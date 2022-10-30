Football roundup: KMS Fighting Saints win an overtime thriller, 27-26

MURDOCK — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints made a late fourth-quarter comeback to send the game into overtime, where they made another comeback en route to defeating Browerville/Eagle Valley 27-26 on Saturday to advance to the Section 4A championship.

KMS tied the game in the fourth quarter with a minute remaining, but missed the extra point, so it went into overtime.

KMS fans react after Malaki Lee gets into the end zone to tie the game at 20-20 with 1:10 left in regulation. Brooke Kern / Swift County Monitor News

Browerville/EV scored first. Kayden Tabatt found Parker Duncan for a 20-yard touchdown, marking Duncan’s third of the game. The Tigers then went for two and the attempt failed.

The Fighting Saints’ game-winning touchdown came on a 2-yard catch by Hunter Kallstrom from Jaiden Henjum. Kallstrom caught two passes for two touchdowns, each for two yards.

KMS faces Upsala/Swanville in the Section 4A championship at 12:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Junior Malaki Lee looks to gain some yards after a catch during the second half of Section 4A semifinal action against Browerville/Eagle Valley Saturday, in Murdock. Lee scored the touchdown that tied the game at 20-20 with 70 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Brooke Kern / Swift County Monitor News

Section 4A

KMS 27, Browerville/EV 26 (OT)

Browerville/EV (4-6) 0 6 8 6 6 — 26

KMS (7-2) 0 7 0 13 7 — 27

Scoring Plays

KMS – Isaac Rudningen 14 run (Luisao Padilla kick)

B/EV – Parker Duncan 3 pass from Kayden Tabatt (two-point failed)

B/EV – Tabatt 1 run (Tabatt run)

KMS – Hunter Kallstrom 2 pass from Jaiden Henjum (Padilla kick)

B/EV – Duncan 66 pass from Ryan Riedel (two-point failed)

KMS – Malaki Lee 15 pass from Henjum (kick failed)

B/EV – Duncan 20 pass from Tabatt (two-point failed)

KMS – Kallstrom 2 pass from Henjum (Padilla kick)

Brooke Kern

Browerville/EV

First downs: 13 … Penalties: 1-5 … Rushing (Individual and team): Marshall Murch 14-44, Mason Bruder 10-32, Ryan Riedel 4-16, Tanner Fischer 3-5, Miguel Maloney 3-4, Kayden Tabatt 7-2. Total: 41-103… Passing (Individual and team): Riedel 3-4-0, Tabatt 3-3-0. Total: 6-7-0 136 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Parker Duncan 4-96, Maloney 2-40 … Interceptions: Murch 1 … Fumble recoveries: team 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: none

KMS

First downs: 16 … Penalties: 3-25 … Rushing (Individual and team): Jaiden Henjum 5-43, Chase Magaard 10-43, Isaac Rudningen 4-31, Jett Olson 1-2, Masyn Olson 1-(-1), Hunter Kallstrom 2-(-3). Total: 23-115 … Passing (Individual and team): Henjum 11-22-1 147. ... Receiving (Individual and team): Rudningen 4-71, Malaki Lee 4-51, Magaard 1-21, Kallstrom 2-4 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: none

Browerville/Eagle Valley's Marshall Murch breaks up a pass intended for KMS senior Isaac Rudningen late in the 4A semifinal game Saturday afternoon, in Murdock. Brooke Kern / Swift County Monitor News

USA 22, BBE 6

Third-seeded Upsala/Swanville Area kept it on the ground to beat second-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Belgrade.

The Patriots rushed 68 times for 290 yards, piling up a 22-0 lead. Tyson Leners led the way, rushing 39 times for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Talen Kampsen caught a 12-yard pass from Luke Dingmann for BBE’s score in the third quarter.

USA plays Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

USA (6-4) 16 0 6 0 — 22

BBE (7-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6

Scoring Plays

USA – Tyson Leners 4 run (Leners run)

USA – not available 5 run (Leners run)

USA – not available 2 run (2-point conversion failed)

BBE – Talen Kampsen 12 pass from Luke Dingman (2-point conversion failed)

USA

First downs: 23 … Penalties: 5-22 … Rushing (Individual and team): Leners 39-181. Total: 68-290 … Passing (Individual and team): 1-2-0 27 ... Receiving (Individual and team): 1-27 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

BBE

First downs: 9 … Penalties: 10-62 … Rushing (Individual and team): Braeden Michels 12-54, L. Dingmann 1-9, Toby Cebulla 2-2. Total: 26-65 … Passing (Individual and team): L. Dingmann 7-14-1 92 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Luke Illies 2-35, Michels 1-18, Owen Paulson 1-15, Kampsen 1-12, Cebulla 1-10, Jamison Reed 1-2… Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): Wyatt Engen 6-8, Cebulla 5-12, Wyatt Lewis 4-5, Dingmann 3-1, Ethan Spanier 3-2, Noah Kampsen 2-9, Carson Gilbert 2-4, Maximus Hanson 1-5 … QB sacks: none

Section 5A

Lakeview 38, Dawson-Boyd 32

Third-seeded Lakeview won the shootout with second-seeded Dawson-Boyd at R.B. Clay Field in Dawson.

