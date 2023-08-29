Football preview: BOLD hopes more experience means more wins

OLIVIA — A parking lot full of cars has the BOLD football team eager to kick off the 2023 season.

A young squad the past two seasons, the core of the Warriors’ lineup is now juniors and seniors. They have kept up the program’s usual success, going 8-2 last season. Now, the focus shifts to making it back to state for the first time since 2019 .

“For the first time in three years, most of our varsity team will be able to drive themselves to practice,” said BOLD head coach Derek Flann, who is in his fourth season as head coach. Over a 14-year head coaching career, he’s 103-41.

“We have a ton of experience coming back and we have had a really great off-season in our weight room,” Flann added.

Warriors head coach Derek Flann yells at his players during a huddle as BOLD High School hosted Minneota in a playoff matchup in Olivia on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Four All-District players return for the Warriors.

Junior Jack Gross returns at quarterback. The All-District signal-caller completed 63 of 133 passes for 1,473 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in ‘22.

The team’s top two rushers last season — Hudson Vosika and Kaden Fischer — are back in the huddle.

Vosika, a junior, ran for 700 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries despite battling injuries in an All-District campaign. He’ll also play at safety.

BOLD sophomore quarterback Jack Gross looks for an open receiver down field as the Warriors took on Minneota at a home playoff game on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Olivia. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fischer had a BOLD-best 12 rushing touchdowns with 544 yards on 103 carries while earning an All-District honorable mention nod. He also had 52 tackles at linebacker.

Senior Tate Sheehan and junior Owen Flann are All-District offensive linemen back at guard and tackle, respectively. Sheehan was the team’s top tackler in ‘22 (125). Flann had 85 tackles and a team-best five sacks.

Linebacker Austin Kiecker will also anchor the defense after tallying 87 tackles in ‘22 on the way to being an All-District honorable mention. Along with Owen Flann, the defensive line will be a handful with defensive tackles Emmitt Flann and Carson Serbus. Emmitt is a sophomore and Serbus a junior. Senior Rylan Gass is slated to play at defensive end and tight end after missing all but one game due to injury in ‘22.

BOLD offensive lineman Carson Serbus runs through a tunnel of teammates while being announced at the start of a home playoff game against Minneota on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Olivia. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Junior Jacob Remer returns at left tackle after starting every game last year. Sophomore Hayden Edwards will pave the way in the run game at fullback.

An area to look out for is the Warriors’ pass catchers. They must try to replace the output of wideout Ryan King (38 receptions, 850 yards, 10 TDs) and tight end Stevie McMath (23 catches, 608 yards, 8 TDs). Coach Flann looks to a pair of juniors — wideout Mathew Jacobs and tight end Will Penkert — to fill those roles.

“We have guys ready to step into those roles,” Flann said of replacing King and McMath.

BOLD will have a new-look schedule for ‘23 after switching from the Mid-State district to the Southwest. That includes a matchup against perennial powerhouse Minneota in Week 3. The Vikings knocked the Warriors out of the Section 5A playoffs last season, 21-0.

“We have a significant change to our schedule again for the third time in four years,” Derek Flann said, “but we are now going to play our section teams throughout the regular season and we are excited for that change.”

The Warriors open with Windom on Friday, Sept. 1 at Olivia.

BOLD Warriors

Sept. 1 vs. Windom

Sept. 8 at MACCRAY

Sept. 15 vs. Minneota

Sept. 22 at LQPV

Sept. 29 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 6 at YME

Oct. 12 at Lakeview

Oct. 18 vs. Canby