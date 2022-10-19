Cross-Country: Cardinals’ Anez is CLC champion

FERGUS FALLS — Sully Anez is the Central Lakes Conference boys cross-country champion.

Running a time of 16 minutes, 2.1 seconds on the 5-kilometer course at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Anez took the top spot in the CLC championship meet on Tuesday.

Anez won the individual title by more than 18 seconds. Rocori’s Vincent Kaluza was second at 16:20.4.

The Cardinal boys finished sixth with a combined score of 128 points. Fergus Falls’ 57 edged Alexandria by one point for the team championship.

Fathi Dubet (13th, 17:38.6), Brandon Zepeda (34th, 18:18.2), Eli Heinen (36th, 18:23.6) and Soren Newberg (44th, 18:47.0) rounded out the Willmar boys’ score.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Lauren and Erin Eilers placing in the top five, the Willmar girls placed third with 64. Brainerd won the team title with 42, followed by Alexandria with 63.

Lauren Eilers placed second at 18:50.1. Erin Eilers was fifth at 19:13.8. Sophia Negen (13th, 19:56.5), Hannah Quinn (23rd, 20:31.1) and Madi Engstrom (24th, 20:35.6) completed the Cardinals’ team score.

Brainerd’s Hannah Drietz was the girls conference champion after running a time of 18:48.1.

The Cardinals will now prepare for the Section 8AA championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

CLC championship

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Fergus Falls 57 … (2) Alexandria 58 … (3) Rocori 87 … (4) Sartell 96 … (5) Brainerd 123 … (6) Willmar 128 … (7) St. Cloud Tech 174 … (8) St. Cloud Apollo 174 … (9) Sauk Rapids 244

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Sully Anez, Will, 16:02.1 … (2) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 16:20.4 … (3) Jaden Miller, FF, 17:00.4 … (4) Harrison Greathouse, Alex, 17:06.2 … (5) Landon Runge, Alex, 17:07.9

WILLMAR — (1) Anez … (13) Fathi Dubet 17:38.6 … (34) Brandon Zepeda 18:18.2 … (36) Eli Heinen 18:23.6 … (44) Soren Newberg 18:47.0

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Brainerd 42 … (2) Alexandria 63 … (3) Willmar 64 … (4) Rocori 87 … (5) Fergus Falls 143 … (6) Sartell 149 … (7) St. Cloud Tech 171

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Hannah Drietz, Brain, 18:48.1 … (2) Lauren Eilers, Will, 18:50.1 … (3) Madi Miller, Brain, 19:07.4 … (4) Elise Hofer, Roc, 19:10.7 … (5) Erin Eilers, Will, 19:13.8

WILLMAR — (2) L. Eilers … (5) E. Eilers … (13) Sophia Negen 19:56.5 … (23) Hannah Quinn 20:31.1 … (24) Madi Engstrom 20:35.6

ADVERTISEMENT

WCC championship

Annandale’s boys and girls swept the titles at the Wright County Conference West Division championship at Lake Marion Regional Park in Brownton.

Annandale’s Salvador Wirth was the overall boys’ champion with a time of 16 minutes, 20.80 seconds as the Cardinals scored 29 points. Dassel-Cokato was second with 35 and Litchfield was third with 93. New London-Spicer finished sixth with 127.

Litchfield’s top runner was Ole Rogness, who took sixth in 17:17.90. NLS’ top runner was Walker Greeley, who was 20th with a 18:31.60.

Dassel-Cokato’s Emily Trocke won the girls’ race in 19:15.30. Annandale’s girls had 41 points. Dassel-Cokato was second with 81, Litchfield was fourth with 106 and New London-Spicer was sixth with 119. Elsa Helstrom led Litchfield with a ninth-place finish and a time of 20:40.20. Peyton Dahl took 11th in 20:53.70 to lead NLS.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Annandale 29 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 35 … (3) Litchfield 93 … (4) Glencoe-Silver Lake 124 … (5) Rockford 125 … (6) New London-Spicer 127 … (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 156 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 257

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Salvador Wirth, Ann, 16:20.80 … (2) Soren Bortnem, DC, 16:31.80 … (3) Will Massmann, Ann, 17:01.80 … (4) Owen Fahey, Ann, 17:05.40 … (5) Soren Olsen, DC, 17:15.90

LITCHFIELD — (6) Ole Rogness 17:17.90 … (17) August Swenson 18:22 … (18) Owen Carlson 18:22.20 … (23) Xander Chvatal 18:35.90 … (29) Lincoln Dille 18:54.40

NLS — (20) Walker Greeley 18:27.90 … (21) Jett Kubesh 18:31.60 … (22) Carson Sampson 18:32.80 .. (26) Isaiah Nelson 18:49.70 … (38) Pau Skretvedt 19:29.90

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Annandale 41 … (2) Dassel-Cokato 81 … (3) Rockford 96 … (4) Litchfield 106 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 107 … (6) New London-Spicer 119 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 150 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 210

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Emily Trocke, DC, 19:15.30 … (2) Ruby Gifford, Rock, 19:20.70 … (3) Olivia Minear, Ann, 19:25.90 … (4) Imari Herrmann, Ann, 19:56.20 … (5) Maddie LeSage, HLWW, 20:17.90

LITCHFIELD — (9) Elsa Helstrom 20:40.20 … (17) Kala Ziegler 21:41.90 … (21) Abby Thoma 21:49.30 … (28) Kimberly Case 22:16.30 … (29) Emersyn Hagen 22:20.90

NLS — (11) Peyton Dahl 20:53.70 … (23) Kayla Reuss 21:56.30 … (26) Maren Munsch 22:10.40 … (32) Emily Gratton 22:34.40 .. (43) Raeann Holmquist 23:44.20

ADVERTISEMENT

Camden championship

Canby/Minneota’s boys and girls edged the boys and girls of Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd to take home titles in the Camden Conference championships at Granite Run Golf Course in Granite Falls.

