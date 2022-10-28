Cross country roundup: Willmar Cardinals are headed to state, other area teams and individuals make state

ALEXANDRIA — Sully Anez has another accomplishment in his already impressive resume and the Willmar girls cross-country team is headed back to state.

It was a special day for Fathi Dubet, too.

All involved for the Cardinals earned state berths Thursday in the Section 8AA championships at Arrowwood Resort.

Anez, a sophomore ranked third in the state, won the boys’ individual title by finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 51.4 seconds. That easily beat second-place finisher Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes, who had a time of 16:05.3. Dubet finished ninth overall with a time of 17:24.6.

Willmar's Fathi Dubet runs at the Section 8AA cross-country championship Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria. Dubet qualified for the state meet. Samuel Stuve/Forum News Service

WILLMAR CARDINALS CENTRAL Click the Willmar Cardinals for more stories. Bookmark this URL for quick access: wctrib.com/willmar-cardinals

He earned the sixth and final berth to the state tournament. The top two teams and the top six individuals not on the top two teams earn berths.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s how the Cardinal girls got in.

They took second to Alexandria to earn a state berth. Alexandria scored 48 points and Willmar had 57, edging Rocori (62) and Little Falls (122). All four were ranked in the top 10 in the state: Alexandria is No. 4, Willmar is No. 6, Little Falls is No. 7 and Rocori is No. 9.

Alexandria and Fergus Falls’ boys also earned state team berths.

Willmar's Lauren Eilers, left, runs with Pequot Lakes' Calia Chaney at the Section 8AA cross-country championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria. Chaney won the section title and Eilers took second, leading Willmar to the state meet. Samuel Stuve/Forum News Service

Lauren Eilers led the Willmar girls by placing second overall behind section champion Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes. Eilers, ranked 11th in the state, had a time of 18:40.9. Chaney, ranked third, won in 18:35.4.

Willmar’s Erin Eilers, Lauren’s sister, took fifth place overall in 19:24.4

Also for Willmar, Sophia Negen took 11th place in 20:01.4, Madi Engstrom was 19th overall in 20:39.9 and Hannah Quinn was 20th in 20:42.6 to lead the Cardinals’ scoring.

New London-Spicer also ran in 8AA, taking eighth in the boys’ race with 226 points. The NLS girls ninth with 217 points.

The state Class AA meet is Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Class AA competition begins with the girls’ race at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ at 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More cross country coverage:







Section 8AA championship

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 53 … (2) Fergus Falls 72 … (3) Rocori 87 … (4) Willmar 102 … (5) Pequot Lakes 116 … (6) Albany 174 … (7) Little Falls 189 … (8) New London-Spicer 226 … (9) Thief River Falls 244 … (10) East Grand Forks 247 … (11) Melrose 260 … (12) Detroit Lakes 282

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Sully Anez, Will, 15:51.4 … (2) Eli Hall, PL, 16:05.3 … (3) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 16:37.9 … (4) Harrison Greathouse, Alex, 16:41.7 … (5) Jaden Miller, FF, 17:06.5 … (6) Carter Schwalbe, Al, 17:11.8 … (7) Wyatt Baum, LF< 17:17.4 … (9) Fathi Dubet, Will, 17:24.6

WILLMAR — (1) Anez … (9) Dubet … (26) Eli Heinen 18:16.4 … (29) Soren Newberg 18:30.9 … (37) Brandon Zepeda 18:45.9

NLS — (30) Jett Kubesh 18:32.8 … (41) Walker Greeley 18:49.2 … (43) Isaiah Nelson 18:53.2 … (53) Carson Sampson 19:23.3 … (59) Paul Skretvedt 19:33.8

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Alexandria 48 … (2) Willmar 57 … (3) Rocori 62 … (4) Little Falls 122 … (5) Fergus Falls 178 … (6) Pequot Lakes 188 … (7) Melrose 201 … (8) Detroit Lakes 211 … (9) New London-Spicer 217 … (10) Albany 280 … (11) Thief River Falls 282 … (12) East Grand Forks

