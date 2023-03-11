Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title

MANKATO — Everything with BOLD begins with defense.

And with a trip to the state girls basketball tournament on the line, the Warriors’ defenders were set on suffocating the Sleepy Eye offense on Friday night.

Facing an Indians squad averaging 65.6 points per game coming into Friday’s Section 2A championship, BOLD contested every shot, pass and dribble in holding the Indians to 13 first-half points.

That top-tier defensive performance put BOLD into state for the third time in school history with a 54-31 victory at the Taylor Center at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

“One of our goals going in was that defense always wins the game,” said junior forward Kenzie Visser. “So we put all our energy into defense. There’s no rest on defense and rest time is for offense.”

BOLD junior Kenzie Visser, 13, gets a hand on a shot by a Sleepy Eye player during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

After beating third-ranked Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and second-ranked Mayer Lutheran in the North sub-section, the Warriors were up for any challenge Sleepy Eye threw at them.

“We wanted it and we weren’t losing this game,” said sophomore guard Lainey Braulick. “We came out ready to play.”

The biggest assignment was shutting down junior guard Kadence Hesse. The Warriors did just that, limiting her to 10 points. She was the only Indians player to reach double figures.

“Lily (Dean) and Rylee (Boen) did a great job on (Hesse),” said BOLD head coach Brian Kingery, “and everyone else just kind of flowed together.”

Visser was the anchor to the Warriors’ shutdown defense. She had seven rebounds, four steals and six blocks.

BOLD sophomore Lainey Braulick, left, dribbles past a Sleepy Eye defender during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It’s really just instinctive,” Visser said of her defensive prowess. “If I see something I need to jump into, I just go.”

Kingery said of Visser, “She’s the centerpoint of the defense.”

Braulick seemed like she couldn’t miss in the first half. The sophomore guard scored 19 of her game-high 29 points — including three of her four 3-pointers — in the first 18 minutes.

“It was definitely nice,” Braulick said with a smile about her hot streak. “The energy was going and (the shots) were just falling.”

BOLD had a 37-13 lead going into the break. The Warriors went on a 24-4 run to end the opening half. Mari Ryberg also had a big first half, scoring 10 of her 14 points. She also tallied six steals and six rebounds.

BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, puts up a long-distance shot during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Your prime-time players have to show up in prime-time moments,” Kingery said. “We couldn’t have asked for better performances by Lainey and Mari and Visser defensively.”

Sleepy Eye went on a 12-point run to cut BOLD’s lead to 42-25 in the first half, only for the Warriors to follow up with five straight points to extinguish the Indians’ momentum.

The Class A state tournament begins with quarterfinal games on Thursday, March 16 at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Semifinal games continue on Friday at Williams Arena. The championship game is at noon Saturday, March 18 at Williams Arena.

“It’s crazy,” Braulick said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

BOLD 54, Sleepy Eye 31

BOLD (24-5) 37 17 — 54

Sleepy Eye (23-7) 13 18 — 31

BOLD - Scoring: Lainey Braulick 29, Mari Ryberg 14, Kenzie Visser 4, Layla Pfarr 4, Lily Dean 3 … 3-point shots: Braulick 4, Ryberg 2, Dean 1 … Rebound leader: Visser 7, Ryberg 6 … Assist leader: Braulick 4, Visser 3 … Steal leader: Ryberg 6, Visser 4... Block leader: Visser 3, Anna Moorse 1

SLEEPY EYE - Scoring: Kadence Hesse 10, Paige Haala 7, Breaunna Mertz 7, Cadence Okeman 4, Jazzibelle Martinez 4 … 3-point shots: Haala 1, Martinez 1, Mertz 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a