Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
Welcome Hayden Venenga as the latest member of the West Central Tribune's college athletic commitment list.
The Willmar senior-to-be announced on Twitter on June 30 that he had committed to play football in the fall of 2024 for South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits are an NCAA Division I school that won the Football Championship Sub-Division title last fall, beating North Dakota State 45-21.
Venenga is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman who is one of many reasons the Willmar Cardinals expect to have a strong season this fall.
"Thanks to my family, coaches and friends for supporting me in my decision to further my academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University," Venenga said on his Twitter account @HaydenVenenga.
He's the first known student-athlete in what likely will be dozens of college athletic commitments for the Class of 2024.
Here's a look at other known commitments in the West Central Tribune area:
Class of 2023
Here is a list of known college commitments from the West Central Tribune area. If there is someone not listed, please send an email to Tom Elliott at sports@wctrib.com
Athlete, school: Jaelyn Baseman, Litchfield
Sport: Track and field
College: St. Mary's University
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Abby Berge, BBE
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Ruby Bones, YME
Sport: Volleyball
College: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Jaden Coahran, NLS
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: Ridgewater College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Thomas Dineen, Benson
Sport: Wrestling
College: South Dakota State
Affiliation: NCAA Division I
Athlete, school: Hailey Dirksen, Montevideo
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: Briar Cliff
Affiliation: NAIA
Athlete, school: Alex Draeger, Litchfield
Sport: Men's tennis
College: St. John's University
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Tenley Epema, Montevideo
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: University of Jamestown
Affiliation: NAIA
Athlete, school: Juan Espinoza, Benson
Sport: Men’s basketball
College: Ridgewater College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Grayson Fuchs, Paynesville
Sport: Baseball
College: St. Cloud State
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Isabella Jacobs, LQPV
Sport: Golf
College: Southwest Minnesota State
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: PJ Johnson, Minnewaska
Sport: Baseball
College: St. John’s University
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Avery Koenen, Montevideo
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: North Dakota State
Affiliation: NCAA Division I
Athlete, school: Ava Mueller, BBE
Sport: Volleyball
College: University of Jamestown
Affiliation: NAIA
Athlete, school: Eli Nelson, Paynesville
Sport: Baseball
College: Concordia-St. Paul
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Kaden Pieper, BBE
Sport: Men’s basketball
College: Concordia-Moorhead
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Isaac Rudningen, KMS
Sport: Football
College: Sioux Falls
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Mari Ryberg, BOLD
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: Wisconsin-River Falls
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Sydney Schnichels, Willmar
Sport: Volleyball
College: Minnesota
Affiliation: NCAA Division I
Athlete, school: Blake Schoolmeester, Willmar
Sport: Men’s basketball
College: Ridgewater College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Brady Schwinghammer, BBE
Sport: Men’s golf
College: Alexandria Technical & Community College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Tiyana Schwinghammer, BBE
Sport: Women’s basketball
College: Northland Community & Technical College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Brady Snell, Montevideo
Sport: Baseball
College: Alexandria Technical & Community College
Affiliation: NJCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Hannah Stark, YME
Sport: Volleyball
College: Briar Cliff
Affiliation: NAIA
Athlete, school: Ryanna Steinhaus, Litchfield
Sport: Women’s tennis
College: College of St. Benedict
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Kyleigh Tangen, Paynesville
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sioux Falls
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Sydney Thein, MACCRAY
Sport: Volleyball
College: Southwest Minnesota State
Affiliation: NCAA Division II
Athlete, school: Katie Uhlenkamp, Paynesville
Sport: Track and field
College: Wisconsin-Stout
Affiliation: NCAA Division III
Athlete, school: Keegon Wicht, Dawson-Boyd
Sport: Men’s basketball
College: Briar Cliff University
Affiliation: NAIA
Class of 2024
Athlete, school: Hayden Venenga, Willmar
Sport: Football
College: South Dakota State
Affiliation: NCAA Division I
Class of 2025
Athlete, school: Kaydence Roeske, River Lakes (Paynesville)
Sport: Women’s hockey
College: Minnesota State-Mankato
Affiliation: Division I
