Football preview: KMS Fighting Saints are moving on up

MURDOCK — As Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School saw its MSHSL size go from 194 students to 220, the Fighting Saints will now compete in Class AA in football instead of Class A this season.

KMS is coming off a 2022 season that saw the Fighting Saints have plenty of success.

The Fighting Saints made the Class A state tournament for the first time since they won a state title in 2008. KMS finished the season with an 8-3 record.

KMS junior Malaki Lee, 11, hauls in an interception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We look at new competition this year as we have been moved to Class AA for playoffs with Eden Valley-Watkins, Royalton, Paynesville, Holdingford and Kimball,” KMS head coach Jason Fernholz said. He enters his fifth season at the helm of the Fighting Saints.

The Fighting Saints are hungry to get back to state, but they will have to do it without six starters who had loads of experience.

KMS sophomore Jett Olson, 20, fist-bumps teammates during pre-game intros during a Mid State 3 District game against ACGC on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The 2023 class was led by Isaac Rudningen, a West Central Tribune All-Area Football pick who is committed to play at Division II University of Sioux Falls as a linebacker. His brother, Dylan Rudningen, is also a running back for the Cougars and is a redshirt junior.

“We bring back a solid group of players back this year who are hungry to build off of being a state tournament team,” Fernholz said. “There will be plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball and the first two weeks of practice and our scrimmage will help us determine the final starting spots and who’s earned those rights.”

KMS head football coach Jason Fernholz looks on at the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Jared Cortez will return to lead KMS at quarterback in his senior season. He missed all but the first three games last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Cortez, listed at 5-foot-11, has one of his main weapons back in senior tight end/defensive end Hunter Kallstrom. Kallstrom has committed to the Division I University of Wyoming. He was also the Mid State 3 District Defensive Lineman Player of the Year.

Kallstrom ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns on 92 carries and had 35 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 53 tackles (42 solo, nine for a loss) with nine sacks and one forced fumble.

Seniors Carter Auspus, Owen Kidrowski and Malaki Lee as well as juniors Jett Olson, Logan Rudningen and Aaron Jones return as starters in the 2023 season.

KMS Fighting Saints

Sept. 1 vs. Wadena-Deer Creek

Sept. 8 at Benson

Sept. 15 vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley

Sept. 22 vs. West Central Area

Sept. 29 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Oct. 6 at Upsala/Swanville Area

Oct. 13 vs. ACGC

Oct. 18 at BBE