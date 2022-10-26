Football roundup: Litchfield Dragons surprise the Rockford Rockets, 12-6

ROCKFORD — The Litchfield football team pulled off a mild upset on Tuesday night, beating the Rockford Rockets 12-6 in the Section 2AAA playoffs.

Key to the victory for the fifth-seeded Dragons was a pair of field goals by Garrison Jackman. Jackman, who is Litchfield’s starting quarterback, had field goals of 35 and 34 yards after opening the scoring with a 1-yard TD run on a QB keeper.

Rockford, the fourth seed, cut a 9-0 deficit to 9-6 on a 1-yard Logan Stedman touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Dragons had six quarterback sacks. T.J. Christensen and Jacob Dietel had two apiece. Gray Nelson and Bradley Larson also had QB sacks for Litchfield.

Litchfield gets a rematch with Dassel-Cokato in the section semifinals. Top-seeded Dassel-Cokato (7-1) is host to the Dragons at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cokato.

ADVERTISEMENT

D-C beat Litchfield 28-14 on Oct. 14.

Section 2AAA

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

Litchfield (4-5) 6 3 0 3 — 12

Rockford (4-5) 0 0 6 0 — 6

Scoring Plays

L – Garrison Jackman 1 run (kick failed)

L – Jackman 35 field goal

R – Logan Stedman 1 run (kick failed)

L – Jackman 34 field goal

Litchfield

First downs: 17 … Penalties: 2-10 … Rushing (Individual and team): Lucas Kuehl 44-209, Brandon Jansky 3-8, Jackman 5-5. Total 54-221 … Passing (Individual and team): Jackman 3-7-1-31 ... Receiving: Blake Aller 3-31 … Interceptions: 0 … Fumble recoveries: 0 … Tackles: Bradley Larson 5, Chase Housman 5, Ethan Holtz 5 … QB sacks: Gray Nelson 1, Larson 1, Jacob Dietel 2, T.J. Christensen 2. Total 6

Rockford

First downs: 8 … Penalties: 5-43 … Rushing (Individual and team): Logan Stedman 19-137, Tim Houghton 4-(-11). Total 23-126 … Passing (Individual and team): Houghton 5-17-0 30 ... Receiving: Harrison Brun 2-12, Alex Altmann 1-8, Stedman 1-5, Wes Overton 1-5 … Interceptions: Brun 1 … Fumble recoveries: n/a… Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Section 6AAA

Morris/CA 50, Montevideo 20

Third-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta led 36-7 at halftime and never looked back en route to a quarterfinal win over sixth-seeded Montevideo at Big Cat Stadium in Morris.

Tigers quarterback Drew Heubner completed 17 of 28 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Riley Asmus hauled in two of those scores, finishing with five catches for 132 yards.

Thunder Hawks quarterback Cooper Dack ran for a pair of scores while Jaxon Wagner also had a rushing TD.

Morris/CA heads to No. 2 seed Albany on Saturday.

Montevideo (1-8) 0 7 7 6 — 20

Morris/CA (6-3) 14 22 7 7 — 50

Scoring Plays

MCA – Andrew Marty 15 pass from Drew Heubner (pass failed)

MCA – Riley 21 pass from Heubner (Owen Anderson run)

MCA – Hunter Gibson 2 run (run failed)

MCA – Anderson 3 run (Tyler Berlinger pass from Heubner)

MON – Cooper Dack 1 run (Hensel Andino kick)

MCA – Anderson 30 pass from Heubner (Berlinger pass from Heubner)

MCA – Asmus 70 pass from Heubner (Asmus kick)

MON – Dack 41 run (Andino kick)

MCA – Heubner 14 run (Asmus kick)

MON – Jaxon Wagner 1 run (kick failed)

Montevideo

First downs: 14 … Penalties: 4-35 … Rushing (Individual and team): Francis O’Malley 15-60, Ethan Moravetz 11-53, Jaxon Wagner 5-46, Cooper Dack 3-33, Fox Huber 2-4, Carson Boike 1-2. Total 37-198 … Passing (Individual and team): O’Malley 1-1-0 44, Dack 2-12-4 13. Total: 3-13-4 57 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Samuel Knoop 1-44, Huber 3-13 … Interceptions: Huber 1 … Fumble recoveries: 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): O’Malley 9-3, Landon Olson 4-3, Boike 5-0, Luke Kuno 3-1, Gavin Arends 3-0 … QB sacks: L. Olson 1/2, Soren Nelson 1/2

Morris/CA

First downs: 26 … Penalties: 5-30 … Rushing (Individual and team): Mitchell Moser 8-53, Drew Heubner 6-44, Logan Anderson 5-30, Owen Anderson 5-22, Hunter Gibson 2-7, Ryker Erickson 1-7, Tyler Berlinger 1-2. Total 29-166. … Passing (Individual and team): Heubner 17-28-1 320 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Riley Asmus 5-132, Berlinger 2-47, O. Anderson 2-39, Derek Waldbeser 2-38, Andrew Marty 3-36, Moser 3-28 … Interceptions: Berlinger 1, Anderson 1, Marty 1, Waldbeser 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: Rose 1

Albany 59, Minnewaska 12

Albany improved to 6-3 with the victory over Minnewaska at Albany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albany plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta on Saturday at Albany.

