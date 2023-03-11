Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League has released the brackets for the Class AA and A girls state basketball tournaments on Saturday.
There will be three local teams competing at the state tournament between Class AA and Class A.
Class AA
The first area team is New London-Spicer, who will compete in the class AA state tournament as the four seed.
NLS, which with a 28-1 overall record, will compete against five-seed Minnehaha Academy at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Redhawks enter the tournament with a 22-7 record.
Class A
The second area team to make the state tournament is BOLD.
The Warriors, who enter the Class A state tournament as the three seed, will face unseeded United Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.
BOLD holds a 24-5 overall record this season. United Christian Academy is 14-11.
And lastly, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will also compete in the Class A state tournament as the five seed.
The Jaguars face No. 4 Underwood at 1 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.
BBE enters the state tournament with a 25-4 record. The Rockets enter at 26-3.
Class AA schedule
Quarterfinals (Wednesday)
- No. 1 Providence Academy vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 6 p.m., Williams Arena
- No. 2 Goodhue vs. Crosby-Ironton, 6 p.m., Maturi Pavilion
- No. 3 Albany vs. Perham, 8 p.m., Maturi Pavilion
- No. 4 New London-Spicer vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m., Williams Arena
Semifinals (Friday)
First semifinal - 6 p.m. at Williams Arena
Second semifinal - 8 p.m. at Williams Arena
Championship (Saturday) - 2 p.m. at Williams Arena / 3rd-place (Saturday) - noon at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul
Class A schedule
Quarterfinals (Thursday)
No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Minneota, 11 a.m., Maturi Pavilion
No. 2 Hayfield vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 3 p.m., Maturi Pavilion
No. 3 BOLD vs. United Christian Academy, 5 p.m., Maturi Pavilion
No. 4 Underwood vs. No. 5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 1 p.m., Maturi Pavilion
Semifinals (Friday)
First semifinal - noon at Williams Arena
Second semifinal - 2 p.m. at Williams Arena
Championship (Saturday) - noon at Williams Arena / 3rd-place (Saturday) - 10 am. at the Gangelhoff Center
