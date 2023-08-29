Football preview: LQPV moves forward after tough ‘22 season
Eagles returns 3 starters from an 0-9 team that aims for first winning record since 2020
MADISON — The Lac qui Parle Valley football team is hoping to leave a winless 2022 season in the rearview mirror.
Going 0-9 last season, the Eagles try to regroup with a new core of players under head coach Tony Smith. He’s entering his eighth season and his assistants are Paul Lowry, Josh Benson, Mark Bjornjeld and Brent Clemenson.
Three starters are back for LQPV. There’s senior running back/linebacker TJ Mitchel. The team’s top lineman — on both sides of the ball — will be senior Kaden Mortenson. And senior Kaden Molden, who has played quarterback the past two seasons, is set to play at tight end and defensive line.
Smith and the rest of the LQPV huddle will look to junior Davis Patzer at quarterback. He’ll also see time as a defensive back. A pair of junior wideouts/defensive backs will also look to make an impact are Kayden Kessler and Dylan Keimig. And junior Landon Weber is a player to watch at both running back and linebacker.
LQPV opens the ‘23 season on Friday, Sept. 1 against Murray County Central in Slayton. The Eagles play their first Southwest North district game in Week 2 at home against rival Dawson-Boyd on Friday, Sept. 8.
The Eagles’ last victory came against Canby on Oct. 8, 2021 by a score of 19-6. Their last winning season came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when LQPV went 5-3.
LQPV Eagles
Sept. 1 at Murray County Central
Sept. 8 vs. Dawson-Boyd
Sept. 15 at YME
Sept. 22 vs. BOLD
Sept. 29 at Canby
Oct. 6 vs. MACCRAY
Oct. 12 at Minneota
Oct. 17 vs. Lakeview
