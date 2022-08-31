99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Football Preview 2022: ACGC Falcons aim for improvement this season

Falcons hope to better last year's 3-6 season with a mix of veterans and newcomers

The ACGC defense brings down BOLD's David Garcia during a Week 1 game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Olivia.
NLS Wildcats cornerback Brycen Christensen eyes the Royals' quarterback in the red zone following the snap on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
August 30, 2022 at 8:14 PM

GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons are working with five returning defensive starters and three on offense as they embark on the 2022 season.

They’ll be the nucleus of a 2021 team that went 3-6, earning victories over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (34-16), Maple Lake (62-14) and Benson (42-6).

Prep
Click here for more Football Preview 2022:
August 30, 2022 08:31 PM
WCT.STOCK.FootballPreviewLEAD.2022.jpg

091121.S.WCT.FOOTBALL2.JPG
New London-Spicer Wildcat Gabe Rohman punts the football in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New London.
West Central Tribune file photo

Head coach David Blom begins his ninth season with a 32-41 career record. He and assistants Brade Nelson, Trever Heining and Dylan Hoerschler are working to help the Falcons improve.

Returning defensively is senior linebacker Terrel Renne, senior defensive backs Keegan Kessler-Gross and Jacob Gratz and junior linebackers Isiah Renne and Jevon Willaims. Also back is sophomore safety Jaxon Leyendecker-Drange.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jevon Williams is a player that never takes a day off (and is) always looking for a way to improve,” Blom said.

Renne had 19 solo and 24 assisted tackles, including seven tackles for loss. Kessler-Gross had six solo and three assisted tackles with two interceptions returned 56 yards. Gratz had 18 solo and six assisted tackles with 17 pass break-ups. Williams had 11 solo and five assisted tackles, including one tackle for loss. Leyendecker-Drange had two interceptions returned 27 yards.

Offensive returnees are senior tight end Carson Borchert, senior offensive lineman Brent Johnson and Renne at running back.

Renne rushed 35 times for 101 yards and one touchdown. Leyendecker-Drange caught four passes for 29 yards in a backup role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players to watch include Williams, Gratz and junior quarterback Kyler Pickle.

“Kyler and Jacob both have put the time in the weight room to get stronger,” Blom said. “All three of these players will help carry the load for the team this year.”

Pickle threw 55 passes, completing 15 for 165 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

ACGC opens with a young-but-experienced BOLD squad at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at ACGC.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS Wildcats

Sept. 1 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Holy Family Catholic, 7 p.m. 

Sept. 23 at Annandale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Milaca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC FALCONS CENTRAL
Here's more ACGC Falcons coverage from the West Central Tribune.
January 11, 2022 06:55 PM
ACGC Falcons Central
More Prep Football:
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Most viewed graphic
Prep
WCTrib.com: Top-viewed sports stories of 2022
Here are the top-viewed sports stories on WCTrib.com ranked by the individual story's pageviews for 2022.
December 29, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.008.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Hard hat goes to Cardinals' Stark
Willmar senior defenseman earns a team traveling trophy after three-goal effort
December 09, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: More photos from NLS' Class AAA state championship victory
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Wildcats of New London-Spicer defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 with just seconds remaining in regulation to win the state championship in school history.
December 07, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Prep Bowl 120322 006.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: NLS Wildcats relish their play for the ages
NLS' game-winning TD to end the Class AAA title game brought giddiness on one side and sadness for the other
December 05, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report