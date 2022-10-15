Football roundup: Holdingford Huskers roll past Montevideo Thunder Hawks

MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo Thunder Hawks figure they’re really close to accomplishing their goals. They just haven’t sustained them quite enough.

That was the case Friday night. Holdingford beat Montevideo 42-21 in a Mid State District cross-division football game.

“Up and down, we are right where we need to be,” Montevideo head coach Dave Vik said. “We just didn’t execute at times.”

The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime. The Huskers outscored the Thunder Hawks 28-7 in the second half to earn their first victory of the season.

“We’re there,” Vik said. “We just didn’t make the plays.”

Montevideo junior Francis O'Malley is brought down after gaining yards for the Thunder Hawks on Friday, October 14, 2022, as they played host to Holdingford. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Francis O’Malley led Montevideo offensively. He rushed 22 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Holdingford was led by Ryder Petersen, who had 21 rushes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter that helped seal the victory.

Montevido travels to Paynesville for the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Mid State

Holdingford 42, Montevideo 21

Holdingford (1-6) 7 7 14 14 — 42

Montevideo (1-6) 7 7 7 0 — 21

Scoring Plays

M – Francis O’Malley 3 run (Hensel Andino kick)

H – Luke Bieniek 18 run (Antanas Martinaitis kick)

M – O’Malley 64 run (Andino kick)

H – Brandon Hall 17 pass from Drew Lange (Martinaitis kick)

H – Ryder Petersen 9 run (Martinaitis kick)

H – Justin Anderson 64 pass from Lange (Martinaitis kick)

M – O’Malley 68 run (Andino kick)

H – Petersen 1 run (Martinaitis kick)

H – Petersen 5 run (Martinaitis kick)

Holdingford

First downs: 19 … Penalties: 6-50 … Rushing (Individual and team): Ryder Petersen 21-120, Luke Bieniek 13-64, Drew Lange 5-44, Connor Patrick 4-23. Total: 43-251 … Passing (Individual and team): Lange 9-15-0 170, David Heinen 1-1-0 (-5). Total: 10-16-0 165 ... Receiving: Justin Anderson 2-76, Brandon Hall 2-32, Petersen 4-30, Patrick 1-17, Cyril Feia 1-10 … Interceptions: William Pilarski 1 … Fumble recoveries: 1 … Tackles (Total): Petersen 9, Tanner Tomasek 7 … QB sacks: None

Montevideo

First downs: 14 … Penalties: 2-20 … Rushing (Individual and team): Francis O’Malley 22-211, Fox Huber 4-37, Ethan Moravetz 5-36, Jaxon Wagner 1-7, Carson Boike 2-(-2). Total: 35-301 … Passing (Individual and team): Cooper Dack 3-9-1 10 ... Receiving: O’Malley 2-8, Moravetz 1-2 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): Mason Jerve 7-4, Gavin Arends 7-3, Landon Olson 5-1, O’Malley 4-1, Soren Nelson 3-3 … QB sacks: Jerve 1, Boike 1

Members of the Montevideo Thunder Hawks take the field before playing Holdingford on Friday, October 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Morris/CA 34, Paynesville 22

Drew Heubner passed four touchdowns to help lead Morris/Chokio-Alberta past Paynesville at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

The Tigers also blocked a punt, allowing Dan Travis to score a special teams touchdown.

Grayson Fuchs rushed 12 times for 151 yards for the Bulldogs. Fuchs also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Carter Lieser.

Paynesville is host to Montevideo at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Paynesville (3-4) 8 8 0 6 — 22

Morris/CA (5-2) 6 14 14 0 — 34

Scoring Plays

P – Eli Nelson 7 run (Max Athmann kick)

M – Dan Travis recovers blocked punt in the end zone (pass failed)

M – Tyler Berlinger 9 pass from Drew Heubner (pass failed)

P – Austin Pauls 2 run (Grayson Fuchs run)

M – Riley Asmus 8 pass from Heubner (Derek Waldbeser pass from Heubner)

M – Berlinger 60 pass from Heubner (pass failed)

M – Owen Anderson 11 pass from Heubner (Heubner run)

P – Carter Lieser 19 pass from Fuchs (pass failed)

Paynesville

First downs: 18 … Penalties: 4-30 … Rushing (Individual and team): Fuchs 12-151, Pauls 13-28, Athmann 1-12, Nelson 5-10. Total: 31-201 … Passing (Individual and team): Fuchs 8-30-2 101 ... Receiving: Gus Johnson 4-44, Lieser 2-43, Nelson 1-9, Athmann 1-5 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a… QB sacks: n/a

Morris/CA

First downs: 17 … Penalties: 2-20 … Rushing (Individual and team): Heubner 10-34, Anderson 12-33, Mitchell Moser 10-24, Hunter Gibson 1-7, team 2-(-2). Total: 35-96 … Passing (Individual and team): Heubner 16-24-0 248 ... Receiving: Berlinger 6-94, Asmus 4-60, Waldbeser 2-47, Anderson 2-19, Mitchell Moser 1-18, Andrew Marty 1-10 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Montevideo junior Francis O'Malley, center, makes his way up field while taking on Holdingford at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

HLWW 43, Minnewaska 16

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted improved to 5-2 with the victory over Minnewaska at Glenwood

Minnewaska fell to 0-7.

