Dance roundup: 4 area teams are state-bound — LQPV/D-B, YME, Montevideo and NLS

Prep dance report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes and Montevideo Gold Dusters earn berths in Section 2A while NLS Blackcats advances from 3A

Section 3A Dance 021123 001.jpg
Dancers with Montevideo look out toward the crowd while performing during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 12, 2023 04:45 PM

MONTEVIDEO — Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson Boyd , Yellow Medicine East and Montevideo were the big winners Saturday at the Section 3A dance team championships.

The three all finished in the top three in both the Jazz and High Kick Divisions to earn berths in this week’s state Class A tournament.

LQPV/D-B scored four ranking points to take first in Jazz and had five rank points in High Kick. The Shadows return to state after finishing second in Class A in Jazz and third in High Kick last year at state.

YME finished second in Jazz with eight points and second in High Kick with six points. The Silhouettes took third in Class A in Jazz and second in High Kick last year.

Montevideo was third in Jazz and High Kick, scoring 12 points in each division. The Gold Dusters also have earned a return trip to state.

LQPV High Kick 021823 002.jpg
Click here to see our DANCE TEAM page

Section 3A Dance 021123 002.jpg
A dancer with Lac qui Parle Valley High School/Dawson-Boyd competes during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In Jazz, BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart just missed qualifying by finishing fourth in Jazz with 18 points and fourth in High Kick with 16. MACCRAY/Renville County West was fifth in Jazz and sixth in High Kick.

The state Class A Jazz tournament begins at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The finals are at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The state Class A High Kick tournament begins at 11:20 a.m. Saturday at Target Center with the finals set for 5:30 p.m.

Section 3A Dance 021123 003.jpg
Fans from Montevideo cheer on their team during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Section 3A championships

Jazz

Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 4 … (2) Yellow Medicine East 8 … (3) Montevideo 12 … (4) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18 (tie breaker) … (5) MACCRAY/Renville County West 18 … (6) Worthington 24.5 … (7) Lakeville 25 … (8) Canby/Minneota 33 … (9) Wabasso 34 … (10) St. James 39.5 … (11) New Ulm Cathedral 41.5.

Section 3A Dance 021123 004.jpg
Members of the BOLD-BLHS Dance Team compete during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

High Kick

Team scoring
(1) LQPV/D-B 5 … (2) YME 6 … (3) Montevideo 12 … (4) BOLD/BLHS 16 … (5) Canby-Minneota 19 … (6) MACCRAY/RCW 27 (tie breaker) … (7) Lakeview 27 … (8) Worthington 30 … (9) St. James 33 … (10) Wabasso 39 … (11) New Ulm Cathedral 42.5.

Section 3A Dance 021123 005.jpg
A dancer with the MACCRAY/RCW Dance Team leaps through the air while performing at the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Section 2A championships

The New London-Spicer Blackcats are headed to the state tournament.

NLS finished third in the Section 2A Jazz Division and the High Kick Division to earn a berth in Friday’s state Class A meet at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Section 2A championships were held at Melrose.

St. Cloud Cathedral won both divisions with five ranking points. Cathedral is defending state= Class A Jazz and High Kick champion.

Section 3A Dance 021123 006.jpg
A dancer with Lac qui Parle Valley High School/Dawson-Boyd cheers on their teammates as they perform during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Holdingford took second in both divisions, scoring 10 rank points in Jazz and 10.5 in High Kick.

NLS had an 18.5 score in Jazz to edge Southwest Christian, which finished fourth with 19.5. Belgrade/Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville was ninth with 43, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was 10th with 45.5 and Litchfield took 11th with 55.

In High Kick, NLS had 14.5 points. ACGC was fourth with 19.5. Litchfield finished eighth with 39.5

Section 3A Dance 021123 007.jpg
Yellow Medicine East dancers soar through the air while performing during the jazz portion of the Section 3A Dance Competition at Montevideo High School on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jazz

Team scoring
(1) St. Cloud Cathedral 5 … (2) Holdingford 10 … (3) New London-Spicer 18.5 … (4) Southwest Christian 19.5 … (5) Providence Academy 22.5 … (6) Melrose 29 … (7) Spectrum 36.5 … (8) PACT 37 … (9) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville 43 … (10) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45.5 … (11) Litchfield 55 … (12) Sauk Centre 59

High Kick

Team scoring
(1) Cathedral 5 … (2) Holdingford 10.5 … (3) New London-Spicer 14.5 … (4) ACGC 19.5 … (5) Melrose 24 … (6t) Spectrum and Providence Academy 32 … (8) Litchfield 39.5 … (9) Sauk Centre 44

