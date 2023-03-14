Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack

MINNEAPOLIS — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa has what shapes up to be an even match with Underwood in the state Class A girls basketball tournament.

BBE head coach Kristina Anderson's message to her Jaguars: Attack, attack, attack.

"You have to go out and attack and not settle," Anderson said. "We have to attack the basket. We have to attack on defense.

"I think it's a good match-up for us if we can continue to apply pressure and wear them down. We've got to attack inside and while we can make outside shots, we're much more of an inside-out team. That's why we need to be in attack mode."

Fifth-seeded BBE (25-4) plays fourth-seeded Underwood (26-3) at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in the quarterfinals.

It's the Jaguars' third state appearance in four years and their third overall. All have come under the direction of Anderson, who has a 210-102 career record in 11 years as BBE's head coach.

The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 during the Section 5A championship at St. John's University in Collegeville on Friday, March 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Underwood makes its third state appearance as well, but it's first since 2005. The Rockets finished second in '04. All three of their appearances have come with Brian Hovland as head coach. He has a 323-167 record in 18 seasons.

Underwood is led by Elizabeth Lukken. She's an athletic 5-foot-11 junior guard.

"She can get to the basket," Anderson said. "She's decent at shooting the three, too."

The Rockets' other top offensive weapon is Kallyn Grove, a 6-0 sophomore point guard. She shoots the three as well.

Up front, Underwood features Mo Bugbee (5-10, Sr.), Amelia Blaskowski (5-10, Sr.) and Zoey Swanson (5-10, Sr.). Anderson noted it'll be one of the rare times that BBE will go against lineup that matches up well size-wise with the Jaguars

BBE's starters are Anna Jaeger (5-5, jr.), Brooklyn Fischer (5-10, Jr.), Tiyana Schwinghammer (6-0, Sr.), Allison Dingmann (5-11, Sr.) and Abby Berge (5-11, Sr.).

The Jaguars also have a strong bench that includes Bree Thieschafer (5-4, So.), Ella Halvorson (5-10, Sr.) and Adley Hagen (5-8, So.).

Underwood advanced to state by knocking off defending state Class A champion Hancock. The Rockets beat the Owls 64-50 in the Section 6A final after beating Henning, another perennially tough program, 57-47 in the semifinals. The Rockets' three losses are to Perham 69-48, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 70-68 and Hancock 60-58.

Note that Perham and Bader/GB-MR are both in the state tournament.

"Underwood brings in a solid squad that can play with us, no doubt," Anderson said. "I think it should be a really good game."