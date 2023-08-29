Football preview: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks back with a young team

DAWSON — The Dawson-Boyd football team had an eight-game winning streak en route to an 8-2 overall record in the 2022 season. But as the Blackjacks turn to 2023, they will have lots of young faces that will look to step up and make impacts.

Coached by Cory Larson, who enters his 22nd season, Dawson-Boyd returns just a handful of starters.

“We will be very young,” Larson said. “There are only three seniors on our roster and there will be plenty of competition at many spots.”

Leading the pack of returners is junior Brayson Boike. A wide receiver/cornerback, Boike was an All-Southwest West pick and was the Sub-District’s Most Valuable Defensive Back.

Blackjacks junior linebacker Parker Bothun makes a tackle during a game against the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Knights on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at R.B. Clay Field in Dawson. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Also returning as starters are junior wide receiver Drew Hjemeland and sophomore linebacker Kameron Sather and sophomore cornerback Nathan Hansen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other key returners as listed by Larson are senior offensive/defensive lineman Parker Bothun, junior offensive/defensive linemen Gunnar Olson and Collin Olson and sophomore quarterback Gunner Liebl.

Two key losses for the Blackjacks are Holt Larson and Garret Kostad. Both players were West Central Tribune All-Area Football Honorable Mentions in 2022.

Larson had 156 carries for 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns with two receiving touchdowns and he also tacked on three kickoff return touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown. He was named the Sub-District’s Most Valuable Player.

Kostad was named the Sub-District’s Most Valuable Offensive and Defensive Lineman.

“We will look to become more competitive as younger players gain varsity experience,” Larson said. “This group will work hard and be very coachable.”

Larson will be assisted by Kevin Brent, Hank Ireland, Preston Schwegel, Keifer Stratmoen and Jordan and Justin Wager.

The Blackjacks open the season against Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Tracy.

More football coverage:







ADVERTISEMENT

Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

Aug. 31 at TMB

Sept. 8 at LQPV

Sept. 15 vs. Lakeview

Sept. 22 vs. YME

Sept. 29 at BOLD

Oct. 6 vs. Canby

Oct. 12 at MACCRAY

Oct. 18 vs. Minneota

