Football Preview 2022: ACGC Falcons aim for improvement this season

GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons are working with five returning defensive starters and three on offense as they embark on the 2022 season.

They’ll be the nucleus of a 2021 team that went 3-6, earning victories over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (34-16), Maple Lake (62-14) and Benson (42-6).

Head coach David Blom begins his ninth season with a 32-41 career record. He and assistants Brade Nelson, Trever Heining and Dylan Hoerschler are working to help the Falcons improve.

Returning defensively is senior linebacker Terrel Renne, senior defensive backs Keegan Kessler-Gross and Jacob Gratz and junior linebackers Isiah Renne and Jevon Willaims. Also back is sophomore safety Jaxon Leyendecker-Drange.

“Jevon Williams is a player that never takes a day off (and is) always looking for a way to improve,” Blom said.

Renne had 19 solo and 24 assisted tackles, including seven tackles for loss. Kessler-Gross had six solo and three assisted tackles with two interceptions returned 56 yards. Gratz had 18 solo and six assisted tackles with 17 pass break-ups. Williams had 11 solo and five assisted tackles, including one tackle for loss. Leyendecker-Drange had two interceptions returned 27 yards.

Offensive returnees are senior tight end Carson Borchert, senior offensive lineman Brent Johnson and Renne at running back.

Renne rushed 35 times for 101 yards and one touchdown. Leyendecker-Drange caught four passes for 29 yards in a backup role.

Players to watch include Williams, Gratz and junior quarterback Kyler Pickle.

“Kyler and Jacob both have put the time in the weight room to get stronger,” Blom said. “All three of these players will help carry the load for the team this year.”

Pickle threw 55 passes, completing 15 for 165 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

ACGC opens with a young-but-experienced BOLD squad at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at ACGC.