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Calia Chaney, PL, 18:35.4 … (2) Lauren Eilers, Will, 18:40.9 … (3) Citori Halbe, Alex, 19:04.4 … (4) Elise Hofer, Roc, 19:14.6 … (5) Erin Eilers, Will, 19:24.4 … (7) Paige Larsen, Roc, 19:54.2 … (8) Grace Leclair, LF, 19:56.4 … (9) Isabel Kraemer, Roc, 19:57.4 … (12) Malin Youngberg, LF, 20:04.2

WILLMAR — (2) L. Eilers … (5) E. Eilers … (11) Sophia Negen 20:01.4 … (19) Madi Engstrom 20:39.9 … (20) Hannah Quinn 20:42.6

NLS — (26) Peyton Dahl 21:05.6 … (38) Kayla Reuss 21:45.9 … (44) Stella Moline 22:06.2 … (50) Emersyn Hagen 22:26.5 … (59) Maren Munsch 22:54.6

Section 6AA championship

Delano’s boys and girls earned Section 6AA titles at Litchfield Golf Course, advancing the Tigers to the state meet Nov. 5 in Northfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orono’s boys and Benilde-St.Margaret’s girls each earned second to advance to state.

The boys’ individual champion is Annandale’s Sal Wirth, who finished in 15 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Wirth is ranked second in the state. Litchfield’s top boys runner was Ole Rogness, who placed 20th in 17:14.6.

The girls individual champion is Vivienne Larson of Benilde-St.Margaret’s, who timed in at 18:53.7.

Litchfield’s top runner was Elsa Helstrom, who finished 30th in 21:03.7.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Delano 50 … (2) Orono 63 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 89 … (4) Annandale 89 … (5) Breck 125 … (6) Southwest Christian 147 … (7) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 170 … (8) Litchfield 216 … (9) Mound-Westonka 239 … (10) Rockford 253 … (11) Holy Family Catholic 340

Individual

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Sal Wirth, Ann, 15:26.1 … (2) Alden Keller, Br, 15:40.8 … (3) Harris Gulbransen, Br, 15:48.2 … (4) Soren Bortnem, DC, 16:11.8 … (5) Justin Zens, Del, 16:19.2 … (10) Oliver Foley, BSM, 16:48.0 … (11) Will Massmann, Ann, 16:49.9LITCHFIELD — (21) Ole Rogness 17:14.6 … (39) Owen Carlson 17:57.3 … (40) August Swenson 17:59.2 … (55) Xander Chvatal 18:30.3 … (61) Lincoln Dille, 18:48.6

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Delano 75 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 80 … (3) Annandale 91 … (4) Mound-Westonka 114 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 129 … (6) Orono 156 … (7) Rockford 166 … (8) Litchfield 183 … (9) Holy Family Catholic 198 … (10) Breck 217 … (11) Southwest Christian 290 … (12) Watertown-Mayer 341

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Vivienne Larson, BSM, 18:53.7 … (2) Ruby Gifford, Rock, 19:04.4 … (3) Emily Trocke, DC, 19:10.3 … (4) Annabelle Ellenbogen, Br, 19:10.4 … (5) Mya Werner, Del, 19:22.2 … (7) Esme Gulbransen, Br, 19:19.5 … (9) Olivia Minear, Ann, 19:36.7 … (11) Sindri Bonner, Or, 19:46.9

LITCHFIELD — (30) Elsa Helstrom 21:03.7 … (3) Kimberlyn Case 21:19.2 … (34) Kala Ziegler 21:26.4 … (42) Abby Thoma 21:58.3 … (44) Shelby Dengerud 21:58.9

Section 3A championship

The Luverne and Redwood Valley boys and the Murray County Central/Fulda and Canby/Minneota girls earned state berths in the Section 3A championships at Luverne High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was the top West Central Tribune area boys’ finisher, finishing in sixth place with 186 points. Luverne won with 66 points and Redwood Valley took second with 82.

Montevideo finished ninth with 220 points. BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart was 13th with 341.

No area boys’ or girls’ runners qualified for state.

Redwood Valley’s Will Ahrens won the boys’ title in 16 minutes, .22 seconds.

The top area finisher was Gavin Carl of LQPV/D-B, who took 13th in 17:04.90. Carl missed state by two places.

The top area girls team was LQPV/D-B, which placed fifth with 147 points. MCC/Fulda, led by individual champion Amanda Overgaauw, had 58 points. Canby/Minneota scored 67.

