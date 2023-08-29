Football preview: ACGC aims to improve in new section

GROVE CITY — With a large group of returning senior starters, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City football team looks to them to pave the way for the Falcons.

ACGC 3-5 in Mid State-Blue and 3-6 overall a season ago. But unlike last season, the Falcons now compete in Section 4A. They have moved down a class from Section 5AA.

“We have some key specialty players returning that have spent a lot of time with each other,” said David Blom, who enters his 10th season as ACGC head coach.

Members of the ACGC Falcons huddle up before taking the field against the BOLD Warriors to kick off the season at home Friday, September 2, 2022, in Grove City. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

At the forefront are seniors Jevon Williams, Kyler Pickle, Casey Struthers and Isaiah Renne.

Williams, a 5-foot-9 running back/linebacker, was an All-Mid State-Blue District pick in 2022. He rushed for 929 yards and eight touchdowns on 182 carries. He also caught eight passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Pickle completed 50 of 131 passes for 551 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 6-0 quarterback/defensive back also ran the ball 60 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

Struthers, a 6-1 wide receiver/linebacker, recorded 91 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and Renne is a 6-2 tight end/linebacker.

“These individuals are the leaders of this team,” Blom said. “They encouraged everyone to get into the weight room this summer and got a lot of individuals involved.”

Key losses for the Falcons from a season include but are not limited to Keegan Kessler-Gross and Terrell Renne.

Kessler-Gross caught an ACGC-best 15 receptions for 121 yards and rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Renne rushed for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries.

But returns one of its top dual-threat offensive players in junior Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker.

Drange-Leyendecker was second in rushing attempts (85) and rushing yards (482) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (5) for the Falcons in 2022. His 187 receiving yards ranked first and his 13 receptions were second.

ACGC has four more seniors who return as starters: Jaxon Listerud, Jonas Morrison, Ethan Whitcomb and Knolan Wattnem.

Blom will be assisted by Brad Nelson, Dylan Hoerchler and Matt Zupke in 2023.

ACGC Falcons

Aug. 31 at Maple Lake

Sept. 8 vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley

Sept. 15 vs. Upsala/Swanville

Sept. 22 at BBE

Sept. 29 at West Central Area

Oct. 6 vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Oct. 13 at KMS

Oct. 18 vs. Benson