Minnewaska heads to Eden Valley in Week 8 to play sixth-ranked (Class AA) Eden Valley-Watkins at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

East Central SouthNLS 35, Glencoe-SL 12New London-Spicer improved to 6-1 behind a pair of two-touchdown performances from junior running backs Lucas Swenson and Mason Delzer against Glencoe-Silver Lake at Glencoe.

Swenson scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run and their final touchdown on a fumble return. Delzer reached the end zone on 15- and 4-yard touchdowns.

NLS ran 37 times for 240 yards. Junior linebacker Grant Paffrath tallied two interceptions for the Wildcats.

NLS, ranked 10th in Class AAA, wraps up the regular season at home, facing No. 3 Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

NLS (6-1) 14 7 14 0 — 35

Glencoe-SL (2-5) 6 0 6 0 — 12

Scoring Plays

NLS – Lucas Swenson 1 run (kick failed)

NLS – Mason Delzer 15 run (Brycen Christensen pass from Blake Schultz)

G-SL – Sawyer Kaczmarek 76 pass from Landon Stifter (two-point failed)

NLS – Gabe Rohman 28 pass from Schultz (Rohman kick)

NLS – Delzer 4 run (Rohman kick)

G-SL – Kaczmarek 30 pass from Stifter (two-point failed)

NLS – Swenson fumble return (Rohman kick)

NLS

First downs: 18 … Penalties: n/a … Rushing (Individual and team): Delzer 22-170, Hunter Downey 4-25, Blake Schultz 1-0, Lucas Swenson 8-30, Luke Knudsen 2-15. Total: 37-240 … Passing (Individual and team): Schultz 7-16-2 77 ... Receiving: Christensen 2-14, Gabe Rohman 3-54, Swenson 1-9 … Interceptions: Grant Paffrath 2 … Fumble recoveries: Downey 1, Rohman 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Downey 16-2, Swenson 9-2, Knudsen 9-0, Ethan Holme 5-1, Brody Duke 5-0, Rohman 4-0 … QB sacks: Downey 1, Duke 1, Marshel Johnson 1, Reid Holmquist 1, Christopher Schneider 1, Wyatt Steele 1, Luke Wosmek

Glencoe-SL

First downs: 13 … Penalties: n/a … Rushing (Individual and team): Aaron Higgins 12-36, Gavin Popp 1-5, William Urban 1-3, Caden Neid 1-0, Stifter 16-(-8). Total: 31-36 … Passing (Individual and team): Stifter 11-17-2 199 ... Receiving: Kaczmarek 4-125, Frank Terwey 3-60, Higgins 3-16, Popp 1-(-2) … Interceptions: 2 … Fumble recoveries: n/a… Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: team 3

D-C 28, Litchfield 14

Behind a two-touchdown night from Tate Link, third-ranked (Class AAA) Dassel-Cokato beat Litchfield at Cokato.

Link ran for 204 yards on 35 carries, leading a Chargers offense that ran for 280 yards. Along with being a standout runner for D-C, Link wrestles for the D-C/Litchfield Charging Dragons.

Lukas Kuehl had a 21-yard touchdown run for the Dragons. He finished the game with 125 yards on 30 carries. The other score came on a 5-yard pass from Garrison Jackman to TJ Christensen. Jackman threw for 81 yards on 13 of 18 passing. Christensen had seven catches for 48 yards.

Litchfield is host to Annandale at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Litchfield (3-4) 0 7 7 0 — 14

D-C (6-1) 7 7 0 14 — 28

Scoring Plays

DC – Tate Link 42 run (Tobias Colline kick)

L – Lukas Kuehl 21 run (Garrison Jackman kick)

DC – Caleb Thinesen 7 run (Colline kick)

L – TJ Christensen 5 pass from Jackman (Jackman kick)

DC – Link 5 run (Colline kick)

DC – Samuel Gedde 23 pass from Thinesen (Colline kick)

Litchfield

First downs: 15 … Penalties: 2-10 … Rushing (Individual and team): Lukas Kuehl 30-125, Garrison Jackman 4-22. Total: 34-147 … Passing (Individual and team): Jackman 13-18-0 81 ... Receiving: Blake Allar (23) 2-7, Kuehl 2-15, Ayden Cziok 2-11, TJ Christensen 7-48 … Interceptions: Jackman 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (Total): Chase Housman 18, Brad Larson 13, Gray Nelson 11, Christensen 10, Ethan Holtz 9, Logan Bosma 9, Jackman 9 … QB sacks: none

D-C

First downs: 20 … Penalties: 2-17 … Rushing (Individual and team): Tate Link 35-204, Caleb Thinesen 12-56, Monte Gillman 6-16, Jason Haataja 3-4. 56-280 … Passing (Individual and team): Thinesen 2-6-1 34 ... Receiving: Samuel Gedde 1-23, Jackson Schrupp 1-11 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Hunter Grindeland 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Southwest West

YME 32, RTR 0

Yellow Medicine East improved its record to 4-3 with the shutout of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Tyler.

The Knights fall to 2-5.

YME is host to MACCRAY at 7 p.m. Wednesday.