Football preview: Montevideo Thunder Hawks start strong in the backfield

MONTEVIDEO — With workhorse running back Francis O’Malley back in the fold, the Montevideo football team has its sights set on climbing up the standings.

The Thunder Hawks went 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the Mid State 1 district last season. Montevideo is now in the Mid Northwest White district with Albany, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Melrose, Minnewaska, Pierz, Rockford and Sauk Centre.

O’Malley will try to replicate his ‘22 success in the new district. He was Mid State 1’s most valuable back after rushing for 1,537 yards (170.8 per game) and 20 touchdowns on 188 carries. At linebacker, O’Malley also had a team-best 50-1/2 tackles, including 10 for loss.

Eight other starters are back for the Thunder Hawks.

Members of the Montevideo Thunder Hawks take the field before playing Holdingford on Friday, October 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Senior Brady Rhode will be the team’s top returning lineman. He’s joined up front by two other returning starters in senior Zach DeBeer and junior Carter Malstrom.

“(Brady’s) an excellent O-lineman,” said Montevideo head coach Dave Vik.

Senior Carson Boike is a player who can do anything for Montevideo. He’s listed as a quarterback/running back/linebacker/defensive back. He was third on the team with 31-1/2 tackles.

“He’s a very disciplined player (who) understands the game well,” Vik said of Boike. “(He) makes plays because of athleticism and football IQ.”

Montevideo junior Francis O'Malley, center, makes his way up field while taking on Holdingford at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Another senior, Cooper Dack, will see time at QB/RB/DB. Dack completed 34 of 122 passes last season for 398 yards, two touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“Very quick and athletic,” Vik said of Dack. “(He) will make plays.”

The Thunder Hawks’ top receiving target is senior Devin Ashling. He caught seven passes for 103 yards and a TD in ‘22.

“Big, tall target that will go up and get the ball,” Vik said of Ashling.

Two other juniors return in WR/DB Sam Knoop and RB/LB Landon Olson.

Montevideo opens at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Paynesville.

Montevideo Thunder Hawks

Aug. 31 vs. Paynesville

Sept. 8 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Sept. 15 vs. Melrose

Sept. 22 at Rockford

Sept. 29 vs. Sauk Centre

Oct. 6 at Minnewaska

Oct. 13 at Pierz

Oct. 18 vs. Albany