Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title

MORRIS — The New London-Spicer girls and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys cross-country teams had the best finishes among area teams Monday in the Morris/Chokio-Alberta Invitational at Pomme de Terre Golf Course.

The NLS girls scored 47 points, finishing ahead of West Central Area (88) and Minnewaska (102). The LQPV/D-B boys took second place with 79 points behind Sauk Centre’s 41 and ahead of New London-Spicer’s 83.

NLS had four girls finish in the top 15. Peyton Dahl led the way with a sixth-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 41 seconds. Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Madi Wendlandt won the girls race in a time of 20:57 and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Amber Rosemeier took fourth (21:28.80).

Sauk Centre’s Jacob Drevlow won the boys race in a time of 17:23.

There were three area boys competitors who finished in the top 10. Minnewaska’s Maeson Tank took second (17:49), New London-Spicer’s Jett Kubesh placed fifth (18:08) and LQPV/D-B’s Gavin Carl finished sixth (18:18).

Morris/CA Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Sauk Centre 41 … (2) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 79 … (3) New London-Spicer 83 … (4) Minnewaska 92 … (5) Melrose 125 … (6) Breckenridge/Wahpeton 137 … (7) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 171 … (8) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 183

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jacob Drevlow, SC, 17:23.00 … (2) Maeson Tank, M, 17:49.00 … (3) Zackery Bruder, O, 17:52.00 … (4) Cadyn Vanderwal, Ortonville, 18:07.00 … (5) Jett Kubesh, NLS, 18:08.00

B/KMS — (22) Alex Zurn, 19:49.00 … (26) Gavin Olson, 20:21.00 … (57) Jack Helgenset, 22:30.00 … (71) Oswaldo Moreno, 25:50.00 … (72) Shane Froehlich, 26:05.00

LQPV/D-B — (6) Gavin Carl, 18:18.00 … (19) Taden Clark, 19:28.00 … (20) Eli Hegland, 19:28.80 … (21) James Weber, 19:38.00 … (28) Kade Solem, 20:27.00 … (32) Joseph Felton, 20:49.00 … (59) Luke Stock, 23:00.00 … (63) Landon Kemen, 23:36.00

MINNEWASKA — (2) Tank, 17:49.00 … (11) Zachary Palmer, 18:45.00 … (17) Ian Mills, 19:23.00 … (45) Carter Dinsmore, 21:52.00 … (51) Jayce Kovarik, 22:01.00 … (60) Ryan Koehntop, 23:01.00 … (66) Chase Wacker, 24:43.00

NLS — (5) Kubesh, 18:08.00 … (13) Walker Greeley, 19:14.00 … (16) Isaiah Nelson, 19:22.00 … (35) Brenden Wicklund, 20:57.00 … (36) Carson McCain, 21:05.00 … (65) Daniel Vanderwerf, 23:38.00 … (67) Paul Skretvedt, 24:50.00

P/BBE — (12) Taylor Nelson, 18:49.00 … (52) Carson Suchy, 22:05.00 … (53) Taylor Pieper, 22:20.00 … (61) Sawyer Holtberg, 23:12.00 … (62) Alex Blonigen, 23:27.00

Girls

Team scoring

(1) New London-Spicer 47 … (2) West Central Area 88 … (3) Minnewaska 102 … (4) Melrose 108 … (5) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 140 … (6) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 146 … (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 150 … (8) Sauk Centre 160 … (9) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 200

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Madi Wendlandt, P/BBE, 20:57.00 … (2) Lucie Comstock, B/W, 21:10.00 … (3) Hailey Werk, M/CA, 21:28.00 … (4) Amber Rosemeier, B/KMS, 21:28.80 … (5) Kiera Wietzema, B/W, 21:38.00

B/KMS — (4) Amber Rosemeier, 21:28.80 … (50) Alissa Thomson, 26:59.00 … (56) Mamie Luft, 29:19.00 … (59) Maddie Luft, 31:04.00 … (54) Olivia Thorson, 38:22.00

LQPV/D-B — (16) Chloe Gloege, 23:02.00 … (29) Brooklyn Sterud, 24:20.00 … (40) Taylor Wood, 25:26.00 … (41) Reese Ochsendorf, 25:36.70 … (42) Harper Gronholz, 25:39.00

MINNEWASKA — (9) Lauryn Ankeny, 22:07.00 … (22) Piper Citrowske Lee, 23:36.00 … (20) Teagan Stark, 24:28.00 … (32) Aubrey Stark, 24:45.00 … (34) Sophia Wallin, 24:49.00 … (37) Isabelle Bautista, 25:10.00 … (38) Sydney Ankeny, 25:11.00

NLS — (6) Peyton Dahl, 21:41.00 … (7) Stella Moline, 21:45.00 … (11) Kayla Reuss, 22:25.00 … (15) Maren Munsch, 22:54.00 … (24) Emersyn Hagen, 23:48.00 … (29) Emily Gratton, 25:15.00 … (45) Mady Woelfel, 26:27.00

P/BBE — (1) Wendlandt, 20:57.00 … (23) Paige Frenchick, 23:45.00 … (31) Lauren Ellefson, 24:43.00 … (58) Tressa Lieser, 31:03.00 … (60) Kylie Hoekstra, 31:22.00 … (63) Katelynn Mehlhop, 35:40.00

Lakeview Invitational

Redwood Valley swept the boys and girls team championships at the Lakeview Invitational at Cottonwood Country Club.

The Cardinal girls won with 21 points, besting Canby/Minneota’s 36 and Central Minnesota Christian’s 99. The Lancers’ Braelyn Merritt won the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 41 seconds, beating Redwood Valley’s Addie Thomes by two seconds.

The Bluejays’ Annaliese Wood (23:43) and Sidney Duininck (23:46) finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Yellow Medicine East’s Anjeli Pullan led the Sting with a 20th-place time of 25:32.

In the boys race, Redwood Valley’s 22 points bested Canby/Minneota (54) and Lakeview (96). The Cardinals’ William Ahrens finished in first at 16:39.

CMCS’ Timothy Brouwer placed seventh at 18:51. Conner Olson was YME’s lone runner, taking 53rd (24:56).

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Redwood Valley 22 … (2) Canby/Minneota 54 … (3) Lakeview 96 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 99 … (5) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 117

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) William Ahrens, RV, 16:39 … (2) Kilen Cilek, RV, 16:54 … (3) Landyn Nordby, RV, 17:16 … (4) Logan Roelofs, RTR, 17:43 … (5) Zach Ourada, C/M, 17:47

CMCS — (7) Timothy Brouwer 18:51 … (17) Jackson Marcus 20:22 … (26) Kaiden Ruis 21:27

YME — (53) Conner Olson 24:56

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Redwood Valley 21 … (2) Canby/Minneota 36 … (3) Central Minnesota Christian 99 … (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 113 … (5) Wabasso 117 … (6) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 153

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 20:41 … (2) Addie Thomes, RV, 20:43 … (3) Lola Luze, RV, 20:53 … (4) Madalyn Munsell, RV, 21:38 … (5) Reese Prescott, RV, 21:58

CMCS — (10) Annaliese Wood 23:43 … (11) Sidney Duininck 23:46 … (31) Ashlyn Brouwer 27:13 … (40) Hannah Graves 28:18 … (45) Maddie Vogel 28:54

YME — (20) Anjeli Pullan 25:32 … (52) Karina Jahn 29:43 … (58) Evelyn Martin 30:56

