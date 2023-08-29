Football preview: Litchfield Dragons hope to make a serious run

LITCHFIELD — With a strong cast of returning starters, the Litchfield football team is looking to make a run up the district standings in 2023.

Thirteen starters, including three All-District picks, are back for the Dragons, who went 2-4 in the East Central South district and 4-6 overall in 2022.

Dragons junior quarterback Garrison Jackman throws the ball during the Minnesota Fallen Heroes Football Game against the New London-Spicer Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

At the top of the list is senior running back/linebacker Lukas Kuehl. The All-District Running Back MVP, Kuehl ran for 1,048 yards and eight touchdowns on 201 carries a season ago. He also broke a school record with 44 carries in a 12-6 win over Rockford in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs.

“He’s a 1,000-yard rusher the last two years (and a) two-year starter for the last two years,” said Litchfield head coach Jim Jackman. “He battled a shoulder injury his whole junior season.”

A pair of All-District junior defensive linemen return for the Dragons. There’s TJ Christensen, who recorded 71 tackles and 5-1/2 sacks at defensive end last season. He’ll also be on offense at tight end. Dietel is a 6-foot-1, 240-pound lineman who’ll play on both sides of the ball.

“(TJ) is super athletic and knows how to get to the ball defensively,” Jackman said. “(Jacob) has tremendous strength and mobility in his hips.”

Wildcats junior running back Mason Delzer runs into a wall of Litchfield defenders during the Minnesota Fallen Heroes Football Game against the Dragons on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Senior Garrison Jackman returns as Litchfield’s quarterback. He’s an All-District honorable mention selection and has played on the varsity since his freshman year. He’s been the punter for four years and started at QB and free safety last season.

Ayden Cziok, a 6-0 wide receiver/linebacker, is also back after being named All-District honorable mention.

Other returning starters include: senior WR/DB Blake Aller; senior WR/DB Jack McCann; senior center Alex Carew; sophomore offensive tackle Noah Dietel; senior OL/DE Creighton Huhner; junior tight end Durant Lara; junior linebacker Ethan Holtz; and senior defensive lineman Logan Bosma.

The Dragons kick off the ‘23 season on Friday, Sept. 1 at Annandale. Playing its first three games on the road, Litchfield takes on New London-Spicer in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 22.

Litchfield Dragons

Sept. 1 at Annandale

Sept. 8 at St. Cloud Apollo

Sept. 15 at Foley

Sept. 22 vs. New London-Spicer

Sept. 29 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 6 at Watertown-Mayer

Oct. 13 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Oct. 18 vs. Richfield