Overgaauw, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, had a time of 17:34.74. Chloe Gloege of LQPV/D-B was the top area finisher, placing 12th in 20:06.10.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Luverne 66 … (2) Redwood Valley 82 … (3) Windom 106 … (4) Canby/Minneota 146 … (5) Murray County Central/Fulda 170 … (6) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 186 … (7) Mountain Lake/Comfrey 197 … (8) Jackson County Central 207 … (9) Montevideo 220 … (10) Springfield/Cedar Mountain 264 … (11) Lakeview 283 … (12) Pipestone 285 … (13) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 341 … (14) Adrian/Ellsworth 349 … (15) Heron Lake-Okabena 406 … (16) Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton 419 … (17) Wabasso 440 … (18) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 532

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Will Ahrens, RV, 16:00.22 … (2) Owen Janiszeski, Luv, 16:05.29 … (3) Zach Ourada, C/M, 16:35.17 … (4) Kilen Cilek, RV, 16:36.20 … (5) Kody Wassman, ML/C, 16:36.94 … (6) Eva Baumgardner, MCC/F, 16:37.08 … (8) Caden Strasser, P, 16:47.66 … (10) Evan Paplow, JCC, 16:53.73 … (11) Tim Salentiny, HLO, 16:55.19

BOLD/BLHS — (30) Niko Garcia 17:53.07 … (50) Daniel Frank 18:30.54 … (81) Carter Macik 19:59.47 … (99) Tegan Jansen 20:39.02 … (112) Brody Beckler 21:54.87

CMCS — (37) Timothy Brouwer 18:11.40 … (96) Kaiden Ruis 20:36.86 … (106) Jackson Marcus 21:04.79 … (111) Caleb Greydanus 21:48.56

CCS — (71) David Mulder 19:36.59 … (94) Micah Lindgren 20:35.09 … (98) Jack Velyan 20:38.69 … (118) Ethan Livingood 22:14.07

LQPV/D-B — (13) Gavin Carl 17:04.90 … (31) Eli Hegland 17:58.47 … (32) Taden Clark 17:59.09 … (56) Tygan Allpress 18:39.07 … (62) Justin Perkins 19:03.45

MACCRAY/RCW — (27) Ivan Berrera 17:47.06 … (75) Ryan Schrupp 19:43.98 … (87) Josiah Seehusen 20:11.46 … (133) Daniel Seehusen 24:01.82

MONTEVIDEO — (17) Brady Andrews 17:18.61 … (46) Carson Lynner 18:24.17 … (51) Nelson Velasquez 18:31.50 … (54) Blake Andrews 18:33.40 … (64) Peyton Smith 19:11.97

YME — (93) Dylan Castillo 20:33.70 … (125) Connor Olson 22:49.60

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Murray County Central/Fulda 58 … (2) Canby/Minneota 67 .. (3) Luverne 74 … (4) Redwood Valley 110 … (5) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 147 … (6) Mountain Lake/Comfrey 199 … (7) Windom 212 … (8) Adrian/Ellsworth 230 … (9) Springfield/Cedar Mountain 246 … (10) Central Minnesota Christian 249 … (11) Pipestone 268 … (12) Jackson County Central 268 … (13) Wabasso 389 … (14) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 393 … (15) Yellow Medicine East 397 … (16) Lakeview 410 … (17) Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton 443 … (18) Montevideo 539

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Amanda Overgaauw, MCC/F, 17:34.74 … (2) Ashley Overgaauw, MCC/F, 18:28.46 … (3) Jenna DeBates, Luv, 18:30.10 … (4) Kaylee Walklin, Win, 18:56.10 … (5) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 19:27.37 … (6) Addie Thomes, RV, 19:43.41 … (8) Ella Schmuck, Luv, 19:53.06 … (9) Katie Thram, S/CM, 19:57.45

BOLD/BLHS — (55) Keeley Jansen 22:28.96 … (89) Kenna Henriksen 24:09.08 … (94) Lilly Henricksen 24:24.17

CMCS — (25) Annaliese Wood 21:26.20 … (32) Sidney Duininck 21:44.07 … (50) Abby Timmer 22:20.63 … (61) Maggie Setrum 22:44.21 … (91) Ashlyn Brouwer 24:13.43