Minnewaska, the seventh seed, finishes the season 0-9.

Section 5AA

Kimball 40, ACGC 0

Kimball improved to 9-0 with the victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kimball.

The Cubs rushed for 219 yards on 36 carries and held ACGC to 82 yards rushing on 36 attempts.

Kimball, the third seed, plays Saturday at No. 2 Royalton. ACGC was the sixth seed. Royalton had a first-round bye in the six-team section.

Jevon Williams rushed 16 times for 53 yards and Isaiah Renne had five solo and three assisted tackles for the Falcons. ACGC also got quarterback sacks from Brent Johnson and Carson Borchert.

ACGC (3-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kimball (9-0) 8 26 0 6 — 40

Scoring Plays

K – Andy Becker 1 run (Haden Rosenow run)

K – Owen Mortenson 27 pass from Austin Schindler (Evan Powell pass from Schindler)

K – Rosenow 49 run (run failed)

K – Mortenson 29 pass from Schindler (run failed)

K – Schindler 77 run (run failed)

K – Becker 2 run (run failed)

ACGC

First downs: 7 … Penalties: 6-40 … Rushing (Individual and team): Jevon Williams 16-53, Terrell Renne 5-18, Isaiah Renne 2-15, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 5-8, Keegan Kessler-Gross 2-7. Total 36-82 … Passing (Individual and team): Kyle Pickle 5-17-1-9, Drange-Leyendecker 0-1-0-0 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Drange-Leyendecker 1-9, Kessler-Gross 1-4, Casey Struthers 1-3, Williams 2-(-7). Total 5-18-1-9 … Interceptions: 0 … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): I. Renne 5-3, T. Renne 3-4, Brent Johnson 3-2, Drange-Leyendecker 2-2, Carson Borchert 2-2 … QB sacks: Johnson 1, Borchert 1

Kimball

First downs: 16 … Penalties: 4-25 … Rushing (Individual and team): Rosenow 9-91. Total 36-219 … Passing (Individual and team): Schindler 3-4-86 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Mortenson 2-56. Total 3-4-86 … Interceptions: 1 … Fumble recoveries: 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22

Scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, Paynesville got by Holdingford for the quarterfinal win at Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs were the fourth seed. Holdingford was the fifth seed.

Paynesville plays Saturday at top-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins (8-0), which had a bye, in the semifinals.

Holdingford (2-7) 7 0 7 8 — 22

Paynesville (5-4) 0 12 6 22 — 40

Section 4A

BBE 22, LPGE 14

With a 28-yard touchdown pass from Luke Dingmann to Luke Illies in the fourth quarter, second-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa pulled away for a victory against seventh-seeded Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Belgrade.

Throwing for 100 yards on 8 of 18 passing, Dingmann became the Jaguars’ all-time passing yards leader on Tuesday.

Braeden Michels ran for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns for BBE.

The Jaguars are host to No. 3 Upsala/Swanville Area on Saturday in Belgrade.

LPGE (1-8) 14 0 0 0 — 14

BBE (7-2) 14 0 0 8 — 22

Scoring Plays

LPGE – unavailable 15 run (2-point conversion good)

BBE – Braeden Michels 13 run (Michels run)

BBE – Michels 1 run (2-point conversion failed)

LPGE – unavailable 21 run (2-point conversion failed)

BBE – Luke Illies 28 pass from Luke Dingmann (Wyatt Lewis run)

LPGE

First downs: 11 … Penalties: 4-27 … Rushing (Individual and team): n/a … Passing (Individual and team): n/a ... Receiving (Individual and team): n/a … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

BBE

First downs: 11 … Penalties: 7-61 … Rushing (Individual and team): Braeden Michels 15-63, Luke Dingmann 7-31, Toby Cebulla 3-3. Total: 25-97 … Passing (Individual and team): Dingmann 8-18-1 100 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Luke Illies 3-38, Hayden Sobiech 1-32, Cebulla 2-16, Brett DeRoo 1-11, Michels 1-3 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Harley Weber 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Maximus Hanson 6-5, Sobiech 5-4, Carson Gilberg 5-6 … QB sacks: none

ADVERTISEMENT

USA 50, Benson 28

Upsala/Swanville Area took a 22-0 halftime lead on its way to beating Benson at Swanville.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Benson quarterback Ryan Tolifson racing 45 yards for a score. An Alex Whitcup pass from Thomas Dineen on a trick play was good for two points, allowing the Braves to cut the deficit to 22-8.

