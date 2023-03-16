6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls Basketball: BOLD Warriors beat United Christian Academy, move to semifinals vs Hayfield Friday afternoon

The Hayfield Vikings win in overtime to advance to face BOLD

BOLD senior guard Mari Ryberg leaps up for a layup with United Christian Academy junior Kailey Smith defending her in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:42 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Class A quarterfinal FINAL: BOLD defeated United Christian Academy, 67-29, Thursday afternoon in the girls Class A basketball state tournament.

BOLD will play Hayfield in the Class A semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. That semifinal follows BBE/Mountain Iron-Buhl, which takes place at noon.

Story: Hayfield shakes off troubles, finds a way into state girls semifinals

More to come on the BOLD-UCA game

Follow all the action on Prep Tournament Central:

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