Clayton Kosel scored on a 13-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to break a 32-32 tie for the Lakers, who piled up 317 yards of offense.

Dawson-Boyd gained 409 yards. Holt Larson rushed 15 times for 187 yards.

Lakeview (9-1) 8 8 8 14 — 38

Dawson-Boyd (8-2) 14 0 12 6 — 32

Scoring Plays

DB – not available 6 run (2-point conversion)

L – Nathan Fenske 8 pass from Owen Louwagie (Greg Schafer run)

DB – not available 73 run (2-point conversion failed)

L –Schafer 47 pass from Owen Louwagie (Justin Timm run)

DB – not available 65 run (2-point conversion failed)

L – Clayton Kosel 36 run (Kosel run)

DB – not available 99 kick return (2-point conversion failed)

L – Kosel 1 run (Timm run)

DB – not available 9 run (2-point conversion failed)

L –Kosel 13 run (2-point conversion failed)

Lakeview

First downs: n/a … Penalties: n/a … Rushing (Individual and team): 23-141 … Passing (Individual and team): 14-18-1 176 ... Receiving (Individual and team): 14-176 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Dawson-Boyd

First downs: n/a … Penalties: n/a … Rushing (Individual and team): Holt Larson 15-187, Levi Olson 11-83, Aiden Swenson 3-72, Keegon Wicht 4-15. Total: 33-357 … Passing (Individual and team): Wicht 7-13-0 52 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Swenson 3-25, Larson 2-13, Brayson Boike 1-8, Nathan Hansen 1-6 … Interceptions: Boike 1 … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): Olson 5-4, Larson 4-2, Boike 4-1, Swenson 3-3, Nate Kittleson 2-3 … QB sacks: n/a

Section 2AAA

Dassel-Cokato 14, Litchfield 7

Litchfield’s season ended at the hands of Dassel-Cokato at Cokato.

Chargers senior running back Tate Link ran for 277 yards on 48 carries, scoring both of Dassel-Cokato’s touchdowns.

Litchfield junior wide receiver Jack McCann scored for the Dragons. He caught a 24-yard pass from junior quarterback Garrison Jackman.

Dassel-Cokato faces off against Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo High School with a state-berth on the line.

Litchfield (4-6) 0 7 0 0 — 7

Dassel-Cokato (8-1) 6 0 0 8 — 14

Scoring Plays

D-C – Tate Link 38 run (two-point failed)

LIT – Jack McCann 24 pass from Garrison Jackman (Jackman kick)

D-C – Link 11 run (Link run)

Litchfield

First downs: 9 … Penalties: 4-30 … Rushing (Individual and team): Lukas Kuehl 14-41, Kaleb Maurer 8-20, Blake Aller 2-2, Garrison Jackman 5-(-17). Total: 29-46 … Passing (Individual and team): Jackman 5-7-1 95 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Tait Christensen 2-44, Jack McCann 1-24, Ayden Cziok 1-23, Durant Lara 1-4 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: team 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: none

Dassel-Cokato

First downs: 26 … Penalties: 5-55 … Rushing (Individual and team): Tate Link 48-277, Tyree Thielen 6-38, Devan Nguyen 6-21, Monte Gillman 1-4, Trayten Johnson 1-1, Caleb Thinesen 6-(-4), team 1-0. Total: 69-337 … Passing (Individual and team): Thinesen 3-7-0 41 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Broden Lang 2-33, Nguyen 1-8. … Interceptions: Logan Christopherson 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: none

Section 5AA

EVW 44, Paynesville 8

Eden Valley-Watkins dominated Paynesville at Eden Valley to advance to the Section 5AA championship.

EVW quarterback Nolan Geislinger tallied five touchdowns, throwing for three and running for two. He completed 11 of 12 passes for 152 yards and ran for 73 more on the ground on 10 carries.

Paynesville senior quarterback Grayson Fuchs scored the Bulldogs’ touchdown, scoring on a 5-yard run.

