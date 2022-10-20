Football: Willmar gets a rematch in 2AAAA opener; NLS, RCW, BOLD, KMS get top section seeds

WILLMAR — A familiar postseason foe awaits Willmar in the opening round of the section playoffs.

Announced on Thursday, the Cardinals got the No. 3 seed in the six-team Section 2AAAA bracket. Willmar (5-3) opens the postseason against No. 6 Faribault (2-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hodapp Field.

The Cardinals and Falcons met in last season’s section semifinals. In that game, third-seeded Faribault upset second-seeded Willmar, 35-28.

“I was a little surprised Faribault got the six seed behind St. Peter, but the vote went more based on record than the strength of schedule,” said Willmar head coach Jon Konold. “Faribault’s a quality opponent. Their record’s not what it was last year, but looking at film, they got some nice-sized kids and good athletes that can rotate at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.”

The winner of the Willmar/Faribault game will face No. 2 seed Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center in Marshall.

“The biggest focus we got to have is our first-round opponent,” Konold said. “It’s a quick turnaround; if you win your first-round game, you really got two days of preparation and you got to be smart about how you plan practice. Marshall is an undefeated opponent and had a great year. Their defense, from what I heard, is outstanding.

“We’ve got to have a good game plan and get our kids’ confidence back that they’ve had with the exception of a game or two. The kids will get to enjoy their last home game of the year and try to go 4-1 there this year, which is a big accomplishment.”

In the other quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, No. 4 Jordan (5-3) hosts No. 5 St. Peter (3-5). The winner of that game faces top-seeded Hutchinson (7-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hutchinson.

The 2AAAA championship takes place on Friday, Nov. 4 at the high seed.

“We’re really excited; we think (the section) shakes out well,” Konold said. “We’re hoping to take care of that first one.”

Wildcats junior defensive end Brody Duke blocks a Chargers extra point attempt and his New London-Spicer teammate Ethan Holme celebrates with him during a game against Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS, RCW, BOLD, KMS top seeds

Four area teams, including two defending section champions, were named number one seeds.

New London-Spicer (6-2) is the top seed in Section 6AAA and has earned a first-round bye in the seven-team section. They will face the winner of No. 4 Pierz (5-3) and No. 5 Melrose (2-6) on Satuday, Oct. 29.

Renville County West is also looking to get back to the state tournament. The undefeated Jaguars (8-0) also have a first-round bye in the six-team Section 2 nine-man bracket. They await the winner of No. 4 Ortonville (3-5) and No. 5 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-5).

BOLD junior Tate Sheehan, 52, squares up to tackle BBE's Braeden Michels during a Mid State 3 game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Belgrade. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

BOLD earned the top spot in the eight-team Section 5A standings, which fielded four teams in the state top 10 poll this week. The Warriors (7-1) open with No. 8 Lac qui Parle Valley (0-8).

Then in Section 4A, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg secured the top seed and a first-round bye. The Fighting Saints play host to the winner of No. 4 Parkers Prairie and No. 5 Browerville/Eagle Valley (3-5) on Saturday, Oct. 29. Last year’s 4A champion, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (6-2) is the No. 2 seed and opens the postseason Tuesday against No. 7 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (1-7).

Section breakdowns

2AAAA

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Faribault (2-6) at 3-Willmar (5-3)

5-St. Peter (3-5) at 4-Jordan (5-3)

Semifinals

(on Saturday, Oct. 28)

Faribault/Willmar winner at 2-Marshall (8-0), 6 p.m.

St. Peter/Jordan winner at 1-Hutchinson (7-1), 3 p.m.

Championship

(at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at high seed

2AAA

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

5-Litchfield (3-5) at 4-Rockford (4-4)

7-Holy Family Catholic (0-8) at 2-Watertown-Mayer (7-1)

6-Glencoe-Silver Lake (2-6) at 3-Providence Academy (6-2)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

Litchfield/Rockford winner at 1-Dassel-Cokato (7-1)

HFC/WM winner vs. GSL/PA winner at high seed

Championship

(at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Buffalo High School

6AAA

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

7-Minnewaska (0-8) at 2-Albany (5-3)

6-Montevideo (1-7) at 3-Morris/Chokio-Alberta (5-3)

5-Melrose (2-6) and 4-Pierz (5-3)

Semifinals

(TBD on Saturday, Oct. 28)

Pierz/Melrose winner at 1-New London-Spicer (6-2)

Waska/Albany winner vs. Monte/MCA winner at high seed

Championship

TBD

5AA

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (3-5) at 3-Kimball (8-0)

5-Holdingford (2-6) at 4-Paynesville (4-4)

Semifinals

(TBD on Saturday, Oct. 28)

ACGC/Kimball winner at 2-Royalton (6-2)

Holdingford/Paynesville winner at 1-Eden Valley-Watkins (8-0)

Championship

TBD

4A

Quarterfinals

(at 6 p.m. Tuesday)

7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (1-7) at 2-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (6-2)

6-Benson (2-6) at 3-Upsala/Swanville (4-4)

5-Browerville/Eagle Valley (3-5) at 4-Parkers Prairie (3-5)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

BEV/PP winner at 1-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (6-2)

LPGE/BBE winner vs. Benson/USA winner at high seed

Championship

(at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Fargodome

5A

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

8-Lac qui Parle Valley (0-8) at 1-BOLD (7-1)

7-MACCRAY (1-7) at 2-Dawson-Boyd (7-1)

6-Canby (4-4) at 3-Lakeview (7-1)

5-Yellow Medicine East (5-3) at 4-Minneota (6-2)

Semifinals

(at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

LQPV/BOLD winner vs. Minneota/YME winner at high seed

MACCRAY/D-B winner vs. Canby/Lakeview winner at high seed

Championship

(at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Southwest Minnesota State, Marshall

2 Nine-Man

Quarterfinals

(at 7 p.m. Tuesday)

6-Nicollet (2-6) at 3-Cedar Mountain (6-2)

5-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-5) at 4-Ortonville (3-5)

Semifinals

(at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28)

SESM/Ortonville winner at 1-Renville County West (8-0)

Nicollet/CM winner at 2-Hancock (7-1)

Championship

(at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4)

TBD at Lakeview High School, Cottonwood

