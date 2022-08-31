Football Preview 2022: NLS Wildcats gearing up for another deep run

NEW LONDON — Albeit in unconventional means, the 2021 New London-Spicer Wildcats finished with a .500 record or better for the 16th straight season.

That included a 3-5 regular season, followed by three straight wins to take the Section 6AAA championship and a berth in the Class AAA state tournament.

Through whatever means, NLS will try to keep up that sustained success in 2022.

“The ‘Cats have a good blend of seniors and juniors and are trying to build depth at all positions that will allow them to play more players,” said second-year head coach Chad Gustafson. “Last year’s JV went 6-1 and we have a good blend of size, speed and strength that will help in battling through the toughest Class AAA district in the state.”

The Wildcats have one of the area’s top players back in senior 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back Brycen Christensen. An all-section and all-district pick, Christensen had 62 receptions for 895 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Five more seniors return as starters: running back/linebacker Gavin Degner; wideout/defensive back/punter/kicker Gabe Rohman; offensive lineman/defensive end Luke Wosmek; center/defensive tackle Brycen Bergh; and running back/linebacker Hunter Downey. Degner was an all-district selection.

Rohman was second on the team with 24 receptions for 352 yards and a pair of scores. He also was 36 of 38 in extra-point attempts.

Also back is junior running back/defensive back Mason Delzer. He was an all-section pick last season after leading NLS with 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

There will be plenty of options on offense to help the team’s new quarterback following the graduation of three-year starter Kyle Doty. Gustafson listed junior Grant Paffrath and sophomore Blake Schultz among the team’s options.

“Our playmakers … should provide explosiveness with a nice-sized line,” Gustafson said.

NLS begins the 2022 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against St. Cloud Cathedral.

New London-Spicer Wildcat Gabe Rohman punts the football in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New London. West Central Tribune file photo

NLS Wildcats

Sept. 1 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Holy Family Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Annandale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Milaca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.