Canby/Minneota’s boys scored 41 points, two points less than LQPV/D-B, which had 43.

Lakeview’s Ethan Schwankl won the boys’ race with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds. LQPV/D-B’s Gavin Carl was fourth in 17:04, Eli Hegland took sixth in 17:42 and Taden Clark was ninth in 17:59.

Central Minnesota Christian’s Timothy Brouwer was eighth with a time of 17:57.

In the girls’ race, Canby/Minneota took first with 22 points. LQPV/D-B was second with 44 and Central Minnesota Christian took third with a 79.

Canby/Minneota had four of the top six finishes in the girls’ race, led by overall champion Braelyn Merritt, who ran a 19:27.

LQPV/D-B’s Chloe Gloege finished third in 20:16 and Annaliese Wood of CMCS was fifth with a 21:05.

Taylor Shelstad of LQPV/D-B finished seventh in 21:10 and Sidney Duininck was eighth with a time of 21:12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Canby/Minneota 41 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 43 … (3) Lakeview 100 … (4) Ortonville 107 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 119 … (6) MACCRAY/Renville County West 125 … (7) Community Christian School 146

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ethan Schwankl, Lakeview, 16:43 … (2) Zach Ourada, C/M 16:51 … (3) Kolton Duis, C/M 16:54 … (4) Gavin Carl, LQPV/D-B 17:04 … (5) Blake Giese, C/M, 17:16

CMCS — (8) Timothy Brouwer 17:57

CCS — (28) Micah Lindgren 19:53 … (29) David Mulder 19:56 … (33) Jack Velyan 20:35 … (36) Sam Mulder 20:39 … (46) Ethan Livingood 22:20

LQPV/D-B — (4) Carl … (6) Eli Hegland 17:42 … (9) Taden Clark 17:59 … (13) Tygan Allpress 18:35 … (17) Justin Perkins 18:55

MACCRAY/RCW — (11) Ivan Berrera 18:01 … (30) Isaiah Schroeder 20:15 … (32) Ryan Schrupp 20:24 … (35) Daniel Seehusen 20:36 … (38) Josiah Seehusen 21:00

YME — (39) Dylan Casitllo 21:03 … (45) Connor Olson 22:09

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Canby/Minneota 22 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 44 … (3) Central Minnesota Christian 79 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 123 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 126 … (6) Lakeview 130

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 19:27 … (2) Claire Stoks, C/M, 20:10 … (3) Chloe Gloege, LQPV/D-B, 20:16 … (4) Mya Pesek, C/M, 20:50 … (5) Annaliese Wood, CMCS, 21:05

CMCS — (5) Wood … (8) Sidney Duininck 21:12 … (20) Abby Timmer 22:41 …. (23) Maggie Setrum 23:00 … (29) Ashlyn Brouwer 24:43

LQPV/D-B — (3) Gloege … (7) Taylor Shelsad 21:10 … (11) Anika Fernholz 21:28 … (12) Taylor Wood 21:41 … (14) Shay Bothun 21:55

YME — (13) Sanjana Pullan 21:52 … (18) Anjeli Pullan 22:20 … (32) Karina Jahn 25:28 … (34) Evelyn Martin 25:51 … (44) Bella Anderson 29:37

CMC championship

The St. John’s Prep boys and Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins girls took home titles at the Central Minnesota Conference championships at Royalton High School

The Johnnies’ boys team had 34 points to beat second-place Holdingford, which had 54. Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa took sixth with a 159.

St. John’s Prep’s Zach Meyer was the individual champion with a time of 16:54.20. Paynesville/BBE’s top runner was Brady Schwinghammer, who finished 13th with a 19:08.20.

In the girls’ race, Kimball/EVW finished with 40 points to beat St. John’s Prep, which had 70. Paynesville/BBE took sixth with a 105.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Pauly of St. John’s Prep was first overall with a 19:53.60. Paynesville’s Madi Wendlandt took second in 19:56.60.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) St. John’s Prep 34 … (2) Holdingford 54 … (3) Osakis 90 … (4) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 99 … (5) Royalton 124 … (6) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 159 … (7) Maple Lake 175

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zach Meyer, SJP, 16:54.20 … (2) Nick Hansen, SJP, 17:03.50 … (3) Henry Lemke, K/EVW, 17:22.20 … (4) Nicholas Lind, ML, 17:44.60 … (5) Benjamin Suo, SJP, 17:48.80PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (13) Brady Schwinghammer 19:08.20 … (32) Kaden Pieper 20:48.20 … (35) Brandon Hess 20:53.20 … (39) Alex Blonigan 21:53.20 … (40) Carson Suchy 22:18.20

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 40 … (2) St. John’s Prep 70 … (3) Holdingford 79 … (4) Maple Lake 94 … (5) Osakis 105 … (6) Paynesville 105

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Olivia Pauly, SJP, 19:53.60 … (2) Madi Wendlandt, Pay, 19:56.60 … (3) Brookelyn Kuechle, K/EVW, 21:05.80 … (4) Loretta Mrosla, Hold, 21:18.50 … (5) Kaia Fiskness, Osakis, 21:52.50

PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (2) Wendlandt … (12) Paige Frenchick 23:37.80 … (23) Lauren Ellefson 24:32.30 … (29) Tressa Lieser 25:17.60 … (43) Alexis Kollmann 31:34.30.