Football preview: YME Sting plan to ground and pound in '23 season

GRANITE FALLS — As Yellow Medicine East searches for a new identity for its football team, one thing remains certain: the Sting will stick to being a power team.

“We’re a power team through and through,” said Lucas Damm, who enters his second season as head coach of the Sting. “We’re going to run the ball and it’s going to be how we win games. We’re going to do our best to pop off those big passing plays and really get after it. We want to have long drives. We want to have the ball.”

Leading that scheme will be junior running back Brady Dahlager, who is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds. He will look to power YME , which had a 5-4 record in 2022, to a successful season.

Yellow Medicine East junior Andrew Flaten heads up the field while returning a kickoff against the Lakeview Lakers in Granite Falls on Friday, October 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dahlager was injured for the latter half of last season and is looking to make a big impact.

“We’re happy to have him back,” Damm said. “He’s going to be a big part of our offense.”

Andrew Flaten will quarterback the Sting’s offense. He’s a senior at 6-1, 180.

When YME doesn’t utilize its ground-and-pound tactics, Flaten will search for seniors Connor Fagen and Adam Stengel, among others. Fagen and Stengel also are big pieces to the Sting’s defense, according to Damm.

Owen Cherveny, a fullback/middle linebacker at 5-11, 185, is back for his senior season and looks to make an impact for the Sting on offense and defense.

Eric Jimenez also returns on both sides of the ball for YME as a junior lineman. Jacob Peterson, primarily utilized as a defensive back, is a returning junior.

Other players looking to help include, but are not limited to, Moises Hidalgo and Cooper McCosh. Hidalgo is a 5-11, 175-pound senior wing back and outside linebacker. McCosh is a sophomore lineman at 6-2, 220.

“We’re going to have some very good returning skill players,” Damm said. “We got a nice young group that came in and they’re going to be a big help to us. They’re going to help strengthen our line.”

YME Sting

Aug. 31 vs. Sleepy Eye

Sept. 8 at Minneota

Sept. 15 vs. LQPV

Sept. 22 at Dawson-Boyd

Sept. 29 at Lakeview

Oct. 6 vs. BOLD

Oct. 12 at Canby

Oct. 18 vs. MACCRAY