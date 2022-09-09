Cross-country: Litchfield competes at Rocket Run

CORCORAN — The Litchfield boys cross-country team finished seventh and the girls eighth in the Rocket Run Thursday at the Shamrock Golf Course.

Heritage Christian Academy won the boys race with a team score of 49 points, beating Delano’s 55. Dassel-Cokato’s Soren Bortnem was the top finisher on the 5-kilometer course at 16 minutes, 39.2 seconds.

The Litchfield boys had 197 points. They were led by Ole Rogness’ 17-place time of 18:38.7.

In the girls’ race, Rocori won with 52 points, with Delano second with 83. Delano’s Erica Kazin won after crossing the finish line in 20:14.6.

Litchfield had 162 points, finishing one point behind Wright County Conference rival Orono. The Dragons were led by Kimberlyn Case’s 28th-place time of 23:45.5.

Litchfield’s next meet is the New London-Spicer Invitational at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Little Crow Golf Course.

Rocket Run

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Heritage Christian Academy 49 (2) Delano 55 (3) Dassel-Cokato 82 (4) Rocori 94 (5) Orono 99 (6) Breck 157 (7) Litchfield 197 (8) Providence Academy 201 (9) Rockford 225

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Soren Bortnem, D-C, 16:39.2 (2) Vincent Kaluza, Rocori, 16:41.2 (3) Harris Gulbransen, Br, 16:44.3 (4) Justin Zens, Del, 17:14.8 (5) Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks, 17:18.4

LITCHFIELD — (17) Ole Rogness 18:38.7 (35) Owen Carlson 19:27.1 (47) August Swenson 20:13.6 (56) Ethan Knudsen 21:25.7 (59) Anton Cox 22:03.1

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Rocori 52 (2) Delano 83 (3) Northwest Nighthawks 90 (4) Dassel-Cokato 131 (5) Rockford 153 (6) Breck 156 (7) Orono 161 (8) Litchfield 162 (9) Heritage Christian Academy 167 (10) Providence Academy 178

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Erica Kazin, Del, 20:14.6 (2) Annabelle Ellenbogen, Br, 20:29.5 (3) Laina Viere, Rocori, 20:34.4 (4) Elise Hofer, Rocori, 20:36.2 (5) Esme Gulbransen, Br, 20:58.8

LITCHFIELD — (28) Kimberlyn Case 23:45.5 (29) Abby Thoma 23:55.3 (32) Kala Ziegler 24:17.4 (35) Shelby Dengerud 24:30.9 (38) Tynisa Lara 24:46.4