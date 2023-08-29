6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Football preview: BBE has plenty back, including its QB

Luke Dingmann already holds most of the Jaguars’ passing records

BBE v Mapple Lake Football 005.jpg
BBE High School junior quarterback Luke Dingmann searches for an open receiver during a game in Belgrade against Maple Lake High School on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:14 PM

BELGRADE — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa football team looks to build on its success from the 2022 season.

The Jaguars had a 7-3 record and made an appearance in the Section 4A semifinals.

BBE has 10 returning starters for the 2023 season. The most notable is quarterback Luke Dingmann.

Dingmann, a West Central Tribune All-Area Football Team Honorable Mention, completed 60% of his passes (128 of 213) for 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 328 yards and nine TDs on 60 carries.

Dingmann was named the District Quarterback of the Year and All-Mid State 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Luke) shattered most of the school’s career quarterback records,” Jaguars head coach Chris Moscho said. “He will continue to build off last season. We expect his experience under center to lead us on offense.”

Dingmann will be without his main target, Jamison Reed, a WCT All-Area Football Team member who is the BBE record holder in career receiving yards (1,484) and is tied for first in career receptions (90). Reed caught 44 passes for 696 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Tony Cebulla, Luke Illies and Hayden Sobiech are targets that Dingmann will look to find.

BBE v Mapple Lake Football 006.jpg
Members of the BBE Jaguars run onto the field before playing Maple Lake High School during a game in Belgrade on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cebulla, a 6-foot-0 senior running back/safety, tallied 442 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions. He also carried the ball 40 times for 180 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he led the Jaguars with 81 tackles, 32 of which were solo.

“(Tony’s) leadership on defense and in the backfield will help us on both sides of the ball,” said Moscho, who enters his 14th season as the BBE head coach.

Illies, a junior wide receiver/cornerback at 6-4, had 301 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 24 receptions. Sobiech, a junior wide receiver/defensive back at 6-foot-3, had one catch for 32 yards.

“Both are lengthy receivers who can catch the ball and get up the field in a hurry,” Moscho said.

Brett DeRoo and Ryan Jensen will also be in the wide receiver mix. DeRoo had five catches for 49 yards and Jensen had one catch go for 20 yards in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in the conversation for players to watch are Cooper Roering and Mason Commerford, according to Moscho.

“(Cooper’s) a big strong lineman who will be tough to move,” Moscho said. “(Mason) spent all of the offseason in the weight room.”

More football coverage:

BBE Jaguars

Sept. 1 at Bagley

Sept. 8 at West Central Area

Sept. 15 vs. Benson

Sept. 22 vs. ACGC

Sept. 29 at Upsala/Swanville

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 6 vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley

Oct. 13 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Oct. 18 vs. KMS

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls soccer: Willmar ready for a new chapter
52m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.crosscountry.jpg
Prep
Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CCS vs. Cambridge Christian, 082823.002.jpg
Prep
Volleyball roundup: Community Christian School gets off to a good start
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Gorans earns Eagle Creek club championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's Zeke Walton, middle, is mobbed by teammates outside the dugout after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Bird Island Bullfrogs back for the final weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown