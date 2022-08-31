99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Football Preview 2022: NLS Wildcats gearing up for another deep run

NLS looks to repeat as Section 6AAA champs

091121.S.WCT.FOOTBALL3.JPG
NLS Wildcats cornerback Brycen Christensen eyes the Royals' quarterback in the red zone following the snap on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in New London.
Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
August 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM

NEW LONDON — Albeit in unconventional means, the 2021 New London-Spicer Wildcats finished with a .500 record or better for the 16th straight season.

That included a 3-5 regular season, followed by three straight wins to take the Section 6AAA championship and a berth in the Class AAA state tournament.

Through whatever means, NLS will try to keep up that sustained success in 2022.

“The ‘Cats have a good blend of seniors and juniors and are trying to build depth at all positions that will allow them to play more players,” said second-year head coach Chad Gustafson. “Last year’s JV went 6-1 and we have a good blend of size, speed and strength that will help in battling through the toughest Class AAA district in the state.”

The Wildcats have one of the area’s top players back in senior 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back Brycen Christensen. An all-section and all-district pick, Christensen had 62 receptions for 895 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Five more seniors return as starters: running back/linebacker Gavin Degner; wideout/defensive back/punter/kicker Gabe Rohman; offensive lineman/defensive end Luke Wosmek; center/defensive tackle Brycen Bergh; and running back/linebacker Hunter Downey. Degner was an all-district selection.

Rohman was second on the team with 24 receptions for 352 yards and a pair of scores. He also was 36 of 38 in extra-point attempts.

Also back is junior running back/defensive back Mason Delzer. He was an all-section pick last season after leading NLS with 771 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

There will be plenty of options on offense to help the team’s new quarterback following the graduation of three-year starter Kyle Doty. Gustafson listed junior Grant Paffrath and sophomore Blake Schultz among the team’s options.

“Our playmakers … should provide explosiveness with a nice-sized line,” Gustafson said.

NLS begins the 2022 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against St. Cloud Cathedral.

091121.S.WCT.FOOTBALL2.JPG
New London-Spicer Wildcat Gabe Rohman punts the football in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New London.
West Central Tribune file photo

NLS Wildcats

Sept. 1 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Holy Family Catholic, 7 p.m. 

Sept. 23 at Annandale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Milaca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.

NLS WILDCATS CENTRAL
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
WCTrib.com: Top-viewed sports stories of 2022
Here are the top-viewed sports stories on WCTrib.com ranked by the individual story's pageviews for 2022.
December 29, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.008.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Hard hat goes to Cardinals' Stark
Willmar senior defenseman earns a team traveling trophy after three-goal effort
December 09, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: More photos from NLS' Class AAA state championship victory
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Wildcats of New London-Spicer defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 with just seconds remaining in regulation to win the state championship in school history.
December 07, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Prep Bowl 120322 006.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: NLS Wildcats relish their play for the ages
NLS' game-winning TD to end the Class AAA title game brought giddiness on one side and sadness for the other
December 05, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report