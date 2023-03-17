Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The victory was admittedly a good one for the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls basketball team, its first in the state tournament since 2021 when the Jaguars finished second in Class A.

Fourth-seeded Underwood gave fifth-seeded BBE all it wanted for a good 23 minutes of basketball, and then the Jaguars’ length and athleticism took over.

It added up to a 60-44 BBE victory in the Class A quarterfinals Thursday at the Maturi Pavilion.

Count the Rockets as admirers of the Jaguars, who have a great challenge ahead of them at noon Friday at Williams Arena when they play No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl.

“They’re so long, BBE,” Underwood head coach Ben Hovland said. “Trying to defend players that long and athletic makes it difficult to match up."

“It was definitely really physical,” Rockets junior guard Liz Lukken said.

“They’re physical,” said Underwood senior forward Mo Bugbee. “They don’t let you get any easy shots. They’re really aggressive.”

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior guard/forward Brooklyn Fischer launches a 3-pointer against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

All that aggressiveness took a turn in BBE’s direction with the Jaguars trailing 20-15 in the first half. BBE head coach Kristina Anderson called a timeout and the Jaguars put on a full-court press with a half-court trap.

The Jaguars went on a 13-4 run and were in control from that point on.

“I think our guards are longer than our posts,” Anderson quipped.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore guard Bree Thieschafer dribbles across the court defended by Underwood senior guard Rebecca Johnson in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

All played well, with Abby Berge’s 18 points leading the way. She’s a 5-foot-11 senior guard who is paired in the backcourt with Tiyana Schwinghammer, a 6-0 senior who had seven points but also nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks in what may have been the Jaguars’ most impressive overall stat line.

Schwinghammer paid tribute to the Rockets’ guards, led by Lukken.

“The length of their guards, we haven’t seen that height in guards,” Schwinghammer said. “It was really nice to be able to compete with them.”

Underwood senior forward Moraes Bugbee blocks a 3-point shot attempt by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard/forward Tiyana Schwinghammer in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Another key to this victory was the play of Allison Dingmann and Brooklyn Fischer, who spend most of their time inside. Dingmann, a 5-11 senior forward, popped a 3-pointer early and finished with nine points while helping to contain Underwood’s inside game. Fischer, a 5-10 junior, had 14 points.

“Every single player stepped up and played their role,” said Berge, who is headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead next season.

It added up to a nice victory and set BBE up for a rematch with Mountain-Iron Buhl. The top-seeded Rangers (28-3) beat Minneota 65-50. They are led by Jordan Zubich, a 5-11 junior guard who has committed to the University of North Carolina. Mountain Iron-Buhl beat BBE 84-62 on Dec. 29.

“We know Mountain Iron is the real deal,” Berge said. “Who doesn’t want to be the underdog playing the No. 1 team right now?”

Class A quarterfinals

BBE 60, Underwood 44

BBE (26-4) 31 29 — 60

Underwood (26-4) 25 19 — 44

BBE - Scoring: Abby Berge 18, Brooklyn Fischer 14, Allison Dingmann 9, Tiyana Schwinghammer 7, Adley Hagen 5, Bree Thieschafer 3, Ella Halvorson 2, Anna Jaeger 2 … 3-point shots: Fischer 2, Hagen 1, Dingmann 1 … Rebound leaders: Schwinghammer 9, Berge 7 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 6 … Steal leader: Schwinghammer 4 ... Block leader: Schwinghammer 4

UNDERWOOD - Scoring: Liz Lukken 16, Mo Bugbee 9, Amelia Blaskowski 8, Zoey Swanson 6, Kallyn Grove 2, Trinity Baker 2, Alayna Evavold 1 … 3-point shots: Lukken 1 … Rebound leaders: Bugbee 7, Blaskowski 7, Grove 6 … Assist leader: Grove 6 … Steal leader: Grove 2 ... Block leaders: Bugbee 2, Evavold 2