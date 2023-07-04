Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment

Welcome Hayden Venenga as the latest member of the West Central Tribune's college athletic commitment list.

The Willmar senior-to-be announced on Twitter on June 30 that he had committed to play football in the fall of 2024 for South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits are an NCAA Division I school that won the Football Championship Sub-Division title last fall, beating North Dakota State 45-21.

Venenga is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman who is one of many reasons the Willmar Cardinals expect to have a strong season this fall.

"Thanks to my family, coaches and friends for supporting me in my decision to further my academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University," Venenga said on his Twitter account @HaydenVenenga.

He's the first known student-athlete in what likely will be dozens of college athletic commitments for the Class of 2024.

Here's a look at other known commitments in the West Central Tribune area:

Class of 2023

Here is a list of known college commitments from the West Central Tribune area. If there is someone not listed, please send an email to Tom Elliott at sports@wctrib.com

Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman sets up a throw in the girls shot put at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Jaelyn Baseman, Litchfield

Sport: Track and field

College: St. Mary's University

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Abby Berge, BBE

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: Minnesota State-Moorhead

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Athlete, school: Ruby Bones, YME

Sport: Volleyball

College: Minnesota State-Moorhead

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

New London-Spicer senior guard Jaden Coahran leaps up for a layup attempt against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Jaden Coahran, NLS

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: Ridgewater College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Benson senior Thomas Dineen gets his hand raised after beating Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz in the 195A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Athlete, school: Thomas Dineen, Benson

Sport: Wrestling

College: South Dakota State

Affiliation: NCAA Division I

Athlete, school: Hailey Dirksen, Montevideo

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: Briar Cliff

Affiliation: NAIA

Athlete, school: Alex Draeger, Litchfield

Sport: Men's tennis

College: St. John's University

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Tenley Epema, Montevideo

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: University of Jamestown

Affiliation: NAIA

Athlete, school: Juan Espinoza, Benson

Sport: Men’s basketball

College: Ridgewater College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Grayson Fuchs, Paynesville

Sport: Baseball

College: St. Cloud State

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Isabella Jacobs competes at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Isabella Jacobs, LQPV

Sport: Golf

College: Southwest Minnesota State

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Athlete, school: PJ Johnson, Minnewaska

Sport: Baseball

College: St. John’s University

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

BOLD senior Mari Ryberg is guarded by Montevideo senior Avery Koenen while taking a shot at the basket during a game at Montevideo High School on Friday, February 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Avery Koenen, Montevideo

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: North Dakota State

Affiliation: NCAA Division I

Athlete, school: Ava Mueller, BBE

Sport: Volleyball

College: University of Jamestown

Affiliation: NAIA

Athlete, school: Eli Nelson, Paynesville

Sport: Baseball

College: Concordia-St. Paul

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Athlete, school: Kaden Pieper, BBE

Sport: Men’s basketball

College: Concordia-Moorhead

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Isaac Rudningen, KMS

Sport: Football

College: Sioux Falls

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

BOLD senior Mari Ryberg defends Jenna Christopherson of Hayfield during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Mari Ryberg, BOLD

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: Wisconsin-River Falls

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Willmar senior Sydney Schnichels bumps the ball over the net during a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Sydney Schnichels, Willmar

Sport: Volleyball

College: Minnesota

Affiliation: NCAA Division I

Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester runs out onto the floor during pre-game intros in a Central Lakes Conference game against Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Blake Schoolmeester, Willmar

Sport: Men’s basketball

College: Ridgewater College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Brady Schwinghammer, BBE

Sport: Men’s golf

College: Alexandria Technical & Community College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Underwood senior forward Moraes Bugbee blocks a 3-point shot attempt by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard/forward Tiyana Schwinghammer in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Tiyana Schwinghammer, BBE

Sport: Women’s basketball

College: Northland Community & Technical College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Brady Snell, Montevideo

Sport: Baseball

College: Alexandria Technical & Community College

Affiliation: NJCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Hannah Stark, YME

Sport: Volleyball

College: Briar Cliff

Affiliation: NAIA

Athlete, school: Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield

Sport: Women’s tennis

College: College of St. Benedict

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Bulldogs senior Kyleigh Tangen claps her hands with a smile during a match against the Yellow Medicine East Sting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Athlete, school: Kyleigh Tangen, Paynesville

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sioux Falls

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Athlete, school: Sydney Thein, MACCRAY

Sport: Volleyball

College: Southwest Minnesota State

Affiliation: NCAA Division II

Athlete, school: Katie Uhlenkamp, Paynesville

Sport: Track and field

College: Wisconsin-Stout

Affiliation: NCAA Division III

Athlete, school: Keegon Wicht, Dawson-Boyd

Sport: Men’s basketball

College: Briar Cliff University

Affiliation: NAIA

Willmar junior Hayden Venenga (left) tries to bring down Hutchinson's Levi Teetzel during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Class of 2024

Athlete, school: Hayden Venenga, Willmar

Sport: Football

College: South Dakota State

Affiliation: NCAA Division I

River Lakes sophomore Kaydence Roeske makes a kick save during a Central Lakes Conference game against Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Class of 2025

Athlete, school: Kaydence Roeske, River Lakes (Paynesville)

Sport: Women’s hockey

College: Minnesota State-Mankato

Affiliation: Division I