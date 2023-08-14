Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Football: NLS excited to get going

After winning the state title, the Wildcats begin pursuit of another championship as high school sports season begins

New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
New London-Spicer's Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 5:54 PM

NEW LONDON — The road to a potential repeat began on Monday.

Fall practices kicked off across the state of Minnesota on Monday to kick off the 2023-24 athletic year. Football, volleyball, cross-country, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving all had their first days of practice.

At New London-Spicer High School, the defending Class AAA football champions tested players both on the field and in the weight room. Players tested out on lifts, 40-yard dashes and were issued equipment.

“It was pretty exciting; it was hard to sleep last night,” said senior running back Mason Delzer. “You get so anxious about (the start).”

The 2022 Wildcats went 11-2 and won their second championship on a last-second pass-and-lateral to beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 on Dec. 3, 2022.

NLS knows there will be a target on its back. The players are ready for that extra challenge.

“It’s just added motivation,” Delzer said. “Everyone wants to take you down, so it just makes you want it even more.”

NLS has 20 seniors on this year’s roster hoping to emulate that success.

“As seniors, you always have to rise to the next level because you’re the leaders of the team,” said NLS head coach Chad Gustafson. “Any time you get the juniors and seniors to blend well together, that’s when you have a good team. Last year’s JV was 6-1 so hopefully those guys moving up to varsity and the holdovers will blend together and we’ll put the pieces together for a strong team.”

New London-Spicer's Brody Duke runs a 40-yard dash during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
New London-Spicer's Brody Duke runs a 40-yard dash during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The backfield returns in full for NLS with junior quarterback Blake Schultz, Delzer at tailback and Lucas Swenson at fullback.

“You throw in a couple starting linemen with (Jack) Hanson and Marshel Johnson and that’s what we’ll base ourselves off of,” Gustafson said. “We have Grant Paffrath back who played tight end for us.

“We’ll be looking to move some kids around; we know we got some very skilled kids that can catch the ball. … The whole defensive line’s back, so that’s a good place to start. We got to rebuild the secondary but we got some talented young kids. We should have a nice team.”

All that testing will be followed this week by the crashing of pads and calls being barked across the line of scrimmage. It’s all in the two-week buildup to the season opener.

More football coverage:

NLS begins the 2023 season on the road against Section 6AAA rival Albany. The Wildcats qualified for state last season after beating the Huskies 20-14 in overtime in the section championship at St. Cloud State University.

“We all like it,” Delzer said of the Week 1 matchup. “We’ll have to be ready right away. We won’t be able to slack off the first game. We have to get our heads into it right away and have a good two weeks of practice knowing we have a tough opponent.”

“We got a lot of guys back and they were extra motivated this summer,” Gustafson added. “We’re hoping to have a successful season.”

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
