Sports Prep

Football preview: Paynesville Bulldogs have a new quarterback for 2023

Bryce VanderBeek takes over for Grayson Fuchs as Paynesville football builds on last season’s 5-5 record

Paynesville junior Grant Miller blocks Sauk Centre's Elijah Fletcher during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Today at 5:14 PM

PAYNESVILLE — Bryce VanderBeek takes over at quarterback for the Paynesville Bulldogs football team , who graduated Grayson Fuchs.

Fuchs made back-to-back appearances on the West Central Tribune All-Area Football Team to close out his career at Paynesville football . He completed 59.6 percent of his passes (121 of 203), recording 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 156 times for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Paynesville junior Chase Viessman, 60, wraps up Sauk Centre's Eiljah Fletcher for a tackle during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

But, Fuchs was not just productive offensively. He was the Mid State 2 District’s Defensive Back of the Year. He made 43.5 tackles (18 solo) with two interceptions. He’s now playing baseball at St. Cloud State University.

Tim Pattrin, in his second year as Paynesville’s head, now looks to VanderBeek, a senior at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, to drive the Bulldogs’ offense following a season where the team had a 5-5 overall record. VanderBeek also plays linebacker.“We are looking to build off of last season,” Pattrin said. “While we lost some key pieces, we have good depth coming back and are looking forward to the season.”

The Paynesville defense, right, lines up against the Sauk Centre offensive line during a Mid State 2 District game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Also returning as starters for the Bulldogs are seniors Chase Viessman, Seth Vearrier, Abe Brunner and Grant Miller as well as junior Peyton Hemmesch.

Viessman is an offensive/defensive lineman at 5-11, 220 pounds. Vearrier is an offensive/defensive lineman at 5-10 and 200. Brunner is a wide receiver/defensive back at 6-3, 170. Miller is an offensive/defensive lineman at 6-1, 230. Hemmesch is a 6-0, 180-pound running back/linebacker.

Pattrin listed Owen Brick and Brandon Carlson as players to watch alongside Brunner and Viessman. Brick is a 5-10, 165-pound, senior wide receiver/defensive back and Carlson is a 5-10, 165-pounds senior running back/defensive back.

“(He’s) smart, (a) hard worker, runs good routes and has excellent hands.” Pattrin said of Brick. “(Brandon) has a lot of speed on both sides of the ball.”

More football coverage:

Paynesville Bulldogs

Aug. 31 at Montevideo

Sept. 8 vs. Maple Lake

Sept. 15 at Kimball

Sept. 22 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Sept. 29 at St. Cloud Cathedral

Oct. 6 at Osakis

Oct. 13 vs. Holdingford

Oct. 18 vs. Royalton

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
