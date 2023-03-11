Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state

COLLEGEVILLE — On the first day of practice for the 2022-23 season, Kristina Anderson reminded her team of how the previous season ended.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was upset in the Section 5A-West final by Nevis.

“She said: ‘Remember it and forget it,’” BBE senior forward Tiyana Schwinghammer said.

They did until the moment was right. Then, Anderson, the Jaguars’ head girls basketball coach, reminded her team about it over and over again this week.

There were no upsets this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE beat Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A championship at Sexton Arena on the St. John’s University campus.

BBE senior Abby Berge eyes the basket while being heavily defended by a pair of Barnum athletes during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“Last year ended with a sad story,” said Schwinghammer, who had 18 points Friday. “I’m just glad this year is ending with us back for a third time in the state tournament.”

BBE advances to the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16 at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. The Jaguars, who have a QRF power rating of No. 4, are hoping for a top seed when there is an on-line coaches meeting late Saturday.

“I think we should get a seed, especially with some teams ahead of us losing,” Anderson said. “You never know, but I think we could get a top five.”

BBE head coach Kristina Anderson talks to her team during a timeout during the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

That includes defending state Class A champion Hancock, which fell 64-50 to Underwood in the Section 6A final. BOLD, also in the tournament after winning Section 2A, knocked off No. 2 Mayer Lutheran. No. 1 in the QRF is Mountain Iron-Buhl, which won the Section 7A title by beating Cromwell-Wright 67-38.

Anderson was just delighted with how the Jaguars performed Friday. Their pressure defense troubled the Bombers and their up-tempo attack kept Barnum on its heels.

BBE sophomore Bree Thieschafer steals the ball away from Kendra Jurek of Barnum during the Section 5A at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“It feels good, it really does,” Anderson said. “For us, we wanted to keep that hurt of last season with us. Remember that game. I know it’s cliche, but leave it on the floor. And I think our girls did that.”

Brooklyn Fischer led the Jaguars with 22 points, who led 42-23 at halftime and pretty much controlled things the entire way. Abby Berge added 19 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBE student section cheers on the Jaguars during the Section 5A championship against Barnum at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

She’s one of five seniors who are headed back to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons. That includes Schwinghammer, Allison Dingmann, Ella Halovrson and Harley Roering.

“Coming back to it, (for) my senior year, our senior five, my dream was we would get back there again,” said Berge, a Minnesota State-Moorhead recruit. “I hope that we can make a run like we did a couple years ago.”

BBE finished second in the state in 2021. The Jaguars also played in the 2020 tournament that was canceled after the first round because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBE Jaguars celebrate on the court after downing Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Barnum hoped to get back to state for the first time since 2010, when it won the state title. The Bombers were led by Rayna Klejeski, a 6-foot senior guard who had 18 points and is headed to the University of Minnesota-Crookston, an NCAA Division II program. And, there was Allison Marine, a 6-3 senior who had 12 points.

“I think our girls came out hard,” Barnum head coach Mariah Minkkinen said. “BBE is a tough team. They’re athletic and really long. At the end of the day, I’m really proud of our girls.”

More Girls Basketball Coverage:







BBE 76, Barnum 50

Barnum (25-5) 23 27 — 50

BBE (25-4) 42 34 — 76

BARNUM - Scoring: Cora Berger 2, Janaya Jurek 6, Alizondra Collelo 2, Rayna Klejeski 18, Jacinda Wright 6, Lucy Franek 2, Ella Heaton 2, Allison Marine 12 … 3-point shots: Klejeski 1, Wright 2 … Rebound leader: Klejeski 8 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Heaton 2 … Block leader: n/a

ADVERTISEMENT

BBE - Scoring: Anna Jaeger 3, Bree Thieschafer 8, Brooklyn Fischer 22, Tiyana Schwinghammer 18, Adley Hagen 6, Abby Berge 19 … 3-point shots: Jaeger 1, Fischer 2, Schwinghammer 2 … Rebound leaders: Berge 11, Schwinghammer 9 … Assist leaders: Berge 3, Schwinghammer 3 … Steal leader: Thieschafer 5 ... Block leader: Berge 1