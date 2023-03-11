6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state

Strong first half carries NLS to 3AA title over Luverne, 44-32

The New London-Spicer girls basketball team hoists its Section 3AA championship trophy after defeating Luverne on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM

MARSHALL — The New London-Spicer girls basketball team is heading to the state tournament for the 20th time in program history and for the first time since 2021.

In a battle between the two top seeds in Section 3AA, the Wildcats dominated Luverne in the first half en route to a 44-32 victory on Friday.

“The thing is with this group of kids — for a lot of them, it’s their first time (going to state) — and that’s really special,” NLS head coach Mike Dreier said. “I thought we really played well. That’s a very good team that we beat. We took control and didn’t let it go even though it came close a couple of times.”

The Wildcats’ defense has been a major key to their success this season and it showed up in a big way at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University.

NLS’ defense held Luverne to eight first-half points to help the Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

New London-Spicer senior guard Jaden Coahran attempts a jumper against Luverne in the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
By  Michael Lyne

“Our intensity was really high on defense, especially since they had so much height,” NLS senior guard Avery Rich said. “It was important for us to keep the high-low stuff down and get to their shooters. It’s hard for teams to get open shots against us when we’re going full speed all the time.”

NLS held Luverne’s pair of 6-foot-1 twin sisters, Christina and Elizabeth Wagner, to a combined 10 points on their future home court by keeping the ball out of their hands.

Christina Wagner had six and Elizabeth Wagner had four. The two seniors are committed to play NCAA Division II basketball for SMSU.

The Wildcats also held 5-foot-11 junior post Kira John to eight points.

“That’s what we stressed about all throughout practice, was keeping the ball away from their tall girls,” Avery Rich said. “We had to make sure we didn’t let them get any easy baskets and close in on them when they got the ball. I think we did that really well.”

New London-Spicer's bench erupts after a made 3-pointer by sophomore guard Dakota Rich against Luverne in the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS also started slow on offense early in the first half before taking a 24-8 halftime lead.

That was until Dakota Rich hit a 3-pointer and then the floor started to open up. Avery Rich and senior guard Jaden Coahran were also both able to sink a shot from beyond the arc before halftime.

“Those (shots) definitely got us going,” Coahran said. “We were just able to roll after that.”

The Wildcats’ halftime cushion helped them hold off a second-half push from Luverne.

The Cardinals went on a 9-1 run to cut their deficit to 29-19 with 9:59 remaining in the contest.

New London-Spicer sophomore guard Dakota Rich drives toward the basket with Luverne senior guard Averill Sehr in the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Coahran responded with her second three of the night to stall Luverne’s momentum. Dakota Rich then drilled the Wildcats’ next two baskets — back-to-back 3-pointers — to extend NLS’ lead to 38-23.

So, coach, how big were those shots?

“Just gigantic,” Dreier said. “We got a lot of kids that can shoot the three well, and thankfully, we don’t have to depend on one person to hit them. … It was awesome.”

What else impressed you, Jaden (Coahran)?

“Definitely not our free throws,” Coahran said. “That was scary.”

NLS shot 10 of 25 from the free-throw line and 9 of 21 in the second half, many of which came down the stretch.

The Wildcats now look on to win their third state title in program history. NLS won the Class AA title in 1997 and 2002.

“It’s going to be special," Dreier said. “It’s something that you can only dream about at the start of the year.”

Avery Rich added, “This is what we’ve been working towards — making it to the state tournament. We’ve gotten past really great teams, so hopefully we can keep it going.”

New London-Spicer senior guard Avery Rich snips off part of the net after the Wildcats defeated Luverne in the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Section 3AA championship

NLS 44, Luverne 32

Luverne (25-4 )        8   24 — 32
NLS (28-1)             24   20 — 44

LUVERNE - Scoring: Tori Serie 8, Kira John 8, Christina Wagner 6, Emma Beyer 4, Elizabeth Wagner 4, Jocelyn Hart 2 … 3-point shots: Serie 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS - Scoring: Avery Rich 11, Dakota Rich 11, Jaden Coahran 9, Ava Carlson 5, Ellary Peterson 4, Delaney Hanson 4 … 3-point shots: D. Rich 3, Coahran 2, A. Rich 1 … Rebound leaders: Coahran 7, Peterson 6 … Assist leader: Hanson 5 … Steal leader: A. Rich 4 ... Block leader: Coahran 1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
