Sports Prep

Football preview: Almost everything’s new at Benson, starting at the top

The Braves have a new coaching staff and hope to replace all-everything running back Thomas Dineen

Benson football 002.jpg
Benson senior wide receiver Alex Whitcup is surrounded by his teammates as the starting lineups are announced before a game between the Braves and the Browerville - Eagle Valley Tigers Friday, September 23, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 3:27 PM

BENSON — There are new faces all over the Benson football team’s sideline this season.

The Braves went 2-7 in 2022, including a 2-6 in the Mid-State 3 district. They open this season Thursday, Aug. 31 at Brock Field against Mahnomen/Waubun.

When Benson takes the field against the Thunderbirds, it’ll be with a revamped coaching staff and a new offense.

Brady Dokkebakken takes over as head coach, replacing Adam Foslien. He’ll be joined on staff with Aaron Zosel, Matt Goossen, Cole Vergin and Jake Pederson.

“We have a very young coaching staff with all five of us in new positions,” Dokkebakken said.

On the field, the Braves have to replace one of the program’s most decorated players in Thomas Dineen. He finished with school records in career rushing yards (3,612), touchdowns (41), career points (270), sacks (21) and tackles for loss (30).

“(Dineen) left the school with just about every record an RB can have,” Dokkebakken said.

“That leadership will be hard to replace.”

Also gone is Ryan Tolifson, who led the team in tackles and played quarterback. Juan Espinoza also graduated after leading Benson in every receiving category last season.

“We have less than 60 yards of offense returning this season,” Dokkebakken said. “So we will have a lot of new faces contributing to our team.”

The cupboard isn’t completely bare for the Braves. They return nine starters: senior linebacker Mason Moe; senior LB/OL Braeden Matthiesen; senior offensive linemen Joey Pagel and Garret Lenz; senior defensive lineman Derek Johnson; senior OL/DL John Kobberman; junior RB/DB Jaden McCarter; sophomore defensive back Connor Oehlberg; and freshman RB/LB Darin Hippe.

Matthiesen and Hippe are players to watch, according to Dokkebakken.

“Braeden has shown great improvements in camp at the guard position and we are challenging him to become a great linebacker,” Dokkebakken said. “Hip doesn’t play football like a freshman. He looks to lead our backfield after having an incredible offseason in the weight room.”

Dokkebakken is also looking for a boost from returning senior DL/OL Max Young.

“Max is returning to football after a year off and he has looked like he hasn’t missed a step,” Dokkebakken said. “Max will be a great addition to our defensive line and looks to be improving quickly as an offensive lineman.”

The defensive backfield will be helmed by Connor and Cole Oehlberg, a freshman.

“The Oehlberg boys will likely start as our CBs to start the year and both will be competing to steal snaps at the RB position as the year progresses,” Dokkebakken said. “These boys are athletes and love playing football.”

More football coverage:

Benson Braves

Aug. 31 vs. Mahnomen/Waubun

Sept. 8 vs. KMS

Sept. 15 at BBE

Sept. 22 vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Sept. 29 at Browerville/Eagle Valley

Oct. 6 at West Central Area

Oct. 13 vs. Upsala/Swanville Area

Oct. 18 at ACGC

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