That’s as close as Benson would get.

Dineen, the senior running back, finished his season with 160 yards and two rushing TDs on 23 carries.

Benson was the sixth seed. USA, the No. 3 seed, plays Saturday at No. 2 BBE.

Benson (2-7) 0 0 8 20 — 28

USA (5-4) 14 8 8 20 — 50

Scoring Plays

USA – Tyson Leners 20 run (pass failed)

USA – Jack Primus 20 pass from Max Lange (Caden Beseman pass from Brody Kircher)

USA – Lange 2 run (Mick Kedrowski run)

B – Ryan Tolifson 45 run (Alex Whitcup pass from Thomas Dineen)

USA – Kedrowski run (Kedrowski run)

B – Dineen 10 run (pass failed)

USA – Kedrowski 25 run (PAT kick)

B – Dineen 70 run (run failed)

USA – Braeden Rene 42 run (PAT kick)

B – Tolifson 32 run (Tolifson run)

USA – Franky Meagher 62 run (run failed)

Benson

First downs: 8 … Penalties: 2-10 … Rushing (Individual and team): Dineen 23-160, Tolifson 7-80, Nick Bolduc 2-9, Alex Claussen 2-(-2). Total: 34-247 … Passing (Individual and team): Tolifson 3-14-2 56 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Juan Epinoza 2-53, Dineen 1-3 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Derek Johnson 1, Bolduc 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Bolduc 8-5, Dineen 8-3, Whitcup 7-1, Johnson 5-3 … QB sacks: none

USA

First downs: 17 … Penalties: 4-50 … Rushing (Individual and team): Kedrowski 9-77, Leners 13-129, Lange 9-33, Rene 12-91, Beseman 4-26, Meagher 1-62. Total: 48-418 … Passing (Individual and team): Lange 6-14-0 44 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Primus 6-44 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Section 5A

BOLD 48, LQPV 6

Jack Gross completed 10 of 16 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns and Kaden Fischer ran 13 times for 128 yards and one TD in BOLD’s victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Olivia.

Gross hit Ryan King for three touchdown passes and Steve McMath caught the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin and Brady Kiecker also each had rushing TDs for the Warriors.

Davis Patzer completed 15 of 29 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown pass to Kaden Molden for LQPV.

Top-seeded BOLD is host to No. 4 Minneota at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. Minneota beat No.5 Yellow Medicine East 56-14.

LQPV (0-9) 0 6 0 0 — 6

BOLD (8-1) 7 7 26 8 — 48

Scoring Plays

BOLD – Ryan King pass from Jack Gross (Gross kick)

BOLD – Steve McMath pass from Gross (Gross kick)

LQPV – Kaden Molden pass from Davis Patzer (kick failed)

BOLD – King pass from Gross (kick failed)

BOLD – King pass from Gross (Gross kick)

BOLD – Kaden Fischer run (Gross kick)

BOLD – Austin Kiecker run (run failed)

BOLD – Brady Kiecker run (John Morse pass from Max Benson)

LQPV

First downs: n/a … Penalties: 3-17 … Rushing (Individual and team): T.J. Mitchell 15-40, Davis Patzer 3-16. Total: 25-74 … Passing (Individual and team): Patzer 15-29-1-119 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Ethan Schommer 3-28, Mitchell 3-34, Kaden Molden 3-43r … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: 2 … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

BOLD

First downs: n/a … Penalties: 4-27 … Rushing (Individual and team): Kaden Fischer 12-128, Austin Kiecker 4-59, Maxim Macee 3-24, Brady Kiecker 3-24 22-235 … Passing (Individual and team): Jack Gross 10-15-0 230 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Steve McMath 3-66, Ryan King 7-164 … Interceptions: Fischer 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): Tate Sheehan 6-3, Owen Flann 4-4, A. Kiecker 5-1… QB sacks: Emmett Flann

Dawson-Boyd 66, MACCRAY 20

Dawson-Boyd jumped out to a 42-0 halftime advantage to blitz MACCRAY at Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd is the No. 2 seed. MACCRAY was the No. 7 seed. The Blackjacks are host to Lakeview on Saturday. Lakeview, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 6 Canby, 47-0.

