Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League has released the brackets for the Class AA and A girls state basketball tournaments on Saturday.

There will be three local teams competing at the state tournament between Class AA and Class A.

New London-Spicer senior guard Jaden Coahran attempts a jumper against Luverne in the Section 3AA championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Class AA

The first area team is New London-Spicer, who will compete in the class AA state tournament as the four seed.

NLS, which with a 28-1 overall record, will compete against five-seed Minnehaha Academy at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Redhawks enter the tournament with a 22-7 record.

BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Class A

The second area team to make the state tournament is BOLD.

The Warriors, who enter the Class A state tournament as the three seed, will face unseeded United Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

BOLD holds a 24-5 overall record this season. United Christian Academy is 14-11.

And lastly, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will also compete in the Class A state tournament as the five seed.

The Jaguars face No. 4 Underwood at 1 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

BBE enters the state tournament with a 25-4 record. The Rockets enter at 26-3.

BBE seniors Tiyana Schwinghammer and Abby Berge hug after winning the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Class AA schedule

Quarterfinals (Wednesday)

- No. 1 Providence Academy vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 6 p.m., Williams Arena

- No. 2 Goodhue vs. Crosby-Ironton, 6 p.m., Maturi Pavilion

- No. 3 Albany vs. Perham, 8 p.m., Maturi Pavilion

- No. 4 New London-Spicer vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m., Williams Arena

Semifinals (Friday)

First semifinal - 6 p.m. at Williams Arena

Second semifinal - 8 p.m. at Williams Arena

Championship (Saturday) - 2 p.m. at Williams Arena / 3rd-place (Saturday) - noon at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul

Class A schedule

Quarterfinals (Thursday)

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Minneota, 11 a.m., Maturi Pavilion

No. 2 Hayfield vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 3 p.m., Maturi Pavilion

No. 3 BOLD vs. United Christian Academy, 5 p.m., Maturi Pavilion

No. 4 Underwood vs. No. 5 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 1 p.m., Maturi Pavilion

Semifinals (Friday)

First semifinal - noon at Williams Arena

Second semifinal - 2 p.m. at Williams Arena

Championship (Saturday) - noon at Williams Arena / 3rd-place (Saturday) - 10 am. at the Gangelhoff Center