College baseball: Ridgewater splits with Central Lakes

BRAINERD — The Ridgewater baseball team split a doubleheader with Central Lakes College, beating the Raiders 6-4 in the first and losing the nightcap 12-11.

In Game 1, Ridgewater used a five-run third inning to take a 6-0 lead. Central Lakes scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Jack Howard closed it out for the complete-game victory. Howard is a sophomore right-hander from Renville County West. He struck out seven, walked three and scattered seven hits.

Nolan Spence went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run, a walk and three RBIs for Ridgewater. He’s a sophomore from Zimmerman.

In Game 2, Central Lakes rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Warriors.

For Ridgewater, Matt Beacom went 3-for-3 with three runs, a walk and a stolen base. He’s a sophomore from Blooming Grove, Texas.

Sam Etterman, Reece Schwirtz, Spence and Caden Long all had two hits for the Warriors.

Ridgewater is now 3-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 6-11 overall. CLC is 4-2 in the conference and 15-8 overall.

The Warriors play a doubleheader with Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar.

Sunday

Game 2: Central Lakes 12, Ridgewater 11

Ridgewater 230 023 1-11 15 1

Central Lakes 060 011 4-12 15 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 2-2 r-2 rbi 2b, Nikson Knapper 1-2 r, Tanner Olson 1-1 rbi 2b, Reece Schwirtz 2-5 r rbi-3 2b, Bennett Knapper 0-4 r, Tyler Flis 1-3 r rbi-3 bb, Nolan Spence 2-4 r, Josh Robb 1-4 rbi, Caden Lang 2-4 r rbi, Matt Beacom 3-3 r-3 bb sb … Central Lakes: Erubiel Ozuno 3-4 r-3 rbi-3 bb 2b, Mason Argir 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Noah Cekalla 3-5 rbi, Beau Lepel 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sf, Alonso Bacame 1-5 r rbi-2 2b, Adam Braun 2-4 r rbi, Leo Villa 1-3 r rbi bb, Jack Thorn 1-3 r-2 bb, Devin Waldorf 1-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Etterman 2-6-6-6-1-1, N. Knapper 3-3-1-1-2-0, Olson (L) 1.2-6-5-5-3-2 … Central Lakes: Ben Dornseif (W) 6-13-10-7-2-6, Cekella 1-2-1-1-0-0

Game 1: Ridgewater 6, Central Lakes 4

Ridgewater 105 000 0-6 7 2

Central Lakes 011 000 2-4 7 1

Hitting - Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 1-4, Reece Schwirtz 1-4 r, Bennett Knapper 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Tyler Flis 0-2 rbi bb sf, Nolan Spence 2-3 3b r rbi-3 bb, Caden Lang 1-3 2b rbi, Zeke Walton 1-3 2b rbi, Josh Robb 0-2 r bb … Central Lakes: Noah Cekalla 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Beau Lepel 2-4 hr r rbi, Jack Thorn 1-4 rbi, Ivan Villa 1-3 2b r, Alonso Bacame 1-3 2b rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Jack Howard (W) 7-7-4-3-3-7 … Central Lakes: Luis Diaz (L) 5.1-7-6-6-5-6, Adam Jensen 1.2-0-0-0-1-0

Saturday

St. Cloud 8, Ridgewater 5

Ridgewater fell to host St. Cloud Technical & Community College in 11 innings at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

St. Cloud scored four times in the seventh inning to erase a 4-0 Ridgewater lead. The Warriors picked up a run in the top of the 11th to take the lead, but the Cyclones scored four times in the bottom of the 11th for the walk-off win.

St. Cloud is 3-2 in the MCAC and 13-7 overall.

Ridgewater 000 004 000 01-5 n/a n/a

St. Cloud 000 000 400 04-8 12 1

Hitting - Ridgewater: n/a … St. Cloud: Cayden Hansen 2-6 r, Brock Woitalla 1-4 r-2 bb, Sam Holthaus 1-5 r-2 rbi-4 hr, John Deschamps 0-4 rbi bb, Matthew Perry 1-5 rbi-2, Brady Linn 1-5, Dylan Gertken 1-5, Joel Torres Rivera 4-5 r-2 2b, Matthew Friedges 1-1 r rbi hr, Landon Janzen 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … St. Cloud: Kayden Swenson 4.1-3-0-0-3-4, Landon Lunser 1.2-4-4-3-0-5, Carson Kullhem 1-1-0-0-0-1, Carson Geislinger 1-4-0-0-1-1, Matthew Perry (W) 1-1-1-1-0-0