EVW takes on Royalton at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John's University as the two teams battle for a spot at the Class AA state tournament.

Paynesville (5-5) 8 0 0 8 — 8

EVW (9-0) 8 28 8 0 — 44

Scoring Plays

EVW – Nolan Geislinger 14 run (Sam Nistler pass from Geislinger)

PAY – Grayson Fuchs 5 run (Fuchs run)

EVW – Parker Schultz 10 pass from Geislinger (Geislinger run)

EVW – Nistler 7 run (two-point failed)

EVW – Schultz 35 pass from Geislinger (Caden Neiman run)

EVW – Landon Neiman 26 pass from Geislinger (two-point failed)

EVW – Geislinger 8 run (Carter Scheeler run)

Paynesville

First downs: 11 … Penalties: 0-0 … Rushing (Individual and team): Max Athmann 5-12, Austin Pauls 6-12, Grayson Fuchs 16-(-23). Total: 27-1 … Passing (Individual and team): Fuchs 11-19-0 88 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Carter Lieser 3-38, Gus Johnson 2-24, Athmann 2-18, Eli Nelson 3-11, Pauls 1-(-3) … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: none

EVW

First downs: 20 … Penalties: 4-35 … Rushing (Individual and team): Nolan Geislinger 10-73, Sam Nistler 15-71, Caden Neiman 6-37, Carter Scheeler 6-22, Isaac Ortiz 1-6, Max Geislinger 1-2. Total: 39-211 … Passing (Individual and team): N. Geislinger 11-12-0 152 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Parker Schultz 5-72, Wyatt Moehrle 1-32, Landon Neiman 1-26, Nistler 2-14, Myles Dziengel 1-5, Caden Neiman 1-3 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): Noah Stommes 7-0, Moehrle 7-0, Brody Kramer 6-1, Nolan Haag 4-0, Nistler 3-0, Nolan Geislinger 3-0, Landon Neiman 3-0 … QB sacks: Kramer 1, Schultz 1

Section 2 9-Man

RCW 44, SESM 6

Renville County West got off to a slow start, then kicked its running game into high gear to beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Danube.

The Jaguars opened the scoring in the second quarter. AJ Gasca scored on a 16-yard quarterback keeper, then hit Isaac Haen with a two-point conversion pass to put RCW up 8-0.

RCW then made it 14-0 on a Gasca to Jeremy Walton 13-yard TD pass.

The Jaguars then out-scored SESM 30-6 in the second half, piling up 299 yards on the ground on 50 carries. Jasen Jansen led the way. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior running back rushed 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Hunter Ridler led RCW with eight solo and one assisted tackle.

The Jaguars play Hancock for the Section 2 championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeview High School in Cottonwood. The second-seeded Owls beat third-seeded Cedar Mountain 32-14.

SESM (4-6) 0 0 6 0 — 6

RCW (9-0) 0 14 24 6 — 44

Scoring Plays

RCW – AJ Gasca 16 run (Isaac Haen pass from Gasca)

RCW – Jeremy Walton 13 pass from Gasca (pass failed)

SESM – Kaleb Wait 20 pass from Mark Anderson (pass failed)

RCW – Jasen Jansen 8 run (Javin Mungai run)

RCW – Luki Hale 13 run (Haen pass from Gasca)

RCW – Haen 24 interception return (Haen pass from Gasca)

RCW – Hale 11 run (pass failed)

SESM

First downs: 6 … Penalties: 4-30 … Rushing (Individual and team): John Petermann 4-9, Wyatt Pollard 2-5, Hayden Zarn 3-4. Total: 14-(-3) … Passing (Individual and team): Anderson 18-40-1 114 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Wait 7-67, Talen Helget 7-39, Pollard 1-3, Kamreon Kosak 1-3, Petermann 2-2 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Wait 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Owen Weiss 6-2, Petermann 7-0, Wait 6-0, Christian Surprenat 4-1 … QB sacks: none

RCW

First downs: 23 … Penalties: 4-35 … Rushing (Individual and team): Jansen 26-121, Gasca 9-74, Mungai 8-54, Hale 3-26, Jacob Savig 4-24. Total: 50-299 … Passing (Individual and team): Gasca 3-4-0 31 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Walton 2-38, Jack Wertish 1-(-7) … Interceptions: Haen 1-24 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): Hunter Ridler 8-1, Wertish 4-1, Haen 4-0, Hale 4-0, Walton 2-1, Noah Gullickson 1-2 … QB sacks: Wayne Fuentes 1, Gullickson 1, Carter Rice 1, Walton 1