Football preview: RCW hopes to have another banner season
The Jaguars, coming off a 9-1 record, have many new players who must come through
DANUBE — Uncertainty looms for Renville County West as it enters the football season fresh off a 2022 campaign where it held a 9-1 overall record .
That uncertainty for the Jaguars comes from losing the bulk of their starters from a season ago.
Key losses include: guard/defensive tackle Noah Gullickson, guard/defensive end Carter Rice, center/linebacker Hunter Ridler, quarterback/safety AJ Gasca and wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Haen.
All five were All-District selections and Gullickson was an All-State pick.
“Having only a few starters return from a team that went 9-1 last season brings a number of unknowns for this season,” said Jaguars head coach Ryan Hebrink, who enters his 14th season. “We are excited for what this next group of young men can accomplish.”
Austin Rice replaces Gasca as RCW’s quarterback. He is a junior listed at 6-feet, 170 pounds.
“Austin has had limited varsity time,” Hebrink said. “Although he had a nice junior varsity season last fall.”
The Jaguars have three returning starters. They are seniors Jasen Jansen and Jack Wertish and junior Wayne Fuentes.
Jansen is an All-District running back/linebacker at 6-2 and 215 pounds. He ran for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns on 196 carries in 2022. Wertish is also an All-District selection at 6-0 and 180. He plays tight end, running back and linebacker.
“We look for Jasen to be a key leader for us this season on both sides of the ball. Physically, Jasen is the strongest player we have had in program history. His strength, power and determination are tough to match,” Hebrink said. “Jack brings much-needed experience as a starter. … Jack has a combination of speed and strength, allowing him to play multiple positions.”
Fuentes is a guard/defensive end at 5-8, 185 pounds.
“Wayne impressed us last season as a sophomore playing tight end and defensive end and we look forward to seeing the next step from Wayne,” Hebrink said. “Being that our three interior defensive linemen graduated, Wayne is moving from tight end to guard this season to help the team.”
Javin Mungai is a player to watch as well, according to Hebrink. He is a 5-11, 150 pound senior running back/defensive back.
Hebrink will be assisted by Mike Johnson, Andy Davis, Jaime Castillo, Craig Hebrink, Dean Baldry and Connor Aalderks.
RCW Jaguars
Sept. 1 vs. Red Rock Central
Sept. 8 at Edgerton
Sept. 15 at Madelia
Sept. 22 vs. G-H-EC
Sept. 29 at Hills-Beaver Creek
Oct. 6 vs. Cedar Mountain
Oct. 13 at New Ulm Cathedral
Oct. 18 vs. Mountain Lake
