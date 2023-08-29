Football preview: Expectations are high for Willmar Cardinals in 2023

WILLMAR — With a quartet of All-District players back in the lineup, the Willmar Cardinals football team is looking to emerge as one of Class AAAA’s top teams.

The Cardinals get the 2023 season underway on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Big Lake. Willmar was 6-4 last season and 4-3 in district play. It returns six starters on both sides of the ball.

“The team returns starters in some key positions,” said Cardinals head coach Jon Konold. Konold enters his 14th season with a 73-64 record.

Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, left, goes for a stiff arm on a Delano defender during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“The senior class has played a lot of varsity football and are ready for the challenges ahead,” Konold said. “One of the things that can’t be measured on the field is the leadership and togetherness of this team. Our captains and seniors have really stepped up to make this a player-led team.”

That senior group is headed by a hard-nosed running game.

At running back, 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior Ramero Trevino is back after rushing for 1,057 yards and 16 touchdowns on 194 carries as an All-District nominee and a West Central Tribune All-Area team selection. He’s also the top returning receiver after 22 catches for 215 yards and a score. Konold said Trevino will also see time at linebacker this season.

“Ramero has worked hard in the offseason to be one of the top running backs in the district,” Konold said. “He has great ability to run the football as well as being a pass catcher out of the backfield.”

Willmar junior Dylan Staska looks to the sidelines prior to a play in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.

The guy handing the ball off to Trevino is just as tough to bring down. Senior Cullen Gregory stands at 6-4 and 218 pounds and resumes his role at quarterback. An All-District pick in ‘22, Gregory ran 130 times for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. He also completed 97 of 177 passes for 1,163 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“He truly is a dual-threat QB,” Konold said of Gregory. “He has worked hard in the offseason to improve his passing. I’m looking forward to seeing his growth and development at the QB position.”

Willmar junior Hayden Venenga (left) tries to bring down Hutchinson's Levi Teetzel during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

On the line are a pair of three-year starters and All-District picks in Hayden Venenga and Matthew Strey.

Venenga is a 6-6, 266-pound senior tackle. He’s committed to Division I South Dakota State University.

“Hayden is one of the most decorated offensive linemen that we’ve had,” Konold said. “His size and athleticism makes him one of the top offensive linemen in the state.”

Willmar junior Jonathan Ritz, 85, tries to take down Marshall's Tyler Maeyaert after Maeyaert came up with an interception during a Section 2AAAA semifinal game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Mattke Field in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Strey is a 6-3, 264-pound center. Strey and Venenga will play on both sides of the ball after being one-way starters in ‘22.

“Matthew has been the anchor of the offensive line for the past two seasons,” Konold said. “His leadership on and off the field is outstanding. (He’s) one of the hardest working players on the team.”

They’ll be joined on the line with two more returning starters in senior Maddox Bolstad (6-4, 273) and junior Finley Donelan (6-4, 247).

Willmar head football coach Jon Konold goes to an official to call a timeout during a North Central White District game against Delano on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Jonathan Ritz is another two-way starter back for Willmar. At 6-3 and 232 pounds, Ritzhad 29 tackles (five for loss) and a sack last year. He’ll play at defensive end and tight end.

“(He’s) one of the strongest kids in the program,” Konold said of Ritz. “Jon has worked extremely hard in the weight room this offseason. At tight end, Jon is a tremendous blocker and can catch the football as well. Defensively, Jon is working hard to become one of the top defensive ends in the area.”

Junior Steven Cruze will fill in at another linebacker spot. He finished with 39 tackles last season.

Out on the perimeter — at wide receiver and the defensive backfield — is where Willmar is looking for emerging talent. Senior Dylan Staska is back at both spots. He’s the team’s top returning tackler (45) after the graduation of Mattix Swanson and Jaxxon Sjoberg. Senior Carter Dirkes and junior Ethan Swierenga will also fill in wide on offense and defense. They’ll try to replace the output of graduates Sam Raitz (29 catches, 337 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INTs) and Jacob Streed (23 catches, 355 yards, 1 TD).

The Cardinals are now in the Skyway Green district with Becker, Hutchinson and Rocori. Their district opener is the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 22 against Becker.

Willmar Cardinals

Sept. 1 at Big Lake

Sept. 8 vs. Marshall

Sept. 15 at Princeton

Sept. 22 vs. Becker

Sept. 29 at Rocori

Oct. 6 vs. Hutchinson

Oct. 12 vs. Chisago Lakes

Oct. 18 at Totino-Grace

