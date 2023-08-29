Football preview: BBE has plenty back, including its QB

BELGRADE — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa football team looks to build on its success from the 2022 season.

The Jaguars had a 7-3 record and made an appearance in the Section 4A semifinals.

BBE has 10 returning starters for the 2023 season. The most notable is quarterback Luke Dingmann.

Dingmann, a West Central Tribune All-Area Football Team Honorable Mention, completed 60% of his passes (128 of 213) for 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 328 yards and nine TDs on 60 carries.

Dingmann was named the District Quarterback of the Year and All-Mid State 3.

“(Luke) shattered most of the school’s career quarterback records,” Jaguars head coach Chris Moscho said. “He will continue to build off last season. We expect his experience under center to lead us on offense.”

Dingmann will be without his main target, Jamison Reed, a WCT All-Area Football Team member who is the BBE record holder in career receiving yards (1,484) and is tied for first in career receptions (90). Reed caught 44 passes for 696 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Tony Cebulla, Luke Illies and Hayden Sobiech are targets that Dingmann will look to find.

Members of the BBE Jaguars run onto the field before playing Maple Lake High School during a game in Belgrade on Friday, September 9, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cebulla, a 6-foot-0 senior running back/safety, tallied 442 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions. He also carried the ball 40 times for 180 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he led the Jaguars with 81 tackles, 32 of which were solo.

“(Tony’s) leadership on defense and in the backfield will help us on both sides of the ball,” said Moscho, who enters his 14th season as the BBE head coach.

Illies, a junior wide receiver/cornerback at 6-4, had 301 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 24 receptions. Sobiech, a junior wide receiver/defensive back at 6-foot-3, had one catch for 32 yards.

“Both are lengthy receivers who can catch the ball and get up the field in a hurry,” Moscho said.

Brett DeRoo and Ryan Jensen will also be in the wide receiver mix. DeRoo had five catches for 49 yards and Jensen had one catch go for 20 yards in 2022.

Also in the conversation for players to watch are Cooper Roering and Mason Commerford, according to Moscho.

“(Cooper’s) a big strong lineman who will be tough to move,” Moscho said. “(Mason) spent all of the offseason in the weight room.”

BBE Jaguars

Sept. 1 at Bagley

Sept. 8 at West Central Area

Sept. 15 vs. Benson

Sept. 22 vs. ACGC

Sept. 29 at Upsala/Swanville

Oct. 6 vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley

Oct. 13 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Oct. 18 vs. KMS