Collection: Prep state champions from west central Minnesota
This is a chronological list of prep athletes' individual and team state champions from west central Minnesota high schools.
Editor's Note: This list was compiled by the Tribune sports staff and updated Feb. 13, 2023. Please forward any additions or corrections to Joe Brown at jbrown@wctrib.com .
2022
Football
Class AAA - NLS Wildcats
Wrestling
106 A - Trey Gunderson - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
132 A - Walker Bents - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
160 AA - Jude Link - Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield
195 A - Thomas Dineen - Benson
2021
Dance
Jazz A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
Golf
A Girls - Lac qui Parle Valley
A Girls medalist - Sarah Halvorson - LQPV (tied)
Gymnastics
Balance Beam A - Libby McGeary - Benson/KMS
Track and Field
Boys High Jump A - Peyton Johnsrud - Minnewaska
Girls Discus A - Metaya Jergenson - Minnewaska
Wrestling
145 A - Blaine Fischer - BBE
182 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska
195 A - Thomas Dineen - Benson
2020
Note: No spring sports due to COVID-19. No state tournaments in the fall.
Dance
Jazz A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd
Wrestling
106 A - Walker Bents - BBE
170 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska
2019
Baseball
A - BOLD
Boys Golf
A - Community Christian
A - Brett Reid - Community Christian
Dance
Jazz A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
High Kick A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
Girls Golf
A - BOLD
A - Rachel Halvorson - Lac qui Parle Valley
Wrestling
145 AAA - Cael Carlson - Willmar
170 A - Tyson Meyer - Minnewaska
2018
Girls Golf
A - Lac qui Parle Valley
A - Rachel Halvorson - Lac qui Parle Valley
Wrestling
106 A - Will Magaard - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
132 AAA - Clay Carlson - Willmar
138 AAA- Cael Carlson - Willmar
160 A - Adam Jaeger - Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa
2017
Girls Golf
A - BOLD
Boys Track & Field
Wheelchair shot put Cat. 1 A - Cody Schlecht - CMCS
Girls Track & Field
800 run AA - Sophie Schmitz - Willmar
2016
Boys Track & Field
1,600 run A - Kurt TeBeest - Montevideo
Wrestling
132 A - Tom Stageberg - New London-Spicer
160 AAA - Colten Carlson - Willmar
220 A - Manuel Garcia - BOLD
2015
Wrestling
138 AA - Treyton Austvold - New London-Spicer
220 A - Manuel Garcia - BOLD
2014
Boys Basketball
A - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Boys Golf
A - Dawson-Boyd
Dance
Jazz A - Yellow Medicine East
Girls Track & Field
Long jump A - Danielle Wubben - CMCS
Pole vault A - Josie Lilja - BOLD/BLHS
Wrestling
145A - Larry Bomstad - ACGC
152A - Logan Peterson - ACGC
220A - Lucas Damm - ACGC
113AA - Jakob Stageberg - NLS
2013
Baseball
A - BOLD
Dance
Jazz A - Yellow Medicine East
Girls Track & Field
4x800 relay A - Benson/KMS
Wrestling
145A - Larry Bomstad - ACGC
220A - Lucas Damm - ACGC
2012
Boys Basketball
A - Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Girls Track & Field
Long Jump A - Danielle Wubben - CMCS
Wrestling
285A - Dominick Platow - Paynesville
2011
Football
A - Dawson-Boyd
Boys Track & Field
110 hurdles A - Cody Cannon - Morris Area
High Jump A - Aaron Wubben - CMCS
Girls Track & Field
Pole Vault A - Rachel Moser - Morris Area
Wrestling
189AAA - Nathanial Swoyer - Willmar
112A - Jacob Braaten - Minnewaska
152A - Alex Steffel - BOLD
2010
Boys Basketball
AA - New London-Spicer
Boys Track & Field
A - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
4x400 relay A - LQPV/Dawson-Boyd (Bret Deyo, Ryan Swenson, Andrew Roiger, Matt Anderson)
Girls Golf
AA - Minnewaska
AA - Sarah Roering/Allie Ostrander - Minnewaska
Wrestling
152A - Ryan Thompson - Benson
189A - Joel Bauman - KMS
215A - Brandon Manderschied - Minnewaska
285A - Dustin Caspers - BOLD
2009
Baseball
A - MACCRAY
Football
AAA - New London-Spicer
Girls Golf
AA - Emily Roering - Minnewaska
Boys Swim
50 freestyle A - Tim Walker - D-C/Litchfield
100 freestyle A - Tim Walker - D-C/Litchfield
Boys Track & Field
Long Jump A - Kruiz Lindblad - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Girls Track & Field
800 run A - Melissa Varpness - Montevideo
300 hurdles A - Kendra Mooberry - Benson/KMS
Wrestling
A - KMS
135AA - Ryan Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
135A - Jon Kerzman - Paynesville
145A - Ryan Thompson - Benson
160A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS
171A - Mitch Hagen - KMS
189A - Joel Bauman - KMS
2008
Boys Basketball
AA - New London-Spicer
Dance
High Kick A - Yellow Medicine East
Football
A - Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
Girls Cross Country
A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
Girls Golf
AA - Sarah Roering - Minnewaska
Boys Swim
200 free relay A - D-C/Litchfield (Daniel Felt, Tom Werner, Keeley McConkey, Tim Walker)
Girls Track & Field
800 run A - Melissa Varpness - Montevideo
1,600 run A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
3,200 run A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
4x800 relay A - Benson/KMS (Emma Peterson, Catheryn Rosemeier, Samantha Goff, Kendra Mooberry)
Long Jump A - Briana Wubben - CMCS
Shot Put A - Liberty Slinden - ACGC
Wrestling
112A - Ben Meyer - ACGC
152A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS
2007
Girls Cross Country
A - Linda Keller - Paynesville
Boys Track & Field
110 hurdles A - Daniel Fragodt - Benson/KMS
4x800 relay AA - Willmar (Mustafa Yusuf, Abdi Awale, Kaafi Adeys, Zac Coquyt) * then Class AA state meet record
Girls Track & Field
400 dash A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
1,600 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
3,200 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
300 hurdles A - Kendra Mooberry - Benson/KMS
Wrestling
A - ACGC
145A - Kevin Steinhaus - KMS
2006
Boys Cross Country
AA - Willmar (5,000 meters)
Girls Cross Country
A - Nikki Swenson - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
Girls Track & Field
800 run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
High Jump A - Natalie Devine - Litchfield
Wrestling
135AA - Beau Penk - Litchfield
103A - Jeremy Anderson - ACGC
189A - Matt Leither - ACGC
2005
Baseball
AA - Paynesville
Boys Cross Country
AA - Willmar (5,000 meters)
Dance
Jazz/Funk A - BOLD
Girls Track & Field
A - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
400 Dash A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
1,600 Run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Triple Jump A - Amanda Trost - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Wrestling
145A - Sean Glenz - Paynesville
152A - Scott Thompson - Benson
2004
Boys Track & Field
Pole Vault AA - Jon Morales - Willmar
Girls Track & Field
1,600 Run A - Nikki Swenson - Dawson-Boyd/LQPV
Discus A - Kara Karlsgodt - ACGC
Long Jump AA - Beth Zimmer - Willmar
2003
Boys Basketball
AA - Litchfield
Dance
Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East
Girls Cross Country
A -Nikki Swenson - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
Boys Swim
50 freestyle A - Scott Hagemeyer - Willmar
100 freestyle A - Scott Hagemeyer - Willmar
Boys Track & Field
3,200 Run A - Greg Liebl - Montevideo
Wrestling
A - BOLD
AA - Litchfield
125AA - Tony Noyes - NLS
171AA - Jacob Bryce - Minnewaska
145A - Shawn Plumley - BOLD
2002
Boys Basketball
AA - Litchfield
Dance
Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East
High Kick Precision A - Montevideo
Girls Basketball
AA - New London-Spicer
Girls Cross Country
A - New London-Spicer
Boys Track & Field
110 hurdles A - Tanner Meist - NLS
Triple Jump A - Josh Trees - Paynesville
Girls Track & Field
3,200 run - Jen Hess - Paynesville
Volleyball
AA - Renville County West
Wrestling
189AA - Marty Engen - Paynesville
140A - Shawn Plumley - BOLD
2001
Dance
Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East
Gymnastics
Floor Exercise A - Beth Zimmer - Willmar
Football
A - Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Girls Cross Country
A - New London-Spicer
Boys Swim
50 free A - Mike Hagen - Montevideo/YME
Boys Track & Field
100 Dash A - Chris Esterling - Morris Area
200 Dash A - Chris Esterling - Morris Area
110 Hurdles A - Kent Anderson - ACGC
300 Hurdles A - Kent Anderson - ACGC
Girls Track & Field
Pole Vault AA - Stacie Manuel - Willmar
Wrestling
130A - David Kerzman - Paynesville
2000
Boys Basketball
AA - Litchfield
Boys Cross Country
A -Greg Liebl - Montevideo (5,000 meters)
Boys Golf
A - Josh Sherlin - Minnewaska
Boys Tennis
A - Alex Carlson & Chris Patten (Doubles) - Litchfield
Dance
Jazz/Funk A - Yellow Medicine East
Girls Cross Country
A - New London-Spicer
A - Jen Hess - Paynesville
Boys Track & Field
100 Dash A - Brandon Smith - NLS
200 Dash A - Brandon Smith - NLS
1,600 Run A - Brett Edlund - Morris Area
3,200 Run A - Brett Edlund - Morris Area
4x200 Relay A - NLS (Brad Hagedorn, Cple Lundberg, Jamin Anderson, Brandon Smith)
Girls Track & Field
Pole Vault AA - Stacie Manuel - Willmar
Volleyball
A - Central Minnesota Christian
Wrestling
A - Paynesville
112AA - Mark Twardy - Litchfield
135AA - Aaron Erickson - Minnewaska
125A - David Kerzman - Paynesville
HwtA - Scott Revier - BOLD
1999
Dance
High Kick Precision A - Montevideo
Volleyball
A - Central Minnesota Christian
Wrestling
130A - Kyle Dillon - BOLD
1998
Boys Track & Field
A - Morris Area
Dance
High Kick Precision A - Montevideo
Volleyball
A - Central Minnesota Christian
Wrestling
103AA - Scott Shepersky - Litchfield
103A - Derek Zieske - BDRSH
1997
Boys Basketball
A - Hancock
Girls Basketball
A - Hancock
AA - New London-Spicer
1996
Boys Golf
A - Josh Fenton - Litchfield
Girls Tennis
A - Allison Kramer (Singles) - Litchfield
Wrestling
189A - Ryan Rettke - Morris Area/Hancock
HwtA - Lee Hiltner - Paynesville
145B - Justin Baker - KMS
1995
Dance
High Kick Precision A - Montevideo
Girls Cross Country
A - Nicole Kuznia - BOLD (4,000 meters)
Wrestling
130A - Ben Zimmer - ACGC
152A - Tim Kinsella - Litchfield
1994
Boys Cross Country
A - Andy Tate - Morris Area (5,000 meters)
Dance
A - Montevideo
Girls Cross Country
AA - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (4,000 meters)
A - Nicole Kuznia - BOLD (4,00 meters)
Wrestling
135AA - Nate Vilnow - Willmar
171A - Chad Kranz - Montevideo
1993
Boys Golf
AA - Jeff Barney - Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
Boys Cross Country
A - Andy Tate - Morris Area (5,000 meters)
Dance
A - Montevideo
Girls Cross Country
A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)
Girls Tennis
A - T.J. Satterlee & Amber Benson (Doubles) - Litchfield
Wrestling
189A - Link Steffen - Granite Falls-Clarkfield
HwtA - Dieken Swalla - MACCRAY
1992
Boys Track & Field
A - Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Dance
A - Montevideo
Girls Cross Country
A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)
Wrestling
145A - Carl Carlson - Willmar
125A - Andy Reigstad - Willmar
119A - Bill Soine - Montevideo
140A- Brad Fenske - Paynesville
152A - Scott Hoeft - Paynesville
189A - Link Steffen - Granite Falls-Clarkfield
HwtA - Dieken Swalla - MACCRAY
1991
Football
B - BOLD
Girls Cross Country
AA - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)
Wrestling
A - Paynesville
140A - Greg Schwartz - Paynesville
1990
Boys Golf
AA - Aaron Jacobson - Willmar
Football
B - BOLD
Girls Cross Country
A - Carrie Tollefson - Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley (3,200 meters)
Wrestling
A - Paynesville
145AA - Chad Carlson - Willmar
135AA - Troy Haglund - Willmar
160A - Scott Wilts - KMS
1989
Boys Tennis
A - Litchfield
A - Drew Fernelius (Singles) New London-Spicer
A - Tom Fenton & Dave Huhner - Litchfield
Wrestling
140AA - Chad Carlson - Willmar
112A - Hansen - Madison
125A - Bogart - BBE
1988
Boys Tennis
A - Erik Nelson (Singles) New London-Spicer
Wrestling
132A - Dan Durand - Clarkfield
1987
Baseball
AA - Willmar
Boys Cross Country
A - Montevideo/Maynard (5,000 meters)
Football
B - Granite Falls
Girls Cross Country
A - Kara Parker - Olivia (3,200 meters)
Wrestling
A - Paynesville
1986
Boys Golf
A - Eric Peterson - Benson
Girls Cross Country
A - Kara Parker - Olivia (3,200 meters)
Girls Track & Field
A - Belgrade/Brooten
Girls Tennis
A - Tammy Ackerman & Sue Swenson (Doubles) - Litchfield
Wrestling
167A - Ochsendorf - Dawson-Boyd
HwtA - Garvick - Paynesville
1985
Boys Golf
A - Mike O’Toole - Granite Falls
Girls Cross Country
A - Michelle Marthaler - Brooten/Belgrade (3,200 meters)
Girls Golf
AA - Willmar
Wrestling
98A - Greg Schmitz - Brooten
126A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
145A - Weber - Madison
1984
Football
B - Granite Falls
Wrestling
126A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
1983
Boys Golf
A - Tom Blank - Montevideo/Tom Skoien - Madison
Wrestling
119A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
HWT - Jim Williamson - Appleton
1982
Wrestling
112A - John Miller - Renville-Sacred Heart
185A - Rob Payne - Hancock/Cyrus
1981
Boys Basketball
A - Bird Island-Lake Lillian
Wrestling
119A - Braaten - Glenwood/Villard
HwtA - Baumgartner - Olivia
1980
Boys Basketball
A - Bird Island-Lake Lillian
Football
C - Bird Island-Lake Lillian
Wrestling
119A - Wetz - Morris
1979
Football
C - Bird Island-Lake Lillian
Wrestling
119A - Fuchs - Paynesville
138A - Squibb - Bird Island-Lake Lillian
1978
Wrestling
155A - John Lundberg - NLS
1977
Football
B - Granite Falls
Wrestling
105A - Hackle - Appleton
167A - Minsink - Clarkfield
1976
Boys Golf
A - John Lundgren - Montevideo
Girls Track & Field
A - Buffalo Lake
Wrestling
145A - P. Lippert - Olivia
1975
None
1974
Wrestling
119 - K. Minkel - Olivia
1973
Boys Golf
Mark Haugejorde - New London Spicer
Wrestling
138 - Kevin Fladeboe - Willmar
1972
Wrestling
138 - Dan Doerieg - Olivia
145 - Bill Schmidt - Renville
1971
Wrestling
175 - Brad Rheingans - Appleton
1970
Wrestling
175 - Brad Rheingans - Appleton
Pre-1970
Boys Golf
Bob Young - Montevideo
Boys Track & Field
1932 - Montevideo
Wrestling
1961 - 138 - J. Carlson - Glenwood
1955 - 154 - J. Paddock - Litchfield
1949 - 120 - O. Christenson - Litchfield
1948 - 135 - J. Weimerskirch - Litchfield
1948 - 154 - D. Corrigan - Litchfield
1947 - 127 - D. Cates - Litchfield
1947 - 165 - H. Dilley - Litchfield
1946 - 112 - Cates - Litchfield
1944 - 127 - Tucker - Litchfield
1942 - 95 - John Tucker - Litchfield
