Sports Prep

Football: Willmar gets a rematch in 2AAAA opener; NLS, RCW, BOLD, KMS get top section seeds

Cardinals the No. 3 seed in section tournament, host No. 6 Faribault on Tuesday

Willmar senior Jacob Streed leads the Cardinals football team onto the field for its homecoming game against Delano on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field.
Willmar senior Jacob Streed leads the Cardinals football team onto the field for its homecoming game against Delano on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Hodapp Field.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
October 20, 2022 02:14 PM

WILLMAR — A familiar postseason foe awaits Willmar in the opening round of the section playoffs.

Announced on Thursday, the Cardinals got the No. 3 seed in the six-team Section 2AAAA bracket. Willmar (5-3) opens the postseason against No. 6 Faribault (2-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hodapp Field.

The Cardinals and Falcons met in last season’s section semifinals. In that game, third-seeded Faribault upset second-seeded Willmar, 35-28.

“I was a little surprised Faribault got the six seed behind St. Peter, but the vote went more based on record than the strength of schedule,” said Willmar head coach Jon Konold. “Faribault’s a quality opponent. Their record’s not what it was last year, but looking at film, they got some nice-sized kids and good athletes that can rotate at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.”

The winner of the Willmar/Faribault game will face No. 2 seed Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center in Marshall.

“The biggest focus we got to have is our first-round opponent,” Konold said. “It’s a quick turnaround; if you win your first-round game, you really got two days of preparation and you got to be smart about how you plan practice. Marshall is an undefeated opponent and had a great year. Their defense, from what I heard, is outstanding.

“We’ve got to have a good game plan and get our kids’ confidence back that they’ve had with the exception of a game or two. The kids will get to enjoy their last home game of the year and try to go 4-1 there this year, which is a big accomplishment.”

In the other quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, No. 4 Jordan (5-3) hosts No. 5 St. Peter (3-5). The winner of that game faces top-seeded Hutchinson (7-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hutchinson.

The 2AAAA championship takes place on Friday, Nov. 4 at the high seed.

“We’re really excited; we think (the section) shakes out well,” Konold said. “We’re hoping to take care of that first one.”

101922.S.WCT.WILDCATS.FOOTBALL.DUKE.jpg
Wildcats junior defensive end Brody Duke blocks a Chargers extra point attempt and his New London-Spicer teammate Ethan Holme celebrates with him during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS, RCW, BOLD, KMS top seeds

Four area teams, including two defending section champions, were named number one seeds.

New London-Spicer (6-2) is the top seed in Section 6AAA and has earned a first-round bye in the seven-team section. They will face the winner of No. 4 Pierz (5-3) and No. 5 Melrose (2-6) on Satuday, Oct. 29.

Renville County West is also looking to get back to the state tournament. The undefeated Jaguars (8-0) also have a first-round bye in the six-team Section 2 nine-man bracket. They await the winner of No. 4 Ortonville (3-5) and No. 5 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-5).

BOLD junior Tate Sheehan, 52, squares up to tackle BBE's Braeden Michels during a Mid State 3 game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Belgrade.
BOLD junior Tate Sheehan, 52, squares up to tackle BBE's Braeden Michels during a Mid State 3 game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Belgrade.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BOLD earned the top spot in the eight-team Section 5A standings, which fielded four teams in the state top 10 poll this week. The Warriors (7-1) open with No. 8 Lac qui Parle Valley (0-8).

Then in Section 4A, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg secured the top seed and a first-round bye. The Fighting Saints play host to the winner of No. 4 Parkers Prairie and No. 5 Browerville/Eagle Valley (3-5) on Saturday, Oct. 29. Last year’s 4A champion, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (6-2) is the No. 2 seed and opens the postseason Tuesday against No. 7 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (1-7).

Section breakdowns

2AAAA

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Faribault (2-6) at 3-Willmar (5-3)

5-St. Peter (3-5) at 4-Jordan (5-3)

Semifinals

(on Saturday, Oct. 28)

Faribault/Willmar winner at 2-Marshall (8-0), 6 p.m.

St. Peter/Jordan winner at 1-Hutchinson (7-1), 3 p.m.

Championship

(at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at high seed

2AAA

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

5-Litchfield (3-5) at 4-Rockford (4-4)

7-Holy Family Catholic (0-8) at 2-Watertown-Mayer (7-1)

6-Glencoe-Silver Lake (2-6) at 3-Providence Academy (6-2)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

Litchfield/Rockford winner at 1-Dassel-Cokato (7-1)

HFC/WM winner vs. GSL/PA winner at high seed

Championship

(at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Buffalo High School

6AAA

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

7-Minnewaska (0-8) at 2-Albany (5-3)

6-Montevideo (1-7) at 3-Morris/Chokio-Alberta (5-3)

5-Melrose (2-6) and 4-Pierz (5-3)

Semifinals

(TBD on Saturday, Oct. 28)

Pierz/Melrose winner at 1-New London-Spicer (6-2)

Waska/Albany winner vs. Monte/MCA winner at high seed

Championship

TBD

More football coverage:

5AA

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (3-5) at 3-Kimball (8-0)

5-Holdingford (2-6) at 4-Paynesville (4-4)

Semifinals

(TBD on Saturday, Oct. 28)

ACGC/Kimball winner at 2-Royalton (6-2)

Holdingford/Paynesville winner at 1-Eden Valley-Watkins (8-0)

Championship

TBD

4A

Quarterfinals 

(at 6 p.m. Tuesday)

7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (1-7) at 2-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (6-2)

6-Benson (2-6) at 3-Upsala/Swanville (4-4)

5-Browerville/Eagle Valley (3-5) at 4-Parkers Prairie (3-5)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

BEV/PP winner at 1-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (6-2)

LPGE/BBE winner vs. Benson/USA winner at high seed

Championship

(at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Fargodome

5A

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

8-Lac qui Parle Valley (0-8) at 1-BOLD (7-1)

7-MACCRAY (1-7) at 2-Dawson-Boyd (7-1)

6-Canby (4-4) at 3-Lakeview (7-1)

5-Yellow Medicine East (5-3) at 4-Minneota (6-2)

Semifinals

(at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

LQPV/BOLD winner vs. Minneota/YME winner at high seed

MACCRAY/D-B winner vs. Canby/Lakeview winner at high seed

Championship

(at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall

2 Nine-Man

Quarterfinals 

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Nicollet (2-6) at 3-Cedar Mountain (6-2)

5-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-5) at 4-Ortonville (3-5)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

SESM/Ortonville winner at 1-Renville County West (8-0)

Nicollet/CM winner at 2-Hancock (7-1)

Championship

(at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Lakeview High School, Cottonwood

