Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn

LITCHFIELD — Hosting four teams on its courts Monday, the Litchfield girls tennis team finished the day with an 0-2 showing.

The Dragons lost 4-3 to Rocori and 7-0 to Minneapolis Washburn.

Against the Spartans, Isla Dille and Elly Woeffel each won in singles for the Dragons. Dille beat Autumn Kron 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Woeffel followed that up with a 1-6, 6-2, 10-6 victory at No. 4 over Emma Jenniges.

Litchfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Olson and Emma Knudsen won 6-1, 1-6, 12-10.

The Dragons compete in a triangular at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Rogers. Teams are Litchfield, Rogers and Delano.

Litchfield Quad

Rocori 4, Litchfield 3

Singles

(1) Isla Dille, L, def Autumn Kron 6-2, 6-1 … (2) Allie Faber, R, def Maya Wuotila 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 … (3) Olivia Schreifels, R, def Kendra Ball 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Elly Woeffel, L, def Emma Jenniges 1-6, 6-2, 10-6

Doubles

(1) Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen, L, def Megan Reitmeier/Kaitlin Reitmeier 6-1, 1-6, 12-10 … (2) Lily Humbert/Jada Guetter, R, def Emmma Wuotila/Tayah Damerow 7-6, 6-2 … (3) Emma Humbert/Ava Thelen, R, def Lydia Asmus/Molly Patten 2-6, 7-6, 10-6

Minneapolis Washburn 7, Litchfield 0

Singles

(1) Olivia McDonald, MW, def. Isla Dille 6-4 6-4 … (2) Maddie Graff, MW, def. Maya Wuotila 6-1 6-0 … (3) Elaine Pickar, MW, def. Kendra Ball 6-0 6-4 … (4) Izzy Thomson, MW, def. Elly Woelfel

Doubles

(1) Sylvia Mague/Lydia Santelices, MW, def. Olivia Olson/Emma Knudsen 7-5 6-1 … (2) Esme Moore/McKenna Laird, MW, def. Emma Wuotila/Molly Patten 6-3 6-3 … (3) Sadie Eskola/Lila Miller, MW, def. Brynn Nagel/Tayah Damerow 6-3 6-2

NLS 7, Rocori 0

New London-Spicer swept Rocori in a match at Litchfield.

At No. 2 doubles, Brianna Wileman and Jadyn Proehl went three sets to get the win over the Spartans’ Lily Humbert and Jada Guetter, 6-1, 3-6, 13-11.

In singles play, Amyra Gamez and Ella Wieland both won their matches at Nos. 1 and 2 by a score of 6-0, 6-1.

Singles

(1) Amyra Gamez, NLS, def. Autumn Kron 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Ella Wieland, NLS, def. Allie Faber 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Emily Ruter, NLS, def. Olivia Schreifels 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Emma Freidel, NLS, def. Emma Jenniges 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Delaney Hanson/Madisyn Claseman, NLS, def. Kaitlin Reitmeier 6-1, 6-3 … (2) Brianna Wileman/Jadyn Proehl, NLS, def. Lily Humbert/Jada Guetter 6-1, 3-6, 13-11 … (3) Heidi Taunton/Auerie Turner, NLS, def. Ava Thelen/Emma Humbert 6-3 7-2

Minneapolis Washburn 5, NLS 2

New London-Spicer took a loss against Minneapolis Washburn at Litchfield.

Emily Ruter got the singles win for the Wildcats. She beat Elaine Pickar 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. Then in doubles, the top pair of Delaney Hanson and Madisyn Claseman beat Sylvia Mague and Lydia Santelices 6-2, 6-4.

Singles

(1) Olivia McDonald, MW, def. Amyra Gamez 6-0, 6-3 … (2) Maddie Graff, MW, def. Ella Wieland 6-0, 6-2 … (3) Emily Ruter, NLS, def. Elaine Pickar 6-1, 6-2 … (4) Izzy Thomson, MW, def. Brooke Glauvitz 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

(1) Delaney Hanson/Madisyn Claseman, NLS, def. Sylvia Mague/Lydia Santelices 6-2, 6-4 … (2) Esme Moore/McKenna Laird, MW, def. Brianna Wileman/Jadyn Proehl 6-4, 6-2 … (3) Lila Miller/Sadie Eskola, MW, def. Heidi Taunton/Averie Turner 3-6, 7-5, 10-5

Osakis 7, BBE 0

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was swept by Osakis in a match at Osakis.

Singles

(1) Leah Maddock, O, def. Hannah Hirman 6-0 6-0 … (2) Bria Hoffarth, O, def. Presley Defloff 6-0 6-1 … (3) Bella Weisser, O, def. Jocelyn Commerford 6-0 6-0 … (4) Ava Drevlow, O, def. Grace Berndt 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Lauren Anderson/Madeline Anderson, O, def. Izzy Graham/Skylar Knight-DeWeerd 6-1 6-0 … (2) Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich, O, def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer 6-0 6-1 … (3) (not available)/Reece Eurle, O, def. Vicktoria Clark/Arlene Tensen 6-0 6-0

Marshall 6, MACCRAY 1

MACCRAY picked off only the No. 2 doubles match in a non-conference loss at Marshall

The Wolverines’ Iris Donner and Addie Plagge beat Aubrey Schafer and Reagan Boerboom, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7.

MACCRAY’s next match is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo.

Singles

(1) Taylor DePover, Mar, def. Tayte Nokleby 6-4, 6-0 … (2) Naomi Schroeder, Mar, def. Greta Meyer 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 … (3) Siri Christenson, Mar, def. Erika Pieper 6-4, 6-1 … (4) Justine Kiest, Mar, def. Makenna Burnette 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Eliza Holmgren/Olivia Penske, Mar, def. Alex Dirksen/Ella Kienitz 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 … (2) Iris Donner/Addie Plagge, MAC, def. Aubrey Schafer/Reagan Boerboom, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 … (3) Lily Verkinderen/Reese Graven, Mar, def. Mia Shubert/Ava Janssen 6-1, 6-3