The Blackjacks rushed for 264 yards on 36 carries and passed for 209 more against the Wolverines.

Holt Larson led the way for Dawson-Boyd with 14 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Cisneros had 14 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown for MACCRAY.

MACCRAY (1-8) 0 0 8 12 — 20

Dawson-Boyd (8-1) 20 22 8 16 — 66

Scoring Plays

DB – Levi Olson 10 run (run failed)

DB – Holt Larson 1 run (Nathan Hansen pass from Keegon Wicht)

DB – L. Olson 16 run (pass failed)

DB – Brayson Boike 10 pass from Wicht (Larson run)

DB – Aiden Swenson 25 pass from Wicht (Larson run)

DB – Larson 4 run (pass failed)

DB – Kameron Sather 22 run (Wicht pass from Boike)

M – Michael Thein 22 run (Sebastian Cisneros run)

M – Cisneros 46 run (run failed)

DB – Beau Johnson 21 pass from Gunner Liebl (Liebl run)

M – Matthew Olvera 77 kick return (run failed)

DB – Grayson Olson 20 pass from Liebl (Liebl run)

MACCRAY

First downs: 5 … Penalties: 0-0 … Rushing (Individual and team): Michael Thein 6-15, Brady Heiling 2-4, Wyatt Swenson 2-2, Sebastian Cisneros 14-109.. Total: 25-124 … Passing (Individual and team): Thein 2-9-1 5 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Riley Roskens 1-3, Jeremy Maldonado 1-2 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: Sawyer Janssen 1 … Tackles (solo-assist): Heiling 4-6, Jase Dirksen 1-6, Janssen 1-5, Andre Gates 5-1, Cisneros 1-5 … QB sacks: none

Dawson-Boyd

First downs: 24 … Penalties: 0-0 … Rushing (Individual and team): Levi Olson 6-79, Gunner Liebl 2-40, Holland Schacherer 1-3, Holt Larson 14-95, Kameron Sather 6-53. Total: 31-264 … Passing (Individual and team): Keegon Wicht 11-15-0 168, Liebl 2-3-0 41. Total: 13-18-0 209 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Aiden Swenson 3-73, L. Olson 1-8, Brayson Boike 4-36, Beau Johnson 1-21, Drew Hjemeland 1-35, Nathan Hansen 2-16, Grayson Olson 1-20 … Interceptions: L. Olson 1 … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Minneota 56, YME 14

Minneota took a 29-0 first-quarter lead on its way to the victory over Yellow Medicine East at Minneota.

Minneota is the fourth seed. YME was the fifth seed.

The Vikings rushed 32 times for 308 yards and passed for 148 more. Zack Fier had three rushing touchdowns, gaining 123 yards on 13 carries.

For YME, Cody Dahlager rushed for 58 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and passed for 118 yards and one TD, a 66-yarder to Andrew Flaten.

YME (5-4) 0 0 6 8 — 14

Minneota (7-2) 29 0 14 13 — 56

Scoring Plays

M – Anthony Rybinski 11 run (Peyton Gillund kick)

M – Zack Fier 8 run (Fier run)

M – Z. Fier 16 run (Gillund kick)

M – Max Rost 42 pass from Isaac Pohlen (Gillund kick)

M – Z. Fier 65 run (Gillund kick)

YME – Andrew Flaten 66 pass from Cody Dahlager (2-point conversion failed)

M – Gillund 18 pass from Pohlen (Gillund kick)

M – Ryan Meagher 6 run (Gillund kick)

YME – Dahlager 49 run (Owen Cherveny run)

M – Brock Fier 59 run (kick failed)

YME

First downs: 9 … Penalties: 1-15 … Rushing (Individual and team): Cody Dahlager 12-58. Total: 30-91 … Passing (Individual and team): Dahlager 5-18-0 118 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Andrew Flaten 4-110 … Interceptions: none … Fumble recoveries: none … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a

Minneota

First downs: 19 … Penalties: 3-38 … Rushing (Individual and team): Zach Fier 13-123, Brock Fier 3-73, Ryan Meagher 7-36, Anthony Rybinski 2-35, Lucas Rybinski 3-30, Max Rost 2-15, Isaac Pohlen 1-0, Andrew Lipinski 1-(-4). Total: 32-308 … Passing (Individual and team): Pohlen 8-11-0 120, Ryan Dalager 1-2-0 28. Total: 9-13-0 148 ... Receiving (Individual and team): Rost 2-55, Peyton Gillund 4-44, Peyton Sheik 1-28, A. Rybinski 1-12, L. Rybinski 1-9 … Interceptions: n/a … Fumble recoveries: n/a … Tackles (solo-assist): n/a … QB sacks: n/a