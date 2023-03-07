Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick

ST. PETER — Behind a quick start and sound defense, the BOLD girls basketball team is headed to the Section 2A final.

BOLD is set to play Sleepy Eye, the top seed from Section 2A-South, at 6 p.m. Friday at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

The second-seeded Warriors utilized a 13-0 start to pace them to a 53-45 victory against top-seeded Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A-North final on Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College.

“We really played great defense and that’s what we said our focal point was going to be,” BOLD head coach Brian Kingery said. “We rebounded really well, so now we got to continue that into Friday.”

BOLD never trailed at any point in the contest. Anytime Mayer Lutheran came crawling back, the Warriors pushed the Crusaders away.

BOLD sophomore guard Lainey Braulick pulls up for a mid-range shot against Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A-North finals on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Mayer Lutheran went on a seven-point run late in the second half to cut BOLD’s lead to 45-41.

But BOLD responded like it did all game. Junior forward Kenzie Visser secured a block under the basket and earned a trip to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity.

Visser drilled both free throws for her two points of the game, after missing a pair in the first half. The Warriors went on an eight-point run to cement their win. Eight straight makes at the line from Visser, sophomore guard Lainey Braulick and senior guard Lily Dean highlighted the run.

“It was a statement,” senior guard Mari Ryberg said. “We proved that we can play anyone.”

Ryberg and Braulick paced the Warriors. Ryberg recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals. Braulick notched a game-best 24 points.

BOLD senior guard Mari Ryberg attempts a layup with Mayer Lutheran senior forward Madeline Guetzkow defending her in the Section 2A-North finals on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BOLD’s defense, led by the 5-foot-11 Visser, recorded 18 steals and two blocks. Visser had the pair of blocks.

“Having her inside, our wings don’t have to help,” Kingery said. “Kenzie works so hard — and for her position so hard — it allows our wings to be aggressive and jump those skip passes and have good closeouts.”

Mayer Lutheran ended the first half on a 6-0 run to cut BOLD’s lead to 24-20 at halftime.

As the second half got underway, BOLD once again responded. The Warriors opened up the half with a 6-0 run to help pace them the rest of the way.

BOLD senior guard Lily Dean drives toward the basket against Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A-North finals on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I just liked the team effort,” Dean said. “We’re gelling really good together as a team more than previous years and I think that’s what’s leading to our success.”

BOLD faced Sleepy Eye (23-6), which beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 54-39 Monday, earlier this season. The Warriors defeated the Indians 70-49 on Nov. 26.

Kingery is expecting a tighter game Friday.

“A lot has changed since then, so I’m expecting a good hard-fought game,” Kingery said. “They have a couple of really good basketball players. We’re gonna have to make sure we’re ready for ‘em.”

BOLD junior forward Kenzie Visser looks to make a pass with Mayer Lutheran junior forward Danica Martin defending her in the Section 2A-North finals on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BOLD 53, Mayer Lutheran 45

BOLD (23-5) 24 29 — 53

Mayer Lutheran (23-5) 20 25 — 45

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 24, Mari Ryberg 13, Rylee Boen 8, Lily Dean 6, Kenzie Visser 2 … 3-point shots: Braulick 2, Boen 2, Ryberg 1, … Rebound leader: Ryberg 14, Visser 7 … Assist leader: Anna Moorse 3 … Steal leader: Ryberg 10 ... Block leader: Visser 2

MAYER LUTHERAN - Scoring: Clara Keaveny 13, Madeline Guetzkow 11, Izabelle Keaveny 7, Danica Martin 7, Stella Maass 4, Marley Martin 3 … 3-point shots: Martin 1, I. Keaveny 1, Guetzkow 1, C. Keaveny 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a