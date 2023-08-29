6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

Sports Prep

Football preview: MACCRAY believes it will be better in ‘23

Wolverines return co-MVPs Sebastian Cisneros and Brady Heiling, but face a brutal schedule

090922.S.WCT.WOLVERINES.FOOTBALL.CISNEROS.jpg
Wolverines junior running back Sebastian Cisneros carries the ball through the trenches during a game against the LQPV Eagles on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at MACCRAY West Elementary School in Maynard.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownMichael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 4:42 PM

MAYNARD — It won’t be an easy task in the hyper competitive Southwest West district, but the MACCRAY football team is encouraged by the team’s potential this season.

The Wolverines bring back 12 players from last season’s 1-8 team, including its co-MVPs from 2022.

“While we are expecting a promising season at MACCRAY, no team on our schedule can be taken for granted,” said second-year head coach Cole Christopher. “We have definitely learned over the years, but no year more so than last year, with six of our opponents finishing with five wins or more.”

Those returning MVPs are senior running back/linebacker Sebastian Cisneros and senior tight end/linebacker Brady Heiling.

090922.S.WCT.WOLVERINES.FOOTBALL.GATES.jpg
Wolverines freshman defensive back Andre Gates celebrates after an interception during a game against the LQPV Eagles on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at MACCRAY West Elementary School in Maynard.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Cisneros ran for 417 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. He also had 13 receptions for 25 yards. Cisneros added 34 tackles and an interception on defense.

“Cisneros is a weight-room junkie that averaged four yards per carry last year and has gotten faster in the offseason,” Christopher said.

Heiling had a team-high 98 tackles along with two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. His best game came against Yellow Medicine East when he recorded 24 tackles.

“He is an incredibly smart and strong kid that loves playing football,” Christopher said of Heiling.

Eight more seniors are back for MACCRAY: WR/CB Isaac Post; QB/S Michael Thein; TE/LB Sawyer Janssen; OL/DL Charlie Delbosque; OL/DL Garrett Struxness; WR/LB Jack Miller; WR/CB Riley Roskens; and OL/DL Colten Jenkins. Junior C/DE Grayson Ahdrenholz and sophomore WR/S Andre Gates are also back.

Along with Cisneros, MACCRAY’s offense will lean on Thein and Post to move the ball. Thein completed 76 of 184 passes for 709 yards, four touchdowns and 13 interceptions in ‘22. Post was the team’s top wideout with 30 catches for 324 yards and a pair of scores.

090922.S.WCT.WOLVERINES.FOOTBALL.THEIN.THROW.jpg
Wolverines junior quarterback Michael Thein fires the ball from the pocket during a game against the LQPV Eagles on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at MACCRAY West Elementary School in Maynard.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Thien averaged four yards per rush last year and nine yards per pass completion; he’s a big, strong kid that loves football,” Christopher said. “Post is a very good WR that can do it all on the football field. Though he didn’t have the stats that showed it last year, he is often double teamed.

“When we can get the ball moving with these three players, we find success.”

On defense, the trio is Heiling, Janssen and Gates.

“Janssen was second on our team in tackles last season (59) and that ability is a huge piece to our team,” Christopher said. “He is a slender LB standing at 6-(foot)-6, but he loves contact and works incredibly hard for us.

“Gates is only entering his sophomore season but we have big expectations for him this year. He is an incredible tackler and was co-leader in INTs last year as a freshman (two).”

The Wolverines open the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Wabasso.

More football coverage:

MACCRAY Wolverines

Aug. 31 vs. Wabasso

Sept. 8 vs. BOLD

Sept. 15 at Canby

Sept. 22 at Lakeview

Sept. 29 vs. Minneota

Oct. 6 at LQPV

Oct. 12 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 18 at YME

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
