London-Spicer

Wrestling

132A - Dan Durand - Clarkfield

1987

Baseball

AA - Willmar

Boys Cross Country

A - Montevideo/Maynard (5,000 meters)

Football

B - Granite Falls

Girls Cross Country

A - Kara Parker - Olivia (3,200 meters)

Wrestling

A - Paynesville

1986

Boys Golf

A - Eric Peterson - Benson

Girls Cross Country

A - Kara Parker - Olivia (3,200 meters)

Girls Track & Field

A - Belgrade/Brooten

Girls Tennis

A - Tammy Ackerman & Sue Swenson (Doubles) - Litchfield

Wrestling

167A - Ochsendorf - Dawson-Boyd
HwtA - Garvick - Paynesville

1985

Boys Golf

A - Mike O’Toole - Granite Falls

Girls Cross Country

A - Michelle Marthaler - Brooten/Belgrade (3,200 meters)

Girls Golf

AA - Willmar

Wrestling

98A - Greg Schmitz - Brooten
126A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
145A - Weber - Madison
1984

Football

B - Granite Falls

Wrestling

126A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart

1983

Boys Golf

A - Tom Blank - Montevideo/Tom Skoien - Madison

Wrestling

119A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
HWT - Jim Williamson - Appleton

1982

Wrestling

112A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
185A - Rob Payne - Hancock/Cyrus

1981

Boys Basketball

A - Bird Island-Lake Lillian

Wrestling

119A - Braaten - Glenwood/Villard
HwtA - Baumgartner - Olivia

1980

Boys Basketball

A - Bird Island-Lake Lillian

Football

C - Bird Island-Lake Lillian

Wrestling

119A - Wetz - Morris

1979

Football

C - Bird Island-Lake Lillian

Wrestling

119A - Fuchs - Paynesville
138A - Squibb - Bird Island-Lake Lillian

1978

Wrestling

155A - John Lundberg - NLS

1977

Football

B - Granite Falls

Wrestling

105A - Hackle - Appleton
167A - Minsink - Clarkfield

1976

Boys Golf

A - John Lundgren - Montevideo

Girls Track & Field

A - Buffalo Lake

Wrestling

145A - P. Lippert - Olivia

1975

None

1974

Wrestling

119 - K. Minkel - Olivia

1973

Boys Golf

Mark Haugejorde - New London Spicer

Wrestling

138 - Kevin Fladeboe - Willmar

1972

Wrestling

138 - Dan Doerieg - Olivia
145 - Bill Schmidt - Renville

1971

Wrestling

175 - Brad Rheingans - Appleton

1970

Wrestling

175 - Brad Rheingans - Appleton

Pre-1970

Boys Golf

Bob Young - Montevideo

Boys Track & Field

1932 - Montevideo

Wrestling

1961 - 138 - J. Carlson - Glenwood
1955 - 154 - J. Paddock - Litchfield
1949 - 120 - O. Christenson - Litchfield
1948 - 135 - J. Weimerskirch - Litchfield
1948 - 154 - D. Corrigan - Litchfield
1947 - 127 - D. Cates - Litchfield
1947 - 165 - H. Dilley - Litchfield
1946 - 112 - Cates - Litchfield
1944 - 127 - Tucker - Litchfield
1942 - 95 - John Tucker - Litchfield

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott