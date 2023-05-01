99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College baseball: Ridgewater splits with Central Lakes

Warriors win 6-4 then fall 12-11 in the second game of the MCAC doubleheader in Brainerd, lose to St. Cloud on Saturday

Ridgewater Warrior logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Courtesy of Ridgewater College
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 7:06 PM

BRAINERD — The Ridgewater baseball team split a doubleheader with Central Lakes College, beating the Raiders 6-4 in the first and losing the nightcap 12-11.

In Game 1, Ridgewater used a five-run third inning to take a 6-0 lead. Central Lakes scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but Jack Howard closed it out for the complete-game victory. Howard is a sophomore right-hander from Renville County West. He struck out seven, walked three and scattered seven hits.

Nolan Spence went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run, a walk and three RBIs for Ridgewater. He’s a sophomore from Zimmerman.

In Game 2, Central Lakes rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Warriors.

For Ridgewater, Matt Beacom went 3-for-3 with three runs, a walk and a stolen base. He’s a sophomore from Blooming Grove, Texas.

Sam Etterman, Reece Schwirtz, Spence and Caden Long all had two hits for the Warriors.

Ridgewater is now 3-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 6-11 overall. CLC is 4-2 in the conference and 15-8 overall.

The Warriors play a doubleheader with Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar.

Sunday

Game 2: Central Lakes 12, Ridgewater 11

Ridgewater         230   023   1-11   15   1
Central Lakes     060   011   4-12   15   0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 2-2 r-2 rbi 2b, Nikson Knapper 1-2 r, Tanner Olson 1-1 rbi 2b, Reece Schwirtz 2-5 r rbi-3 2b, Bennett Knapper 0-4 r, Tyler Flis 1-3 r rbi-3 bb, Nolan Spence 2-4 r, Josh Robb 1-4 rbi, Caden Lang 2-4 r rbi, Matt Beacom 3-3 r-3 bb sb … Central Lakes: Erubiel Ozuno 3-4 r-3 rbi-3 bb 2b, Mason Argir 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Noah Cekalla 3-5 rbi, Beau Lepel 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b sf, Alonso Bacame 1-5 r rbi-2 2b, Adam Braun 2-4 r rbi, Leo Villa 1-3 r rbi bb, Jack Thorn 1-3 r-2 bb, Devin Waldorf 1-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Etterman 2-6-6-6-1-1, N. Knapper 3-3-1-1-2-0, Olson (L) 1.2-6-5-5-3-2 … Central Lakes: Ben Dornseif (W) 6-13-10-7-2-6, Cekella 1-2-1-1-0-0

Game 1: Ridgewater 6, Central Lakes 4

Ridgewater   105   000   0-6   7   2
Central Lakes     011   000   2-4   7   1

Hitting - Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 1-4, Reece Schwirtz 1-4 r, Bennett Knapper 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Tyler Flis 0-2 rbi bb sf, Nolan Spence 2-3 3b r rbi-3 bb, Caden Lang 1-3 2b rbi, Zeke Walton 1-3 2b rbi, Josh Robb 0-2 r bb … Central Lakes: Noah Cekalla 2-3 2b r-2 bb, Beau Lepel 2-4 hr r rbi, Jack Thorn 1-4 rbi, Ivan Villa 1-3 2b r, Alonso Bacame 1-3 2b rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Jack Howard (W) 7-7-4-3-3-7 … Central Lakes: Luis Diaz (L) 5.1-7-6-6-5-6, Adam Jensen 1.2-0-0-0-1-0

Saturday

St. Cloud 8, Ridgewater 5

Ridgewater fell to host St. Cloud Technical & Community College in 11 innings at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

St. Cloud scored four times in the seventh inning to erase a 4-0 Ridgewater lead. The Warriors picked up a run in the top of the 11th to take the lead, but the Cyclones scored four times in the bottom of the 11th for the walk-off win.

St. Cloud is 3-2 in the MCAC and 13-7 overall.

Ridgewater   000   004   000   01-5   n/a   n/a
St. Cloud     000   000   400   04-8   12   1

Hitting - Ridgewater: n/a … St. Cloud: Cayden Hansen 2-6 r, Brock Woitalla 1-4 r-2 bb, Sam Holthaus 1-5 r-2 rbi-4 hr, John Deschamps 0-4 rbi bb, Matthew Perry 1-5 rbi-2, Brady Linn 1-5, Dylan Gertken 1-5, Joel Torres Rivera 4-5 r-2 2b, Matthew Friedges 1-1 r rbi hr, Landon Janzen 0-1 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … St. Cloud: Kayden Swenson 4.1-3-0-0-3-4, Landon Lunser 1.2-4-4-3-0-5, Carson Kullhem 1-1-0-0-0-1, Carson Geislinger 1-4-0-0-1-1, Matthew Perry (W) 1-1-1-1-0-0

