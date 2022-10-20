East Central District football: Dassel-Cokato’s Link too much for NLS, Litchfield also loses

NEW LONDON — Dassel-Cokato senior running back Tate Link spoiled New London-Spicer’s season-finale and senior night, scoring all five of D-C’s touchdowns to help the Chargers complete a 33-29 comeback against the Wildcats in a top-10 matchup on Wednesday.

“Our kids played so hard. The effort was tremendous,” Wildcats head coach Chad Gustafson said of his team that is ranked No. 9 in Class AAA. “The game was a state tournament type quality game. It was a dogfight and very high quality. It was frustrating to lose since the kids played so hard.”

Link, the lead back for No. 3 Dassel-Cokato found the end zone three times in the first half, including one for 36 yards.

Link also reached the end zone on 2- and 1-yard carries in the second half. His fifth touchdown of the game proved to be the game-winner.

The Chargers ran on 57 of their 60 plays on offense, totaling 322 rushing yards. Link ran for 239 yards on 36 attempts, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

“He’s an outstanding running back. He has great balance and really good vision,” Gustafson said. “We made some good plays and stops. … It wasn’t a lack of effort. We were right there and the kids played their hearts out.”

NLS made a comeback in the second half to take a 29-26 lead after trailing by 19 points in the third quarter. Brycen Christensen and Mason Delzer each scored their second touchdowns of the night to help the Wildcats gain their first lead.

“We came storming back and took the lead,” Gustafson said. “The game came down to a 4th-and-1 with about two minutes left. We went for it on their 42 yard line and they stuffed us. … If we would have gotten the first down, we probably would have won the game.”

After their fourth-down stop, the Chargers charged back down the field.

Dassel-Cokato quarterback Caleb Thinesen completed a 9-yard pass on 4th-and-8 to Jackson Schrupp to get a first down near NLS’ 20-yard line.

Then the Chargers’ two-minute offense allowed enough time for Link to secure their 33-29 victory.

Up against one of the best teams in Class AAA, Gustafson made the decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 since he wanted to prevent Dassel-Cokato from getting the ball back late in the game.

“We took a timeout and talked about it. Dassel-Cokato is so tough to stop that we thought we needed to take the game away from them,” Gustafson said. “They never punted the whole game, even though we forced three fumbles.”

Delzer led the Wildcats with 150 yards on 30 carries. Christensen added 35 yards on four rushes with a team-high 51 receiving yards on two receptions.

“We’re looking forward to getting healthy. We’ve been pretty banged up,” Gustafson said. “That will give us time for our kids to get healthy and make a push for the section championship.”

East Central South

D-C 33, NLS 29

D-C (7-1) 14 6 6 7 — 33

NLS (6-2) 7 7 7 8 — 29

Scoring Plays

D-C – Tate Link 5 run (Tobias Colline kick)

NLS – Brycen Christensen 17 run (Gabe Rohman kick)

D-C – Link 2 run (Colline kick)

NLS – Mason Delzer 11 run (Rohman kick)

D-C – Link 36 run (Brody Duke block)

D-C – Link 2 run (two-point successful)

NLS – Christensen 17 run (Rohman kick)

NLS – Delzer 1 run (Rohman from Blake Schultz)

D-C – Link 1 run (Colline kick)

D-C

First downs: 18 … Penalties: 0 … Rushing (Individual and team): Tate Link 36-239, Caleb Thinesen 8-45, Nikolas Keith 6-24, Devan Nguyen 6-10, Jackson Haataja 1-4. Total: 57-322 … Passing (Individual and team): Caleb Thinesen 3-34-0. Total: 3-3-34 ... Receiving: Jackson Schrupp 2-28, Broden Lang 1-6 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

NLS

First downs: 16 … Penalties: 2 … Rushing (Individual and team): Mason Delzer 30-150, Brycen Christensen 4-35, Hunter Downey 4-20, Lucas Swenson 3-12, Luke Knudsen 1-4, Blake Schultz 1-0. Total: 43-221 … Passing (Individual and team): Schultz 7-10-0, Delzer 0-1-0. Total: 7-11-104 ... Receiving: Christensen 2-51, Grant Paffrath 4-45, Gabe Rohman 1-8 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Brody Duke 1, Rohman 1, Luke Wosmek 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Bennett Schultz 10-1, Downey 9-1, Knudsen 7-1, Ethan Holme 6-1, Rohman 5-1, Wyatt Steele 4-2, Marshel Johnson 5-0, Christopher Schneider 5-0, Swenson 4-1 … QB sacks: n/a

Annandale 35, Litchfield 6

Nate Walter completed 9 of 15 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns and also had a 38-yard TD run for Annandale in its victory at Litchfield.

The victory enabled Annandale to retain the Battle for the Paddle traveling trophy. The two cities are connected by the Crow River.

Walter connected for scores with Jack Nelson for 79 yards, Joe Healy for 20 yard and Tyson Shoberg for 63.

Litchfield’s lone score came on a 47-yard Braden Olson to Elijah Lofton pass in the fourth quarter.

Annandale (4-4) 7 28 0 0 — 35

Litchfield (3-5) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Scoring Plays

A – Jack Nelson 79 pass from Nick Walter (Zach Roe kick)

A – Walter 38 run (Roe kick)

A – Joe Healy 20 pass from Walter (Roe kick)

A – Nathan Green 2 run (Roe kick)

A – Tyson Shoberg 63 pass from Walter (Roe kick)

L – Elijah Lofton 47 pass from Braden Olson (pass failed)

Annandale

First downs: 7 … Penalties: 5-51 … Rushing (Individual and team): Connor Lampi 5-29, Walter 6-25, Evan Norgren 4-15, Alex Sundberg 3-15. Total: 25-77 … Passing (Individual and team): Walter 9-15-0 227, Roe 1-3-0 (-1), Brock Elston 0-1-1 0. 10-19-0 226.. Receiving: Shoberg 5-98, Nelson 1-79, Healy 1-20, Brandon Valdez 1-19, Thomas Westman 1-11 … Interceptions: Walter 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Litchfield

First downs: 10 … Penalties: 3-32 … Rushing (Individual and team): Lukas Kuehl 17-24, Brandon Jansky 3-22, Garrison Jackman 6-(-18), Olson 3-(-8). Total: 29-20 … Passing (Individual and team): Jackman 10-22-1 67, Olson 1-5-0 47. Total: 11-27-1 114 ... Receiving: Lofton 2-47, TJ Christensen 4-33, Blake Allar 4-26, Ayden Cziok 1-8 … Interceptions: Cam Baalson … Fumble recoveries: Creighton Huhner 1 … Tackles (total): Christensen 7, Chase Housman 8, Ethan Holtz 6 … QB sacks: n/a