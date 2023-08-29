6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

Sports Prep

Football preview: Minnewaska hopes to see better days ahead

Lakers have a strong nucleus after going winless in 2022

092322.S.WCT.THUNDERHAWKS.FOOTBALL.MEYER.jpg
Lakers sophomore defensive back Carter Meyer disrupts a Montevideo pass attempt during a game against the Thunder Hawks on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Montevideo High School in Montevideo.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 4:37 PM

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska football team is anxious to get back in the win column in 2023.

The Lakers went 0-9 in 2022 and are on an 11-game losing streak. Their last victory came in Week 7 of the 2021 season, 26-6 over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

Minnewaska will have eight returning starters when it kicks off the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home versus Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

092322.S.WCT.LAKERS.FOOTBALL.JOHNSON.jpg
Lakers sophomore quarterback Levi Johnson takes a hit from Montevideo's Grayson Eisenlohr before throwing a touchdown pass against the Thunder Hawks on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Montevideo High School in Montevideo.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Highlighting that group is senior Jack Majerus. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound RB/DB accounted for 591 rushing yards and five interceptions last season.

Then there’s linebacker Austin Weber. At 5-10 and 175, Weber had six tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He’ll also see time at wide receiver.

Austin Ballhagen resumes his role as the Lakers’ top pass-catcher. A 5-9 senior WR/CB, Ballhagen had 453 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He’ll help break in an offense that goes from having PJ Johnson at quarterback to PJ’s brother, junior Levi Johnson.

The Lakers also lost Brady Blair and Chase Boelke to graduation.

Myles Reichman, a 5-10, 185-pound senior RB/LB is back. Another returning senior is Kenneth Czech, a 5-11, 195 OL/DL.

Three juniors also return to the mix. Levi Johnson will play at QB and DB. Kaiden Harvey is a 6-1, 185-pound TE/DL. Carter Meyer returns as a 5-8, 170-pound RB/DB.

Minnewaska is coached by Jared Lyle, who enters his second year with the team. His assistant coaches are Matt Meagher, Jeremy Christensen, Jason Weber, Brian Gruber, Nathan Snider and Zach Traphagen.

More football coverage:

Minnewaska Lakers

Aug. 31 vs. Morris/CA

Sept. 8 at Sauk Centre

Sept. 15 vs. Pierz

Sept. 22 at HLWW

Sept. 29 vs. Rockford

Oct. 6 vs. Montevideo

Oct. 13 at Albany

Oct. 18 at Melrose

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
