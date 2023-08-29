Football preview: Minnewaska hopes to see better days ahead

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska football team is anxious to get back in the win column in 2023.

The Lakers went 0-9 in 2022 and are on an 11-game losing streak. Their last victory came in Week 7 of the 2021 season, 26-6 over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.

Minnewaska will have eight returning starters when it kicks off the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home versus Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Lakers sophomore quarterback Levi Johnson takes a hit from Montevideo's Grayson Eisenlohr before throwing a touchdown pass against the Thunder Hawks on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Montevideo High School in Montevideo. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Highlighting that group is senior Jack Majerus. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound RB/DB accounted for 591 rushing yards and five interceptions last season.

Then there’s linebacker Austin Weber. At 5-10 and 175, Weber had six tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He’ll also see time at wide receiver.

Austin Ballhagen resumes his role as the Lakers’ top pass-catcher. A 5-9 senior WR/CB, Ballhagen had 453 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He’ll help break in an offense that goes from having PJ Johnson at quarterback to PJ’s brother, junior Levi Johnson.

The Lakers also lost Brady Blair and Chase Boelke to graduation.

Myles Reichman, a 5-10, 185-pound senior RB/LB is back. Another returning senior is Kenneth Czech, a 5-11, 195 OL/DL.

Three juniors also return to the mix. Levi Johnson will play at QB and DB. Kaiden Harvey is a 6-1, 185-pound TE/DL. Carter Meyer returns as a 5-8, 170-pound RB/DB.

Minnewaska is coached by Jared Lyle, who enters his second year with the team. His assistant coaches are Matt Meagher, Jeremy Christensen, Jason Weber, Brian Gruber, Nathan Snider and Zach Traphagen.

Minnewaska Lakers

Aug. 31 vs. Morris/CA

Sept. 8 at Sauk Centre

Sept. 15 vs. Pierz

Sept. 22 at HLWW

Sept. 29 vs. Rockford

Oct. 6 vs. Montevideo

Oct. 13 at Albany

Oct. 18 at Melrose