CCS — (79) Naomi May 23:35.14

LQPV/D-B — (12) Chloe Gloege 20:06.10 … (26) Taylor Shelstad 21:32.68 … (29) Taylor Wood 21:35.45 … (33) Anika Fernholz 21:46.73 … (48) Shay Bothun 22:15.06

MONTEVIDEO — (103) Brooke DeJong 25:26.07 … (112) Emily Valenzuela 26:16.65 … (121) Hope Rittel 28:01.94 … (123) Brenna Winters 28:37.36 … (124) Angela Padilla 29:21.33

YME — (42) Sanjana Pullan 22:07.39 … (43) Anjeli Pullan 22:07.76 … (107) Karina Jahn 25:50.25 … (109) Evelyn Martin 26:08.86 … (125) Izabella Anderson 29:43.84

Section 5A championship

Madi Wendlandt is headed to state for the Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls team after placing seventh in the Section 5A championship at Pierz Golf Course.

Wendlandt placed seventh overall with a time of 19 minutes, 54.2 seconds to earn one of six spots designated for individuals who weren’t on the top two teams.

The St. John’s Prep boys and St. Cloud Cathedral girls won team titles. Cathedral’s boys and the Northwest Nighthawks girls each took second to earn state berths Nov. 5 in Northfield.

The girls’ overall individual champion was St. Cloud Cathedral’s Ella Voit,who had a time of 18:55.2

The boys’ individual champion was Nick Hansen of St. John’s Prep, who finished in 16:28.2.

The Paynesville/BBE boys placed 14th. The Paynesville/BBE girls were 12th.

Paynesville/BBE’s top boys finisher was Brady Schwinghammer, who finished 25th overall in 18:37.6.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) St. John’s Prep 59 … (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 64 … (3) Holdingford 93 … (4) Northwest Nighthawks 100 … (5) Pierz 127 … (6) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 199 … (7) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 214 … (8) Royalton 246 … (9) St. Cloud Christian 262 … (10) PACT/Legacy 267 … (11) North Lakes/LILA 287 … (12) Rush City 330 … (13) Maple Lake 340 … (14) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 349 … (15) Hinckley-Finlayson

Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Nick Hansen, SJP, 16:28.2 … (2) Zach Meyer, SJP, 16:28.4 … (3) Mark Swanson, NWN, 16:52.8 … (4) Henry Lemke, EVW/K, 16:58.5 … (5) Griffen Ward, SCC, 17:04.2 … (6) Dawson Hofer, Hold, 17:21.7 … (8) Nathan Tax, P, 17:29.8 … (9) Nick Lind, ML, 17:30.0 … (10) Ethan Kowalczyk, P, 17:31.3

PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (25) Brady Schwinghammer 18:37.6 … (72) Kaden Pieper 20:27.6 … (86) Brandon Hess 21:08.5 … (90) Carson Suchy 21:41.3 … (91) Alex Blonigan 21:42.5

Girls

Team scoring

(1) St. Cloud Cathedral 28 … (2) Northwest Nighthawks 81 … (3) Pierz 103 … (4) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 153 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 167 … (6) St. John’s Prep 170 … (7) Hinckley-Finlayson 187 … (8) PACT/Legacy 200 … (9) East Central 225 … (10) Holdingford 245 … (11) Maple Lake 249 … (12) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 258 … (13) Rush City 378 Individual

TOP FIVE + INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS — (1) Ella Voit, SCC, 18:55.2 … (2) Clara Schad, SCC, 19:10.2 … (3) Olivia Pauly, SJP, 19:41.6 … (4) Kendra Swanson, NWN, 19:42.4 … (5) Madison LeSage, HLWW, 19:47.7 … (7) Madi Wendlandt, P/BBE 19:54.2 … (9) Reanna Cruz, P/L, 20:08.9 … (12) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVW/K, 20:14.3 … (13) Carissa Andres, P, 20:22.4PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (7) Wendlandt … (44) Paige Frenchick 22:58.9 … (53) Lauren Ellefson 23:20.0 … (86) Tressa Lieser 26:03.7 … (91) Alexis Kollmann 28:40.0

