Sports Prep

Dance team roundup: Willmar places eighth in Section 3AA and Minnewaska is headed to state from 4A

Willmar competes at Mound-Westonka High School while the Minnewaska Lakers take third in the Jazz Division to earn a berth in the state Class A tournament Feb. 17 in Minneapolis

Willmar Cardettes Dance Team 012723 007.jpg
A dancers with the Willmar Cardettes perform during an invitational at the Big Red Gym in Willmar on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 05, 2023 08:42 PM
MOUND — The Willmar dance team wrapped up the season with eighth-place finishes in both the Jazz and High Kick Division in the Section 3AA dance team championships Saturday at Mound-Westonka High School.

Orono won Jazz with five rank points, followed by Mound-Westonka with 10 and Holy Family Catholic with 15. Willmar had 41 rank points among 12 teams in the division. The top three in each division head to the state tournament Feb. 17 and 18 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jazz competition in Class AA and AAA begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

In High Kick, Mound-Westonka won with five points. Orono was second with 10 and Holy Family Catholic was third with 16. Willmar took eighth with 40 points. Class AA and AAA High Kick begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Jazz

Team scoring

(1) Orono 5 … (2) Mound-Westonka 10 … (3) Holy Family Catholic 15 … (4) Belle Plaine 21 … (5t) Delano and Hutchinson, 26 … (7) Marshall 35 … (8) Willmar 41 … (9) New Ulm 48.5 … (10) Rockford 49.5 … (11) Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52 … (12) Glencoe-Silver Lake 55.

High Kick

Team scoring

(1) Mound-Westonka 5 … (2) Orono 10 … (3) Holy Family Catholic 16 … (4) Hutchinson 19 … (5) Delano 22 … (6) Belle Plaine 30 … (7) Marshall 35 … (8) Willmar 40 … (9) Glencoe-Silver Lake 44 … (10) New Ulm 48.5

Section 4A championships

Minnewaska is headed to the state Class A tournament after finishing second in the Jazz Division at Wadena.

Minnewaska had 14 rank points, placing it behind first-place Crosby-Ironton, which had five. Hawley won a tie-breaker to take third with 15 rank points, edging Frazee.

The top three teams from each division advance to the state meet. Class A Jazz competition begins at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

In High Kick, Minnewaska finished fourth with 18 rank points to just miss qualifying for state. Crosby-Ironton (5), Hawley (12) and Bagley (14) represent Section 4A in the state Class A High Kick competition beginning at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Target Center.

Jazz

Team scoring

(1) Crosby-Ironton 5 … (2) Minnewaska 14 … (3) Hawley 15 (tie-breaker) … (4) Frazee 15 (tie-breaker) … (5) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 … (6) Crookston 31.5 … (7) Bagley 34.5 … (8) Aitkin 37 … (9) Wadena-Deer Creek 43 … (10) Mahnomen 50

High Kick

Team scoring

(1) Crosby-Ironton 5 … (2) Hawley 12 … (3) Bagley 14 … (4) Minnewaska 18 … (5) Frazee 24 … (6) Crookston 31 … (7) Aitkin 32 … (8) Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 41 … (9) Wadena-Deer Creek 42 … (10) Mahnomen